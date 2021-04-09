Manugraph India : Shareholding Pattern-31122020

If under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for Quarter ending: 31/12/2020
If under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment
Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:‐
Particulars
Yes*
No*
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?
No
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in?
No
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?
No
* If the Listed Entity selects the option 'No' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed Entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.
Manugraph India Limited
Table I ‐ Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Category
Category of shareholder
Nos. of
No. of fully paid up
No. of
No. of
Total nos.
Shareholding
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
No. of Shares
Shareholding,
Number of Locked in
Number of Shares
Number of
shareholders
equity shares held
Partly paid‐
shares
shares held
as a % of total
Underlying
as a %
shares
pledged or
equity shares
up equity
underlying
no. of shares
Outstanding
assuming full
otherwise
held in
shares held
Depository
(calculated as
convertible
conversion of
encumbered
dematerialised
Receipts
per SCRR,
securities
convertible
form
1957)
No of Voting Rights
Total as a
(including
securities ( as
No. (a)
As a % of
No. (a) As a % of
% of
Warrants)
a percentage
total
total
(A+B+C)
of diluted
Shares
Shares
share capital)
held(b)
held(b)
Class eg: X
Class eg: y
Total
(I)
(II)
(III)
(IV)
(V)
(VI)
(VII) =
(VIII) As a
(IX)
(X)
(XI)=
(XII)
(XIII)
(XIV)
(IV)+(V)+ (VI)
% of
(VII)+(X) As
(A+B+C2)
a % of
(A+B+C2)
(A)
Promoter & Promoter Group
10
17,470,578
‐
‐
17,470,578
57.44
17,470,578
‐
17,470,578
57.44
‐
57.44
‐
‐
‐
‐
17,470,578
(B)
Public
9,936
12,944,483
‐
‐
12,944,483
0.43
12,944,483
‐
12,944,483
0.43
‐
0.43
‐
‐
NA
NA
12,403,987
(C)
Non Promoter ‐ Non Public
‐
‐
‐
‐
NA
NA
(C1)
Shares Underlying DRs
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
NA
NA
‐
(C2)
Shares Held By Employee Trust
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
NA
NA
‐
Total
9,946
30,415,061
‐
‐
30,415,061
57.87
30,415,061
‐
30,415,061
57.87
‐
57.87
‐
‐
‐
‐
29,874,565
Manugraph India Limited
Table II ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name of the shareholders
PAN
Nos. of
No. of fully paid up
Partly paid‐
No. of
Total nos. shares
Shareholding %
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
No. of Shares
Shareholding , as a
Number of Locked in
Number of Shares
Number of equity
shareholders
equity shares held
up equity
shares
held
calculated as per
Underlying
% assuming full
shares
pledged or otherwise
shares held in
shares held
underlying
SCRR, 1957 As a %
Outstanding
conversion of
encumbered
dematerialised
Depository
of (A+B+C2)
convertible
convertible
form
Receipts
securities
securities ( as a
No of Voting Rights
Total as a % of
(including
percentage of
No. (a)
As a % of
No. (a)
As a % of
(A+B+C)
Warrants)
diluted share
total
total
capital)
Shares
Shares
held(b)
held(b)
Class eg: X
Class eg: y
Total
(I)
(II)
(III)
(IV)
(V)
(VI)
(VII) = (IV)+(V)+
(VIII) As a % of
(IX)
(X)
(XI)= (VII)+(X) As
(XII)
(XIII)
(XIV)
(VI)
(A+B+C2)
a % of (A+B+C2)
1
Indian
(a)
Individuals / Hindu Undivided Family
9
11,468,061
‐
‐
11,468,061
37.71
11,468,061
‐
11,468,061
37.71
‐
37.71
‐
‐
‐
‐
11,468,061
Pradeep S Shah
AAHPS6793D
1
4,156,701
‐
‐
4,156,701
13.67
4,156,701
‐
4,156,701
13.67
‐
13.67
‐
‐
‐
‐
4,156,701
Sanjay S Shah
AAIPS0615D
1
3,764,441
‐
‐
3,764,441
12.38
3,764,441
‐
3,764,441
12.38
‐
12.38
‐
‐
‐
‐
3,764,441
Sudha S Shah
ABDPS7770H
1
1,491,570
‐
‐
1,491,570
4.90
1,491,570
‐
1,491,570
4.90
‐
4.90
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,491,570
Sanat Manilal Shah
AAIPS0616A
1
1,484,709
‐
‐
1,484,709
4.88
1,484,709
‐
1,484,709
4.88
‐
4.88
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,484,709
Ameeta Shah
ABDPS7769J
1
350,125
‐
‐
350,125
1.15
350,125
‐
350,125
1.15
‐
1.15
‐
‐
‐
‐
350,125
Aditya Sanjay Shah
AVQPS4826F
1
117,150
‐
‐
117,150
0.39
117,150
‐
117,150
0.39
‐
0.39
‐
‐
‐
‐
117,150
Rupali P Shah
ABDPS7799C
1
87,840
‐
‐
87,840
0.29
87,840
‐
87,840
0.29
‐
0.29
‐
‐
‐
‐
87,840
Kushal Sanjay Shah
BCZPS6884A
1
14,175
‐
‐
14,175
0.05
14,175
‐
14,175
0.05
‐
0.05
‐
‐
‐
‐
14,175
Rashee Pradeep Shah
BHRPS2702N
1
1,350
‐
‐
1,350
0.00
1,350
‐
1,350
0.00
‐
0.00
‐
‐
‐
‐
1,350
(b)
Central Government / State Government(s)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(c)
Financial Institutions / Banks
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(d)
Any Other (Specify)
1
6,002,517
‐
‐
6,002,517
19.74
6,002,517
‐
6,002,517
19.74
‐
19.74
‐
‐
‐
‐
6,002,517
Bodies Corporate
1
6,002,517
‐
‐
6,002,517
19.74
6,002,517
‐
6,002,517
19.74
‐
19.74
‐
‐
‐
‐
6,002,517
Multigraph Machinery Co Ltd
AAACM3137H
1
6,002,517
‐
‐
6,002,517
19.74
6,002,517
‐
6,002,517
19.74
‐
19.74
‐
‐
‐
‐
6,002,517
Sub Total (A)(1)
10
17,470,578
‐
‐
17,470,578
57.44
17,470,578
‐
17,470,578
57.44
‐
57.44
‐
‐
‐
‐
17,470,578
2
Foreign
(a)
Individuals (Non‐Resident Individuals / Foreign
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Individuals)
(b)
Government
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(c)
Institutions
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(d)
Foreign Portfolio Investor
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
(e)
Any Other (Specify)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Sub Total (A)(2)
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
‐
Total Shareholding Of Promoter And Promoter Group
10
17,470,578
‐
‐
17,470,578
57.44
17,470,578
‐
17,470,578
57.44
‐
57.44
‐
‐
‐
‐
17,470,578
(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
