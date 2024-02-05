(Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp on Monday rolled back a policy that will allow Canadians to fill their specialty medication prescriptions at any pharmacy, following a backlash after the insurer signed an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Co.

The insurer's announcement in January that its Specialty Drug Care program will be primarily delivered through Loblaw's Shoppers Drug Mart had sparked competition concerns within the pharmacy sector.

"We have listened to and are addressing the concerns we have heard over the past week," Manulife Canada's CEO Naveed Irshad said, noting that the change impacts a small number of its members.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)