Manugraph India : SHP_31032023
4/20/23, 8:16 PM
MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
General information about company
Scrip code
505324
NSE Symbol
MANUGRAPH
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE867A01022
Name of the company
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Whether company is SME
Yes
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
31-03-2023
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
No
file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
1/24
4/20/23, 8:16 PM
MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
Group
shareholder
Public
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
No
No
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
No
No
No
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
No
No
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
No
No
No
receipts are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
No
No
No
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
No
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
No
No
No
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
2/24
4/20/23, 8:16 PM
MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Particular
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
100
0.61
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
100
0.66
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
100
0.62
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
100
0.63
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
100
0.64
file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
3/24
4/20/23, 8:16 PM
MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Shareholding as a % of
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of fully
Partly
No. Of shares
Total nos.
of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
total no. of shares
Category
shareholder
shareholders
paid up
paid-up
underlying
shares held
(calculated as per
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(I)
(II)
(III)
equity shares
equity
Depository
(VII) = (IV)+
SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As
held (IV)
shares
Receipts (VI)
(V)+ (VI)
a % of (A+B+C2)
Class eg:
Class
Total
% of
held (V)
X
eg:y
(A+B+C)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
11
17540078
17540078
57.67
17540078
17540078
57.67
Group
(B)
Public
10739
12874983
12874983
42.33
12874983
12874983
42.33
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by Employee
Trusts
Total
10750
30415061
30415061
100
30415061
30415061
100
file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
4/24
4/20/23, 8:16 PM
MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding ,
Number of
Shares
No. Of
as a %
Number of
pledged or
assuming full
Locked in
Sub-categorization of shares
No. Of
Shares
otherwise
No. of
conversion of
shares (XII)
Shares
Underlying
encumbered
Number of
Shares
convertible
Category of
Underlying
Outstanding
(XIII)
equity shares
Category
Underlying
securities ( as a
shareholder
Outstanding
convertible
held in
(I)
(II)
convertible
Outstanding
securities
percentage of
As a
As a %
dematerialized
Warrants
diluted share
% of
securities
(Xi)
and No. Of
capital) (XI)=
of total
form (XIV)
Sub-
Sub-
Sub-
No.
total
No.
(X)
Warrants
(VII)+(X) As a
Shares
category
category
category
(Xi) (a)
(a)
Shares
(a)
% of
held
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
held
(A+B+C2)
(b)
(b)
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
57.67
17540078
Group
(B)
Public
42.33
12427442
0
0
0
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
underlying
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
100
29967520
0
0
0
file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html
5/24
Disclaimer
Manugraph India Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:54:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Sales 2022
461 M
5,60 M
5,60 M
Net income 2022
-139 M
-1,70 M
-1,70 M
Net Debt 2022
170 M
2,07 M
2,07 M
P/E ratio 2022
-2,86x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
655 M
7,97 M
7,97 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,78x
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
380
Free-Float
29,5%
Chart MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.