    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
19.62 USD   -1.41%
05:04pManulife declares preferred share dividends
PR
05:03pManulife declares common share dividend
PR
05:02pManulife reports 1Q23 net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion, core earnings of $1.5 billion, strong core EPS growth and core ROE, and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $4.4 billion
AQ
Manulife declares common share dividend

05/10/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
C$ unless otherwise stated                               TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced a quarterly common shareholders' dividend of $0.365 per share on the common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation (the "Company"), payable on and after June 19, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023.

In respect of the Company's Canadian Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan and its U.S. Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan, the Company will purchase common shares on the open market in connection with the reinvestment of dividends and optional cash purchases under these plans. The purchase price of these common shares will be based on the average of the actual cost to purchase them and there are no applicable discounts.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-declares-common-share-dividend-301821391.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
