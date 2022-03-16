Log in
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Manulife Financial : Completes U.S. Public Offering of Senior “Green” Notes - Form 6-K

03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Manulife Financial Corporation Completes U.S. Public Offering of Senior "Green" Notes

TORONTO - Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed its previously announced public offering in the United States of U.S.$750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.703% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes").

The Notes were issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement, dated March 14, 2022, to the Company's registration statement declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2021. Details of the offering are set out in the prospectus supplement, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Manulife Financial Corporation
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made $31.8 billion in payments to our customers.


Media Contact
Cheryl Holmes
Manulife
416-557-0945
cheryl_holmes@manulife.com
Investor Relations
Hung Ko
Manulife
416-806-9921
hung_ko@manulife.com




Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
