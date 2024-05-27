General information about company

Scrip code

505324

NSE Symbol

MANUGRAPH

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE867A01022

Name of the company

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

Whether company is SME

Yes

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

31-12-2023

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

No

No

No

receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

No

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

100

0.61

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

100

0.58

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

100

0.58

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

100

0.58

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

100

0.61

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding as a % of

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of fully

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

total no. of shares

Category

paid up

paid-up

underlying

shares held

shareholder

shareholders

(calculated as per

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as a

(I)

(II)

(III)

equity shares

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)+

SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As

held (IV)

shares

Receipts (VI)

(V)+ (VI)

Class eg:

Class

% of

held (V)

a % of (A+B+C2)

X

eg:y

Total

(A+B+C)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

11

17540078

17540078

57.67

17540078

17540078

57.67

Group

(B)

Public

10547

12874983

12874983

42.33

12874983

12874983

42.33

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by Employee

Trusts

Total

10558

30415061

30415061

100

30415061

30415061

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding ,

Number of

Shares

No. Of

as a %

Number of

pledged or

assuming full

Locked in

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

Shares

otherwise

No. of

conversion of

shares (XII)

Shares

Underlying

encumbered

Number of

Shares

convertible

Category of

Underlying

Outstanding

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

Underlying

securities ( as a

shareholder

Outstanding

convertible

held in

(I)

(II)

convertible

Outstanding

securities

percentage of

As a

As a %

dematerialized

Warrants

diluted share

% of

securities

(Xi)

and No. Of

capital) (XI)=

of total

form (XIV)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

No.

total

No.

(X)

Warrants

(VII)+(X) As a

Shares

category

category

category

(Xi) (a)

(a)

Shares

(a)

held

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

% of

held

(A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

57.67

17540078

Group

(B)

Public

42.33

12510212

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

30050290

0

0

0

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

No. Of

Shareholding as a

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of fully

Total nos.

class of securities (IX)

Partly

No. Of shares

% of total no. of

Category & Name of

Nos. Of

paid up

shares held

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as

Sr.

shareholders

equity

paid-up

underlying

(VII) =

shares (calculated

the Shareholders (I)

equity

Depository

as per SCRR,

a % of

(III)

shares held

(IV)+(V)+

shares

Receipts (VI)

1957) (VIII) As a

Class eg:

Class

Total

(IV)

held (V)

(VI)

% of (A+B+C2)

Total

Voting

X

eg:y

rights

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

Individuals/Hindu

10

11537561

11537561

37.93

11537561

11537561

37.93

undivided Family

(d)

Any Other (specify)

1

6002517

6002517

19.74

6002517

6002517

19.74

Sub-Total (A)(1)

11

17540078

17540078

57.67

17540078

17540078

57.67

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding of

Promoter and

11

17540078

17540078

57.67

17540078

17540078

57.67

Promoter Group

(A)=(A)(1)+(A)

(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(a)

Mutual Funds

1

250

250

0

250

250

0

(d)

Banks

2

450

450

0

450

450

0

(e)

Insurance Companies

1

233706

233706

0.77

233706

233706

0.77

Sub-Total (B)(1)

4

234406

234406

0.77

234406

234406

0.77

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

Directors and their

relatives (excluding

2

2000

2000

(b)

independent directors

2000

0.01

2000

0.01

and nominee

directors)

(c)

Key Managerial

1

50

50

0

50

50

0

Personnel

Investor Education

1

453808

453808

(f)

and Protection Fund

453808

1.49

453808

1.49

(IEPF)

Resident Individuals

(g)

holding nominal share

10041

6886172

6886172

22.64

6886172

6886172

22.64

capital up to Rs. 2

lakhs

Resident Individuals

(h)

holding nominal share

7

1717575

1717575

5.65

1717575

1717575

5.65

capital in excess of

Rs. 2 lakhs

(i)

Non Resident Indians

128

339084

339084

1.11

339084

339084

1.11

(NRIs)

(j)

Foreign Nationals

1

3620

3620

0.01

3620

3620

0.01

(l)

Bodies Corporate

76

2391185

2391185

7.86

2391185

2391185

7.86

(m)

Any Other (specify)

286

847083

847083

2.79

847083

847083

2.79

Sub-Total (B)(4)

10543

12640577

12640577

41.56

12640577

12640577

41.56

Total Public

Shareholding

(B)=(B)(1)+(B)

10547

12874983

12874983

42.33

12874983

12874983

42.33

(2)+(B)(3)+(B)

(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total ( A+B+C2

10558

30415061

30415061

100

30415061

30415061

100

)

Total (A+B+C )

10558

30415061

30415061

100

30415061

30415061

100

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Shareholding , as

Number of

Number of

Shares

No. Of Shares

a % assuming full

pledged or

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

No. of

Underlying

conversion of

Locked in

otherwise

Number of

shares (XII)

Shares

Shares

Outstanding

convertible

encumbered

equity shares

Underlying

Underlying

convertible

securities ( as a

(XIII)

Sr.

held in

Outstanding

Outstanding

securities and

percentage of

convertible

Warrants

No. Of

diluted share

As a %

As a %

dematerialized

form (XIV)

securities (X)

(Xi)

Warrants (Xi)

capital) (XI)=

of total

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

No.

No.

of total

(a)

(VII)+(X) As a %

Shares

category

category

category

(a)

(a)

Shares

of (A+B+C2)

held

held (b)

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

(b)

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

37.93

11537561

(d)

19.74

6002517

Sub-Total (A)

57.67

17540078

(1)

(2)

Foreign

Total

Shareholding

of Promoter

57.67

17540078

and Promoter

Group (A)=(A)

(1)+(A)(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(a)

0

250

0

0

0

(d)

0

450

0

0

0

(e)

0.77

233706

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)

0.77

234406

0

0

0

(1)

(2)

Institutions (Foreign)

(3)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(4)

Non-institutions

(b)

0.01

1500

0

0

0

(c)

0

50

0

0

0

(f)

1.49

453808

0

0

0

(g)

22.64

6545681

0

0

0

(h)

5.65

1717575

0

0

0

(i)

1.11

321959

0

0

0

(j)

0.01

3620

0

0

0

(l)

7.86

2386030

0

0

0

(m)

2.79

845583

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)

41.56

12275806

0

0

0

(4)

Total Public

Shareholding

(B)=(B)(1)+

42.33

12510212

0

0

0

(B)(2)+(B)(3)+

(B)(4)

C

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Total (

100

30050290

A+B+C2 )

Total (A+B+C

100

30050290

)

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

Searial No.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Name of the

Pradeep Sanat Shah Huf

Sanjay Sanat Shah huf

Sanat Manilal Shah

Ameeta Shah

Rupalli P Shah

Aditya Sanjay Shah

Arrmaan Ralhan

Shareholders (I)

PAN (II)

AAJHP9338R

AAAHS6736F

AAIPS0616A

ABDPS7769J

ABDPS7799C

AVQPS4826F

BLKPS9956H

No. of fully paid

4156701

3764441

1225800

1086565

819280

278855

161704

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares

4156701

3764441

1225800

1086565

819280

278855

161704

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated

13.67

12.38

4.03

3.57

2.69

0.92

0.53

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg:X

4156701

3764441

1225800

1086565

819280

278855

161704

Class eg:y

Total

4156701

3764441

1225800

1086565

819280

278855

161704

Total as a % of

13.67

12.38

4.03

3.57

2.69

0.92

0.53

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a

13.67

12.38

4.03

3.57

2.69

0.92

0.53

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)=

(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of equity

shares held in

4156701

3764441

1225800

1086565

819280

278855

161704

dematerialized

form (XIV)

Reason for not providing PAN

Reason for not providing PAN

Shareholder type

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Promoter

Individuals/Hindu undivided Family

Searial No.

8

9

10

11

12

Name of the

Sudha Sanat Shah

Kushal Sanjay Shah

Rashee Pradeep Shah

Pradeep Shah

Sanjay Shah

Shareholders (I)

PAN (II)

ABDPS7770H

BCZPS6884A

BHRPS2702N

AAHPS6793D

AAIPS0615D

Total

No. of fully paid

28690

14175

1350

0

0

11537561

up equity shares

held (IV)

No. Of Partly paid-

up equity shares

held (V)

No. Of shares

underlying

Depository

Receipts (VI)

Total nos. shares

28690

14175

1350

0

0

11537561

held (VII) = (IV)+

(V)+ (VI)

Shareholding as a

% of total no. of

shares (calculated

0.09

0.05

0

0

0

37.93

as per SCRR,

1957) (VIII) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities (IX)

Class eg:X

28690

14175

1350

0

0

11537561

Class eg:y

Total

28690

14175

1350

0

0

11537561

Total as a % of

0.09

0.05

0

0

0

37.93

Total Voting rights

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities (X)

No. of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

Warrants (Xi)

No. Of Shares

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

securities and No.

Of Warrants (Xi)

(a)

Shareholding , as a

% assuming full

conversion of

convertible

securities (as a

0.09

0.05

0

0

0

37.93

percentage of

diluted share

capital) (XI)=

(VII)+(Xi)(a) As a

% of (A+B+C2)

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered (XIII)

No. (a)

As a % of total

Shares held (b)

Number of equity

shares held in

28690

14175

1350

0

0

11537561

dematerialized

form (XIV)

Reason for not providing PAN

