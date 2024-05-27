Scrip code

General information about company

505324

NSE Symbol

MANUGRAPH

MSEI Symbol

N.A.

ISIN

INE867A01022

Name of the entity

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

1-Apr-23

Date of end of financial year

31-Mar-24

Reporting Quarter

Yearly

Date of Report

31-Mar-24

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Any other

1 Name of Listed Entity

: Manugraph India Limited

2

Quarter ending

: March 31, 2024

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

-

Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act,

Yes

2013

Title

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

Category (Chairperson /

Date of Birth

Whether the

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

Whether

Date of

Initial Date of

Date of Re-

Date of

Tenure

No of

No of

Number of

No of post of

(Mr. /

Executive / Non-Executive /

director is

disqualificati

disqualificati

disqualificati

status

special

passing

Appointment

Appointment

cessation

of

Directorship in

Independent

memberships in

Chairperson in Audit/

Ms.)

independent / Nominee) &

disqualified?

on

on

on

resolution

special

in the current

director

listed entities

Directorship in

Audit/ Stakeholder

Stakeholder Committee

passed?

resolution

term

(in

including this

listed entities

Committee(s)

held in listed entities

[Refer Reg.

months)

listed entity

including this

including this listed

including this listed

17(1A) of

(Refer

listed entity

entity (Refer

entity (Refer Regulation

Listing

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation 26(1) of

26(1) of Listing

Regulations]

17A of Listing

Regulation

Listing Regulations)

Regulations)

Regulations)

17A(1) of Listing

31-Jul-59

No

Active

NA

-

11-Aug-89

1-Apr-22

-

Regulations

Mr.

Sanjay S. Shah

AAIPS0615D

00248592

Executive Director, Chairman

N.A.

1

0

1

0

related to Promoter, CEO-MD

Mr.

Pradeep S. Shah

AAHPS6793D

00248692

Executive Director; MD

13-Dec-60

No

Active

NA

-

11-Aug-89

1-Apr-22

-

N.A.

1

0

0

0

Mrs.

Basheera J. Indorewala

AAIPI8418G

07294515

Non Executive - Independent

15-Feb-84

No

Active

NA

-

7-Feb-18

7-Feb-23

-

70

1

1

2

0

Mr.

Shailesh B. Shirguppi

AJWPS1459A

08770042

Executive Director; WTD

9-Aug-67

No

Active

NA

-

1-Jul-20

1-Jul-23

-

N.A.

1

0

0

0

Mrs.

Madhavi Kilachand

AACPK3750D

00296504

Non Executive - Independent

16-Sep-61

No

Active

NA

-

28-Jun-21

28-Jun-21

-

33

1

1

0

0

Mr.

K N Padmanabhan

AOWPP5754Q

10040838

Non Executive - Independent

9-Jun-57

No

Active

NA

-

2-Mar-23

2-Mar-23

-

13

1

1

2

2

  1. Composition of Committees

1 Audit Committee

Whether Audit Committee has a regular Chairperson

Yes

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

10040838

Mr. K N Padmanabhan

Non Exective - Independent Director

Chairman

2-Mar-23

00368177

Mr. Nimish Vakil

Non Exective - Independent Director

Member

2-Mar-23

07294515

Mrs. Basheera Indorewala

Non Exective - Independent Director

Member

26-May-22

2 Nomination & Remuneration Committee

Whether Nomination & Remuneration Committee has a regular Chairperson

Yes

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

10040838

Mr. K N Padmanabhan

Non Exective - Independent Director

Chairman

2-Mar-23

00368177

Mr. Nimish Vakil

Non Exective - Independent Director

Member

2-Mar-23

07294515

Mrs. Basheera Indorewala

Non Exective - Independent Director

Member

2-Mar-23

3 Risk Management Committee (if applicable)

Not Applicable

4 Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a regular Chairperson

Yes

DIN

Name of Committee members

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of directors

Date of Appointment

Date of Cessation

Remarks

10040838

Mr. K N Padmanabhan

Non Exective - Independent Director

Chairman

2-Mar-23

00248592

Mr. Sanjay S. Shah

Executive Director

Member

16-Feb-96

07294515

Mrs. Basheera J. Indorewala

Non Exective - Independent Director

Member

13-Aug-18

5 Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Not Applicable

III. Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of Meeting (if any) in

Date(s) of Meeting (if

Maximum gap between

Notes for not providing

Whether

Total Number of

Number of Directors

No. of Independent

the previous quarter

any) in the relevant

any two consecutive

Date

requirement of

Directors as on

present* (All directors

Directors attending the

quarter

meetings

Quorum met

date of the

including Independent

meeting*

(in number of days)

(Yes/No)

meeting

Director)

9-Nov-23

Yes

7

6

3

IV. Meeting of Committees

12-Feb-24

94

Yes

7

6

3

Name of Committee

Date(s) of meeting of the

Date(s) of meeting of the

Maximum gap between

Name of other

Reson for not

Whether requirement of

Total Number of

Number of Directors

committee in the relevant

committee in the

any two consecutive

committee

providing date

Quorum met (Yes/No)

Directors in the

Present (All Directors

quarter

previous quarter

meetings

Committee as on date of

including Independent

(in number of days)

the meeting

Director)

Audit Committee

9-Nov-23

Yes

3

2

Audit Committee

12-Feb-24

94

Yes

3

2

Stakeholders Relationship

9-Nov-23

Yes

3

2

Committee

Committee

12-Feb-24

94

Yes

3

2

Stakeholders Relationship

Annexure I

  1. Related Party Transactions

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtainedSubject

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by Audit Committee

VI. Affirmations

Compliance status (Yes/No/NA) refer note below

Yes

  1. A Yes

1 The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2

The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

a.

Audit Committee

b.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

c.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

d.

Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 1000 listed entities)

3

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

4

Regulations, 2015.

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

5 This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors.

Annexure I

Subject

Compliance Status

Name of the Sigatory

Mihir V Mehta

Designation

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not applicable

Yes

Yes

Yes

Annexure II to be submitted by listed entity at the end of the financial year (for the whole of financial year)

I

Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Sr

Item

Compliance status

If status is "No"

Web address

(Yes/No/NA)

details of non-

compliance may

be given here.

1

Details of business

Yes

http://manugraph.com/our_product.html

2

Terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors

Yes

pdfhttp://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Terms_of_Appointment_Independent_Directors.

3

Composition of various committees of board of directors

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Board_Committees_02032023.pdf

4

Code of conduct of board of directors and senior management personnel

Yes

http://manugraph.com/MIL_Code_of_Conduct.pdf

5

Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower policy

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Vigil_Mechanism_Policy_2021_F.pdf

6

Criteria of making payments to non-executive directors

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/Policy_on_Appointment_&_Evaluation_Final.pdf

7

Policy on dealing with related party transactions

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/Related_Party_Transactions_Policy_2019_F.pdf

8

Policy for determining 'material' subsidiaries

NA

9

Details of familiarization programmes imparted to independent directors

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Familirisation_Program_ID_F.pdf

10

Email address for grievance redressal and other relevant details

Yes

http://manugraph.com/investor_relations.html

11

investorContact informationgrievances of the designated officials of the listed entity who are responsible for assisting and handling

Yes

http://manugraph.com/investor_relations.html

12

Financial results

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/FinancialResult/MIL_UFR_31122023.pdf

13

Shareholding pattern

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_SHP_505324_31032024.pdf

14

Details of agreements entered into with the media companies and/or their associates

NA

15.1

investorsSchedule ofsimultaneouslyanalyst or institutionalwith submissioninvestortomeetstockandexchangepresentations made by the listed entity to analysts or institutional

NA

15.2

Audio or video recordings and transcripts of post earnings/quarterly calls

NA

16

New name and the old name of the listed entity

NA

17

Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1)

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_NP_UFR_Sakal_14022024.pdf

18

Credit rating or revision in credit rating obtained

NA

19

Separate audited financial statements of each subsidiary of the listed entity in respect of a relevant financial year

NA

20

Secretarial Compliance Report

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/Files/MIL_ASCR_31032023.pdf

21

Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4)

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Policy_for_determination_of_materiality_F.pdf

22

regulationDisclosure 30(5)of contact details of KMP who are authorized for the purpose of determining materiality as required under

Yes

http://manugraph.com/Files/MIL_Policy_for_determination_of_materiality_F.pdf

23

Disclosures under regulation 30(8)

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/frmFinancialReport.aspx?ID=3

24

Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as specified in regulation 32

NA

25

Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation 43A(1)

NA

26

Annual return as provided under section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013

Yes

http://www.manugraph.com/Files/Form_MGT_7_MIL_2022-23_F_SS.pdf

27

Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a separate section as specified in regulation 46(2)

Yes

Confirm

28

Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect to accuracy of disclosures on the website and timely updating

Yes

Confirm

II

Annual Confirmations

Sr

Particulars

Regulation Number

Compliance status

If status is "No" details of non-

(Yes/No/NA)

compliance may be given here.

1

Independent director(s) have been appointed in

16(1)(b) & 25(6)

Yes

terms of specified criteria of 'independence'

and/or 'eligibility'

2

Board composition

17(1), 17(1A) &

Yes

17(1C), 17(1D) &

17(1E)

3

Meeting of Board of directors

17(2)

Yes

4

Quorum of Board meeting

17(2A)

Yes

5

Review of Compliance Reports

17(3)

Yes

6

Plans for orderly succession for appointments

17(4)

Yes

7

Code of Conduct

17(5)

Yes

8

Fees/compensation

17(6)

Yes

9

Minimum Information

17(7)

Yes

10

Compliance Certificate

17(8)

Yes

11

Risk Assessment & Management

17(9)

Yes

12

Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors

17(10)

Yes

13

Recommendation of Board

17(11)

Yes

14

Maximum number of Directorships

17A

Yes

15

Composition of Audit Committee

18(1)

Yes

16

Meeting of Audit Committee

18(2)

Yes

17

Role of Audit Committee and information to be

18(3)

Yes

reviewed by the audit committee

18

Composition of nomination & remuneration

19(1) & (2)

Yes

committee

19

Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration

19(2A)

Yes

Committee meeting

20

Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration

19(3A)

Yes

Committee

21

Role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

19(4)

Yes

22

Composition of Stakeholder Relationship

20(1), 20(2) & 20(2A)

Yes

Committee

23

Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

20(3A)

Yes

24

Role of Stakeholders Relationship Committee

20(4)

Yes

25

Composition and role of risk management

21(1),(2),(3),(4)

NA

committee

26

Meeting of Risk Management Committee

21(3A)

NA

27

Quorum of Risk Management Committee meeting

21(3B)

NA

28

Gap between the meetings of the Risk

21(3C)

NA

Management Committee

29

Vigil Mechanism

22

Yes

30

Policy for related party Transaction

23(1), (1A), (5), (6), &

Yes

(8)

31

Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for

23(2), (3)

Yes

all related party transactions

32

Approval for material related party transactions

23(4)

Yes

33

Disclosure of related party transactions on

23(9)

Yes

consolidated basis

34

Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted

24(1)

NA

material Subsidiary

35

Other Corporate Governance requirements with

24(2),(3),(4),(5) & (6)

NA

respect to subsidiary of listed entity

36

Alternate Director to Independent Director

25(1)

NA

37

Maximum Tenure

25(2)

Yes

38

Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an

25(2A)

Yes

Independent Director through special resolution

or the alternate mechanism

39

Meeting of independent directors

25(3) & (4)

Yes

40

Familiarization of independent directors

25(7)

Yes

41

Declaration from Independent Director

25(8) & (9)

Yes

42

Directors and Officers insurance

25(10)

Yes

43

Confirmation with respect to appointment of

25(11)

Yes

Independent Directors who resigned from the

listed entity

44

Memberships in Committees

26(1)

Yes

45

Affirmation with compliance code of conduct

26(3)

Yes

from members of Board of Directors and Senior

management personnel

46

Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive

26(4)

Yes

Directors

47

Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and

26(2) & 26(5)

Yes

senior management

48

Approval of the Board and shareholders for

26(6)

NA

compensation or profit sharing in connection with

dealings in the securities of the listed entity

49

Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel

26A(1) & 26A(2)

Yes

Any other information to be provided - Add Notes

Name of the Sigatory

Annexure II

Mihir Mehta

Designation

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

III Affirmations

Annexure II

Sr. No. Particulars

Compliance status

1 The Listed Entity has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance

(Yes/ o/NA)

NA

requirements with respect to subsidiary of Listed Entity have been complied

Name of the Sigatory

Annexure II

Mihir Mehta

Designation

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

dditional Half yearly Disclosure

Applicable

Applicability of disclosure

Reason for Non Applicability

Textual Information(1)

  1. Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below
    (A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to

Entity

Aggregate amount

Balance outstanding

advanced during six

at the end of six

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

months

months

0

0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

0

0

them

0

0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

controlled by them

0

0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

  1. Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By

Entity

Type (guarantee,

Aggregate amount of

Balance outstanding at the end

comfort letter etc.)

issuance during six

of six months(taking into

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

0

months

account any invocation)

0

0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

0

0

0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

0

0

0

controlled by them

0

0

0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

  1. Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by

Entity

Type of security

Aggregate value of

Balance outstanding at the end

(cash, shares etc.)

security provided

of six months

Promoter or any other entity controlled by them

0

during six months

0

0

Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by

0

0

0

Directors (including relatives) or any other entity

0

0

0

controlled by them

0

0

0

KMPs or any other entity controlled by them

(D) Additional Information

Allffirmati(orns

nameloanscalled)otheror securitiesform ofindirectlydebt),connectionguarantees,withcomfortany loan(s)letters(or(byotherwhateverform

of debt) given directly or by the listed entity to promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company.

Compliance Status

Company Remarks

Yes

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

