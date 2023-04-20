Manugraph India : SHP_31032023

4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

Declaration

Sr. Particular Yes/No Promoter and Promoter Public Non Promoter- Non

No. Group shareholder Public

1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No No No No

2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ? No No No No

3 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No No No No

4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository No No No No

receipts are issued?

5 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? No No No No

6 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise No No

encumbered?

7 Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights? No No No No