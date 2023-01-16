Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:27:01 2023-01-16 pm EST
25.38 CAD   -0.04%
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
01/14Schroders gets nod to set up China fund unit as Beijing speeds up approvals
RE
01/12Credit Suisse Starts Manulife Financial at Neutral
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Job cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO

01/16/2023 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Roy Gori, chief executive of Manulife Asia, speaks at the company?s headquarters in Toronto

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Job cuts are not "top of mind" for Manulife Financial Corp, Canada's largest insurer, as it sees significant growth opportunities, fuelled particularly by Asia, CEO Roy Gori said on Monday.

"We are in growth mode," Gori told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, adding that his firm has been increasing headcount.

"We are growing at more than double or triple the GDP in most of the markets that we operate in. That means that we're investing organically to grow our business and ... possibly looking at inorganic opportunities for growth as well."

Gori said Manulife's U.S. and Canadian markets were stable and growing at a reasonable rate, while seeing a "phenomenal opportunity" in Asia due to the region's expanding middle-class, despite any trade shocks that may come its way.

While China's reversal of its zero-COVID policy may pose some short-term challenges, Gori expected activity to pick up in the second half of the year, providing impetus to Asia and the rest of the world.

Gori said he wasn't worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve would over-tighten, as he expected inflation to remain stubbornly high and central banks to maintain higher interest rates for longer.

"At the very minimum, we'll see three 25-basis-point rate hikes from the Fed. If they do have to cut rates, it maybe by 25 basis points or 50, but I'm not seeing a 200 bps rate cut in the outlook of 2023 or 2024."

The prospect of an imminent global recession cast a long shadow over Davos on Monday as participants counted the likely cost for their economies and businesses.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Savio Shetty in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Nishara Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.6951 Delayed Quote.2.35%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.21% 1.21965 Delayed Quote.1.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7454 Delayed Quote.1.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.08182 Delayed Quote.1.21%
GREECE ATHEX COMPOSITE 1.33% 981.26 Delayed Quote.4.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.44% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.1.78%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -0.04% 25.38 Delayed Quote.5.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.63801 Delayed Quote.0.54%
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:18pJob cuts not top of mind, 'phenomenal opportunity' in Asia -Manulife CEO
RE
01/14Schroders gets nod to set up China fund unit as Beijing speeds up approvals
RE
01/12Credit Suisse Starts Manulife Financial at Neutral
MT
01/11Manulife Financial Corp Appoints Anne-Maree Tassell as Chief Operations Officer for Asi..
CI
01/10Manulife Financial : appoints Anne-Maree Tassell as new Chief Operations Officer, Asia
PU
01/05Manulife Financial Corporation Appoints Patrick Graham as CEO for Hong Kong and Macau
CI
2022Manulife Investment Management announces final 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exc..
AQ
2022Manulife Investment Management announces final reinvested capital gains distributions f..
AQ
2022John Hancock Investment Management launches International High Dividend ETF
PR
2022Manulife Brief: Named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 70 889 M 52 943 M 52 943 M
Net income 2022 6 731 M 5 027 M 5 027 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 47 350 M 35 363 M 35 363 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,39 CAD
Average target price 25,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.13%35 305
AXA6.74%71 812
METLIFE, INC.-0.62%56 429
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.26%45 297
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.68%43 189
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.55%37 168