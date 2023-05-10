Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Manulife Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
19.62 USD   -1.41%
05:04pManulife declares preferred share dividends
PR
05:03pManulife declares common share dividend
PR
05:02pManulife reports 1Q23 net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion, core earnings of $1.5 billion, strong core EPS growth and core ROE, and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $4.4 billion
AQ
Manulife declares preferred share dividends

05/10/2023 | 05:04pm EDT
C$ unless otherwise stated                               TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC   SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after June 19, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2023:

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.376823 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.373625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.384938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share
About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301821393.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer