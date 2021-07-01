Log in
John Hancock Investment Management : announces fee reductions on five funds with a combined $7.7B in AUM

07/01/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

BOSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced net fee reductions on five funds with a combined $7.7 billion in assets under management effective today, ranging from 2 basis points (bps) up to 13 basis points (bps). The reductions reflect contractual modifications to management fee schedules and/or reimbursement expenses for the funds and certain management fee waivers according to asset level breakpoint schedules. These changes pass additional value to shareholders through the benefit of scale. Over the past 10 years, 87% of John Hancock Investment Management's fund assets have experienced reductions in net expense ratios, due to either management actions or asset growth.1

The funds impacted by the net fee reductions are John Hancock Strategic Income Opportunities fund, subadvised by Manulife Investment Management; John Hancock Classic Value fund, subadvised by Pzena Investment Management; John Hancock ESG Large Cap Core fund, subadvised by Trillium Asset Management; John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core fund, subadvised by Manulife Investment Management; and John Hancock ESG International Equity fund, subadvised by Boston Common Asset Management.

John
Hancock
Fund

AUM
(6/30/21) 

Ticker –

Class I

Previous Net
Expense Ratio

Reduction in

Basis Points (bps)

Net Expense Ratio
effective July 1,
2021

Strategic
Income
Opportunities

$4.79B

JIPIX

0.79%

2 bps

0.77%

Classic Value

$2.60B

JCVIX

0.93%

4 bps

0.89%

ESG Large
Cap Core

$170.54M

JHJIX

0.93%

6 bps

0.87%

Fundamental
All Cap Core

$136.18M

JFCIX

0.97%

13 bps

0.84%

ESG
International
Equity

$93.61M

JTQIX

1.03%

6 bps

0.97%

"We are pleased to be able to offer these pricing reductions to financial professionals and their clients. Since 2014, we have lowered fees on more than 50 John Hancock funds - through 70 strategic pricing reductions2 - and we continuously review our lineup to find additional value for shareholders and ensure our products are competitively priced for the market," said Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and head of wealth and asset management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "As investors look for new sources of return in traditional portfolios - and ESG investing continues to build momentum - our goal is to provide more options to them through our multimanager network that is backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry." 

1.  Simfund, as of 5/31/21, includes John Hancock Investment Management retail sold funds only: ETFs, Open End and Closed End Funds, and Fund of Funds

2. As of 7/1/21, John Hancock Investment Management – internal data

About John Hancock Investment Management

A company of Manulife Investment Management, we serve investors through a unique multimanager approach, complementing our extensive in-house capabilities with an unrivaled network of specialized asset managers, backed by some of the most rigorous investment oversight in the industry. The result is a diverse lineup of time-tested investments from a premier asset manager with a heritage of financial stewardship.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Request a prospectus or summary prospectus from your financial professional, by visiting jhinvestments.com or by calling us at 800-225-5291. The prospectus includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other information that you should consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks, including the potential loss of principal.

John Hancock Investment Management Distributors LLC   ▪   Member FINRA, SIPC

200 Berkeley Street   ▪   Boston, MA

© 2021 John Hancock Investment Management. All rights reserved. 

