Scrip code
General information about company
505324
NSE Symbol
MANUGRAPH
MSEI Symbol
N.A.
ISIN
INE867A01022
Name of the entity
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
1-Apr-23
Date of end of financial year
31-Mar-24
Reporting Quarter
Yearly
Date of Report
31-Mar-24
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Any other
1 Name of Listed Entity
: Manugraph India Limited
2
Quarter ending
: March 31, 2024
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
-
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act,
Yes
2013
Title
Name of the Director
PAN
DIN
Category (Chairperson /
Date of Birth
Whether the
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
Whether
Date of
Initial Date of
Date of Re-
Date of
Tenure
No of
No of
Number of
No of post of
(Mr. /
Executive / Non-Executive /
director is
disqualificati
disqualificati
disqualificati
status
special
passing
Appointment
Appointment
cessation
of
Directorship in
Independent
memberships in
Chairperson in Audit/
Ms.)
independent / Nominee) &
disqualified?
on
on
on
resolution
special
in the current
director
listed entities
Directorship in
Audit/ Stakeholder
Stakeholder Committee
passed?
resolution
term
(in
including this
listed entities
Committee(s)
held in listed entities
[Refer Reg.
months)
listed entity
including this
including this listed
including this listed
17(1A) of
(Refer
listed entity
entity (Refer
entity (Refer Regulation
Listing
Regulation
(Refer
Regulation 26(1) of
26(1) of Listing
Regulations]
17A of Listing
Regulation
Listing Regulations)
Regulations)
Regulations)
17A(1) of Listing
31-Jul-59
No
Active
NA
-
11-Aug-89
1-Apr-22
-
Regulations
Mr.
Sanjay S. Shah
AAIPS0615D
00248592
Executive Director, Chairman
N.A.
1
0
1
0
related to Promoter, CEO-MD
Mr.
Pradeep S. Shah
AAHPS6793D
00248692
Executive Director; MD
13-Dec-60
No
Active
NA
-
11-Aug-89
1-Apr-22
-
N.A.
1
0
0
0
Mrs.
Basheera J. Indorewala
AAIPI8418G
07294515
Non Executive - Independent
15-Feb-84
No
Active
NA
-
7-Feb-18
7-Feb-23
-
70
1
1
2
0
Mr.
Shailesh B. Shirguppi
AJWPS1459A
08770042
Executive Director; WTD
9-Aug-67
No
Active
NA
-
1-Jul-20
1-Jul-23
-
N.A.
1
0
0
0
Mrs.
Madhavi Kilachand
AACPK3750D
00296504
Non Executive - Independent
16-Sep-61
No
Active
NA
-
28-Jun-21
28-Jun-21
-
33
1
1
0
0
Mr.
K N Padmanabhan
AOWPP5754Q
10040838
Non Executive - Independent
9-Jun-57
No
Active
NA
-
2-Mar-23
2-Mar-23
-
13
1
1
2
2
- Composition of Committees
1 Audit Committee
Whether Audit Committee has a regular Chairperson
Yes
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
10040838
Mr. K N Padmanabhan
Non Exective - Independent Director
Chairman
2-Mar-23
00368177
Mr. Nimish Vakil
Non Exective - Independent Director
Member
2-Mar-23
07294515
Mrs. Basheera Indorewala
Non Exective - Independent Director
Member
26-May-22
2 Nomination & Remuneration Committee
Whether Nomination & Remuneration Committee has a regular Chairperson
Yes
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
10040838
Mr. K N Padmanabhan
Non Exective - Independent Director
Chairman
2-Mar-23
00368177
Mr. Nimish Vakil
Non Exective - Independent Director
Member
2-Mar-23
07294515
Mrs. Basheera Indorewala
Non Exective - Independent Director
Member
2-Mar-23
3 Risk Management Committee (if applicable)
Not Applicable
4 Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a regular Chairperson
Yes
DIN
Name of Committee members
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of directors
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
10040838
Mr. K N Padmanabhan
Non Exective - Independent Director
Chairman
2-Mar-23
00248592
Mr. Sanjay S. Shah
Executive Director
Member
16-Feb-96
07294515
Mrs. Basheera J. Indorewala
Non Exective - Independent Director
Member
13-Aug-18
5 Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Not Applicable
III. Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in
Date(s) of Meeting (if
Maximum gap between
Notes for not providing
Whether
Total Number of
Number of Directors
No. of Independent
the previous quarter
any) in the relevant
any two consecutive
Date
requirement of
Directors as on
present* (All directors
Directors attending the
quarter
meetings
Quorum met
date of the
including Independent
meeting*
(in number of days)
(Yes/No)
meeting
Director)
9-Nov-23
Yes
7
6
3
IV. Meeting of Committees
12-Feb-24
94
Yes
7
6
3
Name of Committee
Date(s) of meeting of the
Date(s) of meeting of the
Maximum gap between
Name of other
Reson for not
Whether requirement of
Total Number of
Number of Directors
committee in the relevant
committee in the
any two consecutive
committee
providing date
Quorum met (Yes/No)
Directors in the
Present (All Directors
quarter
previous quarter
meetings
Committee as on date of
including Independent
(in number of days)
the meeting
Director)
Audit Committee
9-Nov-23
Yes
3
2
Audit Committee
12-Feb-24
94
Yes
3
2
Stakeholders Relationship
9-Nov-23
Yes
3
2
Committee
Committee
12-Feb-24
94
Yes
3
2
Stakeholders Relationship
Annexure I
- Related Party Transactions
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtainedSubject
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee
VI. Affirmations
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) refer note below
Yes
- A Yes
1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:
a.
Audit Committee
b.
Nomination & Remuneration Committee
c.
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
d.
Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)
3
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
4
Regulations, 2015.
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
5 This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.
Annexure I
Subject
Compliance Status
Name of the Sigatory
Mihir V Mehta
Designation
Company Secretary &
Compliance Officer
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Not applicable
Yes
Yes
Yes
Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)
I
Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations
Sr
Item
Compliance status
If status is "No"
Web address
(Yes/No/NA)
details of non-
compliance may
be given here.
1
Details of business
Yes
http://manugraph.com/our_product.html
2
Terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors
Yes
pdfhttp://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Terms_of_Appointment_Independent_Directors.
3
Composition of various committees of board of directors
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Board_Committees_02032023.pdf
4
Code of conduct of board of directors and senior management personnel
Yes
http://manugraph.com/MIL_Code_of_Conduct.pdf
5
Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower policy
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Vigil_Mechanism_Policy_2021_F.pdf
6
Criteria of making payments to non-executive directors
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/Policy_on_Appointment_&_Evaluation_Final.pdf
7
Policy on dealing with related party transactions
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/Related_Party_Transactions_Policy_2019_F.pdf
8
Policy for determining 'material' subsidiaries
NA
9
Details of familiarization programmes imparted to independent directors
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Familirisation_Program_ID_F.pdf
10
Email address for grievance redressal and other relevant details
Yes
http://manugraph.com/investor_relations.html
11
investorContact informationgrievances of the designated officials of the listed entity who are responsible for assisting and handling
Yes
http://manugraph.com/investor_relations.html
12
Financial results
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/FinancialResult/MIL_UFR_31122023.pdf
13
Shareholding pattern
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_SHP_505324_31032024.pdf
14
Details of agreements entered into with the media companies and/or their associates
NA
15.1
investorsSchedule ofsimultaneouslyanalyst or institutionalwith submissioninvestortomeetstockandexchangepresentations made by the listed entity to analysts or institutional
NA
15.2
Audio or video recordings and transcripts of post earnings/quarterly calls
NA
16
New name and the old name of the listed entity
NA
17
Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1)
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_NP_UFR_Sakal_14022024.pdf
18
Credit rating or revision in credit rating obtained
NA
19
Separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary of the listed entity in respect of a relevant financial year
NA
20
Secretarial Compliance Report
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_ASCR_31032023.pdf
21
Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4)
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Policy_for_determination_of_materiality_F.pdf
22
regulationDisclosure 30(5)of contact details of KMP who are authorized for the purpose of determining materiality as required under
Yes
http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Policy_for_determination_of_materiality_F.pdf
23
Disclosures under regulation 30(8)
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/frmFinancialReport.aspx?ID=3
24
Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as specified in regulation 32
NA
25
Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation 43A(1)
NA
26
Annual return as provided under section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013
Yes
http://www.manugraph.com/Files/Form_MGT_7_MIL_2022-23_F_SS.pdf
27
Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate section as specified in regulation 46(2)
Yes
Confirm
28
Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect to accuracy of disclosures on the website and timely updating
Yes
Confirm
II
Annual Confirmations
Sr
Particulars
Regulation Number
Compliance status
If status is "No" details of non-
(Yes/No/NA)
compliance may be given here.
1
Independent director(s) have been appointed in
16(1)(b) & 25(6)
Yes
terms of specified criteria of 'independence'
and/or 'eligibility'
2
Board composition
17(1), 17(1A) &
Yes
17(1C), 17(1D) &
17(1E)
3
Meeting of Board of directors
17(2)
Yes
4
Quorum of Board meeting
17(2A)
Yes
5
Review of Compliance Reports
17(3)
Yes
6
Plans for orderly succession for appointments
17(4)
Yes
7
Code of Conduct
17(5)
Yes
8
Fees/compensation
17(6)
Yes
9
Minimum Information
17(7)
Yes
10
Compliance Certificate
17(8)
Yes
11
Risk Assessment & Management
17(9)
Yes
12
Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors
17(10)
Yes
13
Recommendation of Board
17(11)
Yes
14
Maximum number of Directorships
17A
Yes
15
Composition of Audit Committee
18(1)
Yes
16
Meeting of Audit Committee
18(2)
Yes
17
Role of Audit Committee and information to be
18(3)
Yes
reviewed by the audit committee
18
Composition of nomination & remuneration
19(1) & (2)
Yes
committee
19
Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration
19(2A)
Yes
Committee meeting
20
Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration
19(3A)
Yes
Committee
21
Role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
19(4)
Yes
22
Composition of Stakeholder Relationship
20(1), 20(2) & 20(2A)
Yes
Committee
23
Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
20(3A)
Yes
24
Role of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
20(4)
Yes
25
Composition and role of risk management
21(1),(2),(3),(4)
NA
committee
26
Meeting of Risk Management Committee
21(3A)
NA
27
Quorum of Risk Management Committee meeting
21(3B)
NA
28
Gap between the meetings of the Risk
21(3C)
NA
Management Committee
29
Vigil Mechanism
22
Yes
30
Policy for related party Transaction
23(1), (1A), (5), (6), &
Yes
(8)
31
Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for
23(2), (3)
Yes
all related party transactions
32
Approval for material related party transactions
23(4)
Yes
33
Disclosure of related party transactions on
23(9)
Yes
consolidated basis
34
Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted
24(1)
NA
material Subsidiary
35
Other Corporate Governance requirements with
24(2),(3),(4),(5) & (6)
NA
respect to subsidiary of listed entity
36
Alternate Director to Independent Director
25(1)
NA
37
Maximum Tenure
25(2)
Yes
38
Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an
25(2A)
Yes
Independent Director through special resolution
or the alternate mechanism
39
Meeting of independent directors
25(3) & (4)
Yes
40
Familiarization of independent directors
25(7)
Yes
41
Declaration from Independent Director
25(8) & (9)
Yes
42
Directors and Officers insurance
25(10)
Yes
43
Confirmation with respect to appointment of
25(11)
Yes
Independent Directors who resigned from the
listed entity
44
Memberships in Committees
26(1)
Yes
45
Affirmation with compliance code of conduct
26(3)
Yes
from members of Board of Directors and Senior
management personnel
46
Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive
26(4)
Yes
Directors
47
Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and
26(2) & 26(5)
Yes
senior management
48
Approval of the Board and shareholders for
26(6)
NA
compensation or profit sharing in connection with
dealings in the securities of the listed entity
49
Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel
26A(1) & 26A(2)
Yes
Any other information to be provided - Add Notes
Name of the Sigatory
Annexure II
Mihir Mehta
Designation
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
III Affirmations
Annexure II
Sr. No. Particulars
Compliance status
1 The Listed Entity has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance
(Yes/ o/NA)
NA
requirements with respect to subsidiary of Listed Entity have been complied
Name of the Sigatory
Annexure II
Mihir Mehta
Designation
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
dditional Half yearly Disclosure
Applicable
Applicability of disclosure
Reason for Non Applicability
Textual Information(1)
- Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below
(A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to
Entity
Aggregate amount
Balance outstanding
advanced during six
at the end of six
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
months
months
0
0
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
0
0
them
0
0
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
controlled by them
0
0
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
- Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By
Entity
Type (guarantee,
Aggregate amount of
Balance outstanding at the end
comfort letter etc.)
issuance during six
of six months(taking into
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
0
months
account any invocation)
0
0
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
0
0
0
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
0
0
0
controlled by them
0
0
0
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
- Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by
Entity
Type of security
Aggregate value of
Balance outstanding at the end
(cash, shares etc.)
security provided
of six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
0
during six months
0
0
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by
0
0
0
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity
0
0
0
controlled by them
0
0
0
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
(D) Additional Information
Allffirmati(orns
nameloanscalled)otheror securitiesform ofindirectlydebt),connectionguarantees,withcomfortany loan(s)letters(or(byotherwhateverform
of debt) given directly or by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company.
Compliance Status
Company Remarks
Yes
Attachments
Disclaimer
Manugraph India Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 08:02:03 UTC.