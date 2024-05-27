1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2 The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: a. Audit Committee b. Nomination & Remuneration Committee c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee d. Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities) 3 The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 4 Regulations, 2015. The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

5 This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.