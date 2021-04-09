Manugraph India : Shareholding Pattern-31122020 04/09/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Shareholding Pattern under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Name of Listed Entity : Manugraph India Limited Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: 505324 Share Holding Pattern Filed under : Reg. 31(1)(a)/Reg. 31(1)(b)/Reg.31(1)(c) If under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for Quarter ending: 31/12/2020 If under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:‐ Particulars Yes* No* 1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No 2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants? No 3 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued? No 4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in? No 5 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered? No * If the Listed Entity selects the option 'No' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed Entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities. Manugraph India Limited Table I ‐ Summary Statement holding of specified securities Category Category of shareholder Nos. of No. of fully paid up No. of No. of Total nos. Shareholding Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities No. of Shares Shareholding, Number of Locked in Number of Shares Number of shareholders equity shares held Partly paid‐ shares shares held as a % of total Underlying as a % shares pledged or equity shares up equity underlying no. of shares Outstanding assuming full otherwise held in shares held Depository (calculated as convertible conversion of encumbered dematerialised Receipts per SCRR, securities convertible form 1957) No of Voting Rights Total as a (including securities ( as No. (a) As a % of No. (a) As a % of % of Warrants) a percentage total total (A+B+C) of diluted Shares Shares share capital) held(b) held(b) Class eg: X Class eg: y Total (I) (II) (III) (IV) (V) (VI) (VII) = (VIII) As a (IX) (X) (XI)= (XII) (XIII) (XIV) (IV)+(V)+ (VI) % of (VII)+(X) As (A+B+C2) a % of (A+B+C2) (A) Promoter & Promoter Group 10 17,470,578 ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 17,470,578 ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 ‐ 57.44 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 (B) Public 9,936 12,944,483 ‐ ‐ 12,944,483 0.43 12,944,483 ‐ 12,944,483 0.43 ‐ 0.43 ‐ ‐ NA NA 12,403,987 (C) Non Promoter ‐ Non Public ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ NA NA (C1) Shares Underlying DRs ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ NA NA ‐ (C2) Shares Held By Employee Trust ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ NA NA ‐ Total 9,946 30,415,061 ‐ ‐ 30,415,061 57.87 30,415,061 ‐ 30,415,061 57.87 ‐ 57.87 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 29,874,565 Manugraph India Limited Table II ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group Category & Name of the shareholders PAN Nos. of No. of fully paid up Partly paid‐ No. of Total nos. shares Shareholding % Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities No. of Shares Shareholding , as a Number of Locked in Number of Shares Number of equity shareholders equity shares held up equity shares held calculated as per Underlying % assuming full shares pledged or otherwise shares held in shares held underlying SCRR, 1957 As a % Outstanding conversion of encumbered dematerialised Depository of (A+B+C2) convertible convertible form Receipts securities securities ( as a No of Voting Rights Total as a % of (including percentage of No. (a) As a % of No. (a) As a % of (A+B+C) Warrants) diluted share total total capital) Shares Shares held(b) held(b) Class eg: X Class eg: y Total (I) (II) (III) (IV) (V) (VI) (VII) = (IV)+(V)+ (VIII) As a % of (IX) (X) (XI)= (VII)+(X) As (XII) (XIII) (XIV) (VI) (A+B+C2) a % of (A+B+C2) 1 Indian (a) Individuals / Hindu Undivided Family 9 11,468,061 ‐ ‐ 11,468,061 37.71 11,468,061 ‐ 11,468,061 37.71 ‐ 37.71 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 11,468,061 Pradeep S Shah AAHPS6793D 1 4,156,701 ‐ ‐ 4,156,701 13.67 4,156,701 ‐ 4,156,701 13.67 ‐ 13.67 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 4,156,701 Sanjay S Shah AAIPS0615D 1 3,764,441 ‐ ‐ 3,764,441 12.38 3,764,441 ‐ 3,764,441 12.38 ‐ 12.38 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 3,764,441 Sudha S Shah ABDPS7770H 1 1,491,570 ‐ ‐ 1,491,570 4.90 1,491,570 ‐ 1,491,570 4.90 ‐ 4.90 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,491,570 Sanat Manilal Shah AAIPS0616A 1 1,484,709 ‐ ‐ 1,484,709 4.88 1,484,709 ‐ 1,484,709 4.88 ‐ 4.88 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,484,709 Ameeta Shah ABDPS7769J 1 350,125 ‐ ‐ 350,125 1.15 350,125 ‐ 350,125 1.15 ‐ 1.15 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 350,125 Aditya Sanjay Shah AVQPS4826F 1 117,150 ‐ ‐ 117,150 0.39 117,150 ‐ 117,150 0.39 ‐ 0.39 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 117,150 Rupali P Shah ABDPS7799C 1 87,840 ‐ ‐ 87,840 0.29 87,840 ‐ 87,840 0.29 ‐ 0.29 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 87,840 Kushal Sanjay Shah BCZPS6884A 1 14,175 ‐ ‐ 14,175 0.05 14,175 ‐ 14,175 0.05 ‐ 0.05 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 14,175 Rashee Pradeep Shah BHRPS2702N 1 1,350 ‐ ‐ 1,350 0.00 1,350 ‐ 1,350 0.00 ‐ 0.00 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 1,350 (b) Central Government / State Government(s) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (c) Financial Institutions / Banks ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (d) Any Other (Specify) 1 6,002,517 ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 6,002,517 ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 ‐ 19.74 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 Bodies Corporate 1 6,002,517 ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 6,002,517 ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 ‐ 19.74 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 Multigraph Machinery Co Ltd AAACM3137H 1 6,002,517 ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 6,002,517 ‐ 6,002,517 19.74 ‐ 19.74 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 6,002,517 Sub Total (A)(1) 10 17,470,578 ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 17,470,578 ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 ‐ 57.44 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 2 Foreign (a) Individuals (Non‐Resident Individuals / Foreign ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Individuals) (b) Government ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (c) Institutions ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (d) Foreign Portfolio Investor ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ (e) Any Other (Specify) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Sub Total (A)(2) ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ Total Shareholding Of Promoter And Promoter Group 10 17,470,578 ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 17,470,578 ‐ 17,470,578 57.44 ‐ 57.44 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 17,470,578 (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2) This is an excerpt of the original content. 