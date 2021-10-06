Manulife Financial : Asia's marketing team receives two honourable mentions for innovative design management

October 6, 2021

Hong Kong - The Manulife Asia marketing and experience design team received two honourable mentions at the 2021 Design Management Institute (DMI) Design Value Awards.

The accolades commended the team's efforts in using human-centred design principles to enhance the company's customer websites across multiple markets and develop its own 'back-end' Connected Design System (CDS) to support its mission to make decisions easier and lives better for customers.

Manulife's Asia marketing and experience design team was among 14 winners who were recognised as exemplars in the field of design and design management practices. The Manulife team was also the only entrant to receive two awards among all the shortlisted contenders.

"Winning the two honourable mentions demonstrates our drive and commitment to create market-leading, differentiated experiences for our customers," said Julie Nestor, Chief Marketing & Experience Design Officer, Manulife Asia. "As a leading life and health insurer, we're focused on making each digital interaction, whether on our website or app, empathetic and human. These accolades are a testament that we're doing just that."

The DMI Design Value Awards is an annual event that honours teams that have used design to drive innovation, creativity, culture change, agility, and revenue. The Design Management Institute is a global non-profit organization with over 27,000 members that connects, promotes, and elevates the role of design, design management, and design innovation in business, culture, and society.