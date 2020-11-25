Manulife Financial : Hancock Natural Resource Group completes acquisition of approximately 149,000 acres of timberlands in southern Oregon

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management Company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of approximately 149,000 acres of timberlands in southern Oregon from Weyerhaeuser Company. The firm has acquired more than 200,000 acres of quality timberlands in southern Oregon since 2017. This most recent acquisition is aligned with Manulife Investment Management's goals to provide additional opportunity for investors within private markets across timber, agriculture, infrastructure, real estate and private equity and credit.

"We believe these forests have been well-managed and are attractively stocked with Douglas-fir and white woods timber. The customer base for the timber are leading forest product companies who manufacture veneer, plywood, engineered wood products and lumber," said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments, Hancock Natural Resource Group. "We look forward to managing these forests in a manner consistent with our commitment to stewardship of people and the environment alongside our contractors, recreational users and other community stakeholders in southern Oregon."

The parcels are located in Coos, Curry, Douglas and Josephine counties and will be managed by Hancock Forest Management, Hancock Natural Resource Group's integrated property management group.

Hancock Natural Resource Group manages approximately 635,000 acres of timberland in Oregon, 1.4 million acres in the greater Pacific Northwest and Inland Northwest region and 5.6 million acres globally.

About Hancock Natural Resource Group

Hancock Natural Resource Group (HNRG) is part of Manulife Investment Management's comprehensive Private Markets platform, which includes Private Equity and Credit, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Timber and Agriculture. HNRG's timber division manages approximately 5.6 million acres of timberland across the United States and in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Chile. HNRG's agricultural investment group oversees approximately 400,000 acres of prime farmland in major agricultural regions of the United States and in Canada and Australia.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

