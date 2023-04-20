Advanced search
    505324   INE867A01022

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

(505324)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-18
18.96 INR   +20.00%
Manugraph India : SHP_31032023

04/20/2023 | 10:55am EDT
4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

General information about company

Scrip code

505324

NSE Symbol

MANUGRAPH

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE867A01022

Name of the company

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

Whether company is SME

Yes

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

31-03-2023

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

1/24

4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

No

No

No

receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

No

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

2/24

4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

100

0.61

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

100

0.66

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

100

0.62

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

100

0.63

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

100

0.64

file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

3/24

4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding as a % of

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of fully

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

total no. of shares

Category

shareholder

shareholders

paid up

paid-up

underlying

shares held

(calculated as per

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as a

(I)

(II)

(III)

equity shares

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)+

SCRR, 1957) (VIII) As

held (IV)

shares

Receipts (VI)

(V)+ (VI)

a % of (A+B+C2)

Class eg:

Class

Total

% of

held (V)

X

eg:y

(A+B+C)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

11

17540078

17540078

57.67

17540078

17540078

57.67

Group

(B)

Public

10739

12874983

12874983

42.33

12874983

12874983

42.33

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by Employee

Trusts

Total

10750

30415061

30415061

100

30415061

30415061

100

file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

4/24

4/20/23, 8:16 PMMIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding ,

Number of

Shares

No. Of

as a %

Number of

pledged or

assuming full

Locked in

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

Shares

otherwise

No. of

conversion of

shares (XII)

Shares

Underlying

encumbered

Number of

Shares

convertible

Category of

Underlying

Outstanding

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

Underlying

securities ( as a

shareholder

Outstanding

convertible

held in

(I)

(II)

convertible

Outstanding

securities

percentage of

As a

As a %

dematerialized

Warrants

diluted share

% of

securities

(Xi)

and No. Of

capital) (XI)=

of total

form (XIV)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

No.

total

No.

(X)

Warrants

(VII)+(X) As a

Shares

category

category

category

(Xi) (a)

(a)

Shares

(a)

% of

held

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

held

(A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

57.67

17540078

Group

(B)

Public

42.33

12427442

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

29967520

0

0

0

file:///C:/Users/MIHIR/Documents/Manugraph/Companies/MIL/SE/Qtly Reports/31.03.2023/MIL_XBRL_SHP_31032023.xlsm.html

5/24

Disclaimer

Manugraph India Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 461 M 5,60 M 5,60 M
Net income 2022 -139 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net Debt 2022 170 M 2,07 M 2,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 655 M 7,97 M 7,97 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Manugraph India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sanjay Sanat Shah Chairman & Co-Managing Director
Pradeep Sanat Shah Managing Director
Mihir V. Mehta Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Basheera Indorewala Independent Director
Madhavi Harsh Kilachand Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED18.65%7
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.06%12 442
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.35%8 755
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-29.90%7 275
VALMET OYJ11.84%5 680
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-1.42%4 560
