MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bombay Stock Exchange  >  Manugraph India Limited    505324   INE867A01022

MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED

(505324)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 04/08
12.3 INR   -0.97%
08:08aMANUGRAPH INDIA  : Shareholding Pattern-31122020
01/10MANUGRAPH INDIA  : CFO Resigns
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manugraph India : Shareholding Pattern-31122020

04/09/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Shareholding Pattern under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

  1. Name of Listed Entity: Manugraph India Limited
  2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: 505324
  3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg. 31(1)(a)/Reg. 31(1)(b)/Reg.31(1)(c)
    1. If under 31(1)(b) then indicate the report for Quarter ending: 31/12/2020
    2. If under 31(1)(c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment
  5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:‐

Particulars

Yes*

No*

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked‐in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?

No

* If the Listed Entity selects the option 'No' for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked‐in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable, shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No' declared by Listed Entity in above table the values will be considered as 'Zero' by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.

Manugraph India Limited

Table I ‐ Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Category

Category of shareholder

Nos. of

No. of fully paid up

No. of

No. of

Total nos.

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No. of Shares

Shareholding,

Number of Locked in

Number of Shares

Number of

shareholders

equity shares held

Partly paid‐

shares

shares held

as a % of total

Underlying

as a %

shares

pledged or

equity shares

up equity

underlying

no. of shares

Outstanding

assuming full

otherwise

held in

shares held

Depository

(calculated as

convertible

conversion of

encumbered

dematerialised

Receipts

per SCRR,

securities

convertible

form

1957)

No of Voting Rights

Total as a

(including

securities ( as

No. (a)

As a % of

No. (a) As a % of

% of

Warrants)

a percentage

total

total

(A+B+C)

of diluted

Shares

Shares

share capital)

held(b)

held(b)

Class eg: X

Class eg: y

Total

(I)

(II)

(III)

(IV)

(V)

(VI)

(VII) =

(VIII) As a

(IX)

(X)

(XI)=

(XII)

(XIII)

(XIV)

(IV)+(V)+ (VI)

% of

(VII)+(X) As

(A+B+C2)

a % of

(A+B+C2)

(A)

Promoter & Promoter Group

10

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

57.44

17,470,578

(B)

Public

9,936

12,944,483

12,944,483

0.43

12,944,483

12,944,483

0.43

0.43

NA

NA

12,403,987

(C)

Non Promoter ‐ Non Public

NA

NA

(C1)

Shares Underlying DRs

NA

NA

(C2)

Shares Held By Employee Trust

NA

NA

Total

9,946

30,415,061

30,415,061

57.87

30,415,061

30,415,061

57.87

57.87

29,874,565

Manugraph India Limited

Table II ‐ Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name of the shareholders

PAN

Nos. of

No. of fully paid up

Partly paid‐

No. of

Total nos. shares

Shareholding %

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No. of Shares

Shareholding , as a

Number of Locked in

Number of Shares

Number of equity

shareholders

equity shares held

up equity

shares

held

calculated as per

Underlying

% assuming full

shares

pledged or otherwise

shares held in

shares held

underlying

SCRR, 1957 As a %

Outstanding

conversion of

encumbered

dematerialised

Depository

of (A+B+C2)

convertible

convertible

form

Receipts

securities

securities ( as a

No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of

(including

percentage of

No. (a)

As a % of

No. (a)

As a % of

(A+B+C)

Warrants)

diluted share

total

total

capital)

Shares

Shares

held(b)

held(b)

Class eg: X

Class eg: y

Total

(I)

(II)

(III)

(IV)

(V)

(VI)

(VII) = (IV)+(V)+

(VIII) As a % of

(IX)

(X)

(XI)= (VII)+(X) As

(XII)

(XIII)

(XIV)

(VI)

(A+B+C2)

a % of (A+B+C2)

1

Indian

(a)

Individuals / Hindu Undivided Family

9

11,468,061

11,468,061

37.71

11,468,061

11,468,061

37.71

37.71

11,468,061

Pradeep S Shah

AAHPS6793D

1

4,156,701

4,156,701

13.67

4,156,701

4,156,701

13.67

13.67

4,156,701

Sanjay S Shah

AAIPS0615D

1

3,764,441

3,764,441

12.38

3,764,441

3,764,441

12.38

12.38

3,764,441

Sudha S Shah

ABDPS7770H

1

1,491,570

1,491,570

4.90

1,491,570

1,491,570

4.90

4.90

1,491,570

Sanat Manilal Shah

AAIPS0616A

1

1,484,709

1,484,709

4.88

1,484,709

1,484,709

4.88

4.88

1,484,709

Ameeta Shah

ABDPS7769J

1

350,125

350,125

1.15

350,125

350,125

1.15

1.15

350,125

Aditya Sanjay Shah

AVQPS4826F

1

117,150

117,150

0.39

117,150

117,150

0.39

0.39

117,150

Rupali P Shah

ABDPS7799C

1

87,840

87,840

0.29

87,840

87,840

0.29

0.29

87,840

Kushal Sanjay Shah

BCZPS6884A

1

14,175

14,175

0.05

14,175

14,175

0.05

0.05

14,175

Rashee Pradeep Shah

BHRPS2702N

1

1,350

1,350

0.00

1,350

1,350

0.00

0.00

1,350

(b)

Central Government / State Government(s)

(c)

Financial Institutions / Banks

(d)

Any Other (Specify)

1

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

19.74

6,002,517

Bodies Corporate

1

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

19.74

6,002,517

Multigraph Machinery Co Ltd

AAACM3137H

1

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

6,002,517

6,002,517

19.74

19.74

6,002,517

Sub Total (A)(1)

10

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

57.44

17,470,578

2

Foreign

(a)

Individuals (Non‐Resident Individuals / Foreign

Individuals)

(b)

Government

(c)

Institutions

(d)

Foreign Portfolio Investor

(e)

Any Other (Specify)

Sub Total (A)(2)

Total Shareholding Of Promoter And Promoter Group

10

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

17,470,578

17,470,578

57.44

57.44

17,470,578

(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Disclaimer

Manugraph India Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 210 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2020 -353 M -4,72 M -4,72 M
Net cash 2020 141 M 1,89 M 1,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 374 M 5,02 M 5,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 702
Free-Float 31,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sanjay Sanat Shah Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Sanat Shah Managing Director & Executive Director
Sanat Manilal Shah Non-Executive Chairman
Hiten Chandulal Timbadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Perses Minoo Bilimoria Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANUGRAPH INDIA LIMITED12.43%5
NORDSON CORPORATION0.36%11 682
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-12.36%8 891
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.10%6 494
VALMET OYJ38.18%5 743
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-7.97%5 445
