Manugraph India Limited is an India-based company, which is a manufacturer of single width Web-offset printing presses. The Company operates through the Engineering segment. The Company is engaged in manufacturing printing machinery. It offers printing machinery, including newspaper Web, folder, and packing and converting machinery. SmartLine features single circumference plate cylinder and double circumference blanket cylinder both in double width. Dreamline is an eight-page newspaper press featuring double width but single circumference plate and blanket cylinders. The Company provides products such as Frontline, Hiline, M360, M360-BK, Cityline Express, and Ecoline. Its other products include F-1270, F-233, F-1240, F-222, F-122, and F-122-BK. It is exporting its products to countries mainly in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Russia.