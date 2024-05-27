General information about company
Scrip code
505324
NSE Symbol
MANUGRAPH
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE867A01022
Name of the company
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Whether company is SME
Yes
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
30-06-2023
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
Group
shareholder
Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
No
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
No
No
No
receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
No
No
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Particular
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
100
0.58
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
100
0.67
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
100
0.62
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
100
0.63
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
100
0.61
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding as a % of
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of fully
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
total no. of shares
Category
paid up
paid-up
underlying
shares held
shareholder
shareholders
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(I)
(II)
(III)
equity shares
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)+
SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As
held (IV)
shares
Receipts (VI)
(V)+ (VI)
Class eg:
Class
% of
held (V)
a % of (A+B+C2)
X
eg:y
Total
(A+B+C)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
11
17540078
17540078
57.67
17540078
17540078
57.67
Group
(B)
Public
10803
12874983
12874983
42.33
12874983
12874983
42.33
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by Employee
Trusts
Total
10814
30415061
30415061
100
30415061
30415061
100
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding ,
Number of
Shares
No. Of
as a %
Number of
pledged or
assuming full
Locked in
Sub-categorization of shares
No. Of
Shares
otherwise
No. of
conversion of
shares (XII)
Shares
Underlying
encumbered
Number of
Shares
convertible
Category of
Underlying
Outstanding
(XIII)
equity shares
Category
Underlying
securities ( as a
shareholder
Outstanding
convertible
held in
(I)
(II)
convertible
Outstanding
securities
percentage of
As a
As a %
dematerialized
Warrants
diluted share
% of
securities
(Xi)
and No. Of
capital) (XI)=
of total
form (XIV)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
No.
total
No.
(X)
Warrants
(VII)+(X) As a
Shares
category
category
category
(Xi) (a)
(a)
Shares
(a)
held
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
% of
held
(A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
57.67
17540078
Group
(B)
Public
42.33
12430537
0
0
0
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
100
29970615
0
0
0
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
No. Of
Shareholding as a
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of fully
Total nos.
class of securities (IX)
Partly
No. Of shares
% of total no. of
Category & Name of
Nos. Of
paid up
shares held
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as
Sr.
shareholders
equity
paid-up
underlying
(VII) =
shares (calculated
the Shareholders (I)
equity
Depository
as per SCRR,
a % of
(III)
shares held
(IV)+(V)+
shares
Receipts (VI)
1957) (VIII) As a
Class eg:
Class
Total
(IV)
held (V)
(VI)
% of (A+B+C2)
Total
Voting
X
eg:y
rights
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
Individuals/Hindu
10
11537561
11537561
37.93
11537561
11537561
37.93
undivided Family
(d)
Any Other (specify)
1
6002517
6002517
19.74
6002517
6002517
19.74
Sub-Total (A)(1)
11
17540078
17540078
57.67
17540078
17540078
57.67
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding of
Promoter and
11
17540078
17540078
57.67
17540078
17540078
57.67
Promoter Group
(A)=(A)(1)+(A)
(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(a)
Mutual Funds
1
250
250
0
250
250
0
(d)
Banks
2
450
450
0
450
450
0
(e)
Insurance Companies
1
233706
233706
0.77
233706
233706
0.77
Sub-Total (B)(1)
4
234406
234406
0.77
234406
234406
0.77
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
Directors and their
relatives (excluding
2
2000
2000
(b)
independent directors
2000
0.01
2000
0.01
and nominee
directors)
(c)
Key Managerial
1
50
50
0
50
50
0
Personnel
Investor Education
1
386886
386886
(f)
and Protection Fund
386886
1.27
386886
1.27
(IEPF)
Resident Individuals
(g)
holding nominal share
10327
7249154
7249154
23.83
7249154
7249154
23.83
capital up to Rs. 2
lakhs
Resident Individuals
(h)
holding nominal share
4
1181132
1181132
3.88
1181132
1181132
3.88
capital in excess of
Rs. 2 lakhs
(i)
Non Resident Indians
121
287305
287305
0.94
287305
287305
0.94
(NRIs)
(j)
Foreign Nationals
1
3620
3620
0.01
3620
3620
0.01
(l)
Bodies Corporate
72
2831147
2831147
9.31
2831147
2831147
9.31
(m)
Any Other (specify)
270
699283
699283
2.3
699283
699283
2.3
Sub-Total (B)(4)
10799
12640577
12640577
41.56
12640577
12640577
41.56
Total Public
Shareholding
(B)=(B)(1)+(B)
10803
12874983
12874983
42.33
12874983
12874983
42.33
(2)+(B)(3)+(B)
(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total ( A+B+C2
10814
30415061
30415061
100
30415061
30415061
100
)
Total (A+B+C )
10814
30415061
30415061
100
30415061
30415061
100
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Shareholding , as
Number of
Number of
Shares
No. Of Shares
a % assuming full
pledged or
Sub-categorization of shares
No. Of
No. of
Underlying
conversion of
Locked in
otherwise
Number of
shares (XII)
Shares
Shares
Outstanding
convertible
encumbered
equity shares
Underlying
Underlying
convertible
securities ( as a
(XIII)
Sr.
held in
Outstanding
Outstanding
securities and
percentage of
convertible
Warrants
No. Of
diluted share
As a %
As a %
dematerialized
form (XIV)
securities (X)
(Xi)
Warrants (Xi)
capital) (XI)=
of total
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
No.
No.
of total
(a)
(VII)+(X) As a %
Shares
category
category
category
(a)
(a)
Shares
of (A+B+C2)
held
held (b)
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(b)
A
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
(1)
Indian
(a)
37.93
11537561
(d)
19.74
6002517
Sub-Total (A)
57.67
17540078
(1)
(2)
Foreign
Total
Shareholding
of Promoter
57.67
17540078
and Promoter
Group (A)=(A)
(1)+(A)(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
(1)
Institutions (Domestic)
(a)
0
250
0
0
0
(d)
0
450
0
0
0
(e)
0.77
233706
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)
0.77
234406
0
0
0
(1)
(2)
Institutions (Foreign)
(3)
Central Government / State Government(s)
(4)
Non-institutions
(b)
0.01
1500
0
0
0
(c)
0
50
0
0
0
(f)
1.27
386886
0
0
0
(g)
23.83
6860758
0
0
0
(h)
3.88
1181132
0
0
0
(i)
0.94
270180
0
0
0
(j)
0.01
3620
0
0
0
(l)
9.31
2794222
0
0
0
(m)
2.3
697783
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)
41.56
12196131
0
0
0
(4)
Total Public
Shareholding
(B)=(B)(1)+
42.33
12430537
0
0
0
(B)(2)+(B)(3)+
(B)(4)
C
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Total (
100
29970615
A+B+C2 )
Total (A+B+C
100
29970615
)
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
Searial No.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Name of the
PRADEEP SANAT
SANJAY SANAT
SANAT
AMEETA
ADITYA SANJAY
ARRMAAN
RUPALLI P
Shareholders (I)
SHAH HUF
SHAH HUF
MANILAL SHAH
SHAH
SHAH
RALHAN
SHAH
PAN (II)
AAJHP9338R
AAAHS6736F
AAIPS0616A
ABDPS7769J
AVQPS4826F
BLKPS9956H
ABDPS7799C
No. of fully paid
4156701
3764441
2688680
355125
278855
161704
87840
up equity shares
held (IV)
No. Of Partly paid-
up equity shares
held (V)
No. Of shares
underlying
Depository
Receipts (VI)
Total nos. shares
4156701
3764441
2688680
355125
278855
161704
87840
held (VII) = (IV)+
(V)+ (VI)
Shareholding as a
% of total no. of
shares (calculated
13.67
12.38
8.84
1.17
0.92
0.53
0.29
as per SCRR,
1957) (VIII) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)
Class eg:X
4156701
3764441
2688680
355125
278855
161704
87840
Class eg:y
Total
4156701
3764441
2688680
355125
278855
161704
87840
Total as a % of
13.67
12.38
8.84
1.17
0.92
0.53
0.29
Total Voting rights
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities (X)
No. of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
Warrants (Xi)
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities and No.
Of Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shareholding , as a
% assuming full
conversion of
convertible
securities (as a
13.67
12.38
8.84
1.17
0.92
0.53
0.29
percentage of
diluted share
capital) (XI)=
(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of equity
shares held in
4156701
3764441
2688680
355125
278855
161704
87840
dematerialized
form (XIV)
Reason for not providing PAN
Reason for not providing PAN
Shareholder type
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Promoter
Individuals/Hindu undivided Family
Searial No.
8
9
10
11
12
Name of the
SUDHA SANAT
KUSHAL SANJAY
RASHEE PRADEEP
SANJAY SANAT
PRADEEP SANAT
Click here to go
Shareholders (I)
SHAH
SHAH
SHAH
SHAH
SHAH
back
PAN (II)
ABDPS7770H
BCZPS6884A
BHRPS2702N
AAIPS0615D
AAHPS6793D
Total
No. of fully paid
28690
14175
1350
0
0
11537561
up equity shares
held (IV)
No. Of Partly paid-
up equity shares
held (V)
No. Of shares
underlying
Depository
Receipts (VI)
Total nos. shares
28690
14175
1350
0
0
11537561
held (VII) = (IV)+
(V)+ (VI)
Shareholding as a
% of total no. of
shares (calculated
0.09
0.05
0
0
0
37.93
as per SCRR,
1957) (VIII) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)
Class eg:X
28690
14175
1350
0
0
11537561
Class eg:y
Total
28690
14175
1350
0
0
11537561
Total as a % of
0.09
0.05
0
0
0
37.93
Total Voting rights
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities (X)
No. of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
Warrants (Xi)
No. Of Shares
Underlying
Outstanding
convertible
securities and No.
Of Warrants (Xi)
(a)
Shareholding , as a
% assuming full
conversion of
convertible
securities (as a
0.09
0.05
0
0
0
37.93
percentage of
diluted share
capital) (XI)=
(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a
% of (A+B+C2)
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)
No. (a)
As a % of total
Shares held (b)
Number of equity
shares held in
28690
14175
1350
0
0
11537561
dematerialized
form (XIV)
Reason for not providing PAN
