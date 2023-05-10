Manulife Financial : Evr 2022

2022 Embedded Value Report for Manulife's Insurance1 Businesses (Excludes the value of in-force business for Global Wealth and Asset Management, Bank and Property and Casualty Reinsurance businesses) 1 Includes variable and fixed annuities, and single premium products sold in Asia

Overview: Manulife Financial Corporation (the "Company" or "Manulife") generated New Business Value ("NBV")1 of $2,063 million in 2022, down $180 million or 9%2 from 2021. In addition, NBV margin1 decreased to 38.9% in 2022 from 39.2% in 2021. Manulife's Embedded Value ("EV")1 was $63.9 billion, or $34.29 per share, as at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $0.9 billion from December 31, 2021. EV before non-operating variances contributed $7.6 billion or 11.7% from December 31, 2021. Investment variances including increases to risk discount rates, and return of capital to shareholders, net of currency movements, decreased EV. Background: EV is a measure of the present value of shareholders' interests in the expected future distributable earnings on in-force business reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Position of the Company. It does not include any value associated with future new business. The change in EV between reporting periods is used by Manulife's management as a measure of the value created by the Company's operations in the reporting period. NBV is the change in EV due to sales in the reporting period. We use a traditional deterministic discounted cash flow methodology for determining our EV and NBV. This methodology makes implicit allowance for all material sources of risk embedded in our products using a risk-adjusted discount rate. It should be noted that this allowance for risk is approximate and may not correspond with the allowance determined using market consistent techniques. The calculation of EV and NBV necessarily requires several assumptions with respect to future experience. Future experience may vary from that assumed in the calculation, which may materially impact EV and NBV. See "Caution Regarding Forward- Looking Statements" below. For more information on NBV, NBV margin, and EV, see "Methodology" below. Percentage growth in NBV is stated on a constant exchange rate basis. Page 2 of 12

Willis Towers Watson Review Opinion on Embedded Value Manulife and its subsidiaries have prepared EV results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The EV results, together with a description of the methodology and assumptions that have been used, were shown in the "2022 Embedded Value Report for Manulife's Insurance Businesses (excludes the value of in-force business for Global Wealth and Asset Management, Bank and Property and Casualty Reinsurance businesses)". Our scope of work covered: a review of methodology and assumptions used to determine the EV results for the year ended 2022, and the NBV for 2022, on standards in place at December 31 2022, and

a review of the results of Manulife's calculation of the EV results. Willis Towers Watson has concluded that: the methodology used for the North American and Asian business is consistent with recent industry practice in each respective region as regards to traditional embedded value calculations based on discounted values of projected deterministic after-tax cash flows. This methodology makes an overall allowance for risk for the Company using risk discount rates which incorporate risk margins which vary by business, together with an explicit allowance for the cost of holding required capital. Willis Towers Watson has not considered how this compares to a capital markets valuation of such risk (so called "market consistent valuation"),

the economic assumptions used have made allowance for the Company's current and expected future asset mix and investment strategy and are internally consistent, and

the operating assumptions have been set with appropriate regard to past, current, and expected future experience, considering the nature of the business. Willis Towers Watson has performed a number of high-level checks on the results of the calculations, without undertaking detailed checks on the models and processes involved, and has confirmed that no issues have been discovered that have a material impact on the disclosed EV as at December 31, 2022, the NBV for the twelve-month period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the analysis of movement in EV for the twelve-month period December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022, or the sensitivity analysis. Our opinion on the Embedded Value of Manulife Financial is based on standards in place at December 31, 2022 and does not include a review of the impact on the Embedded Value of Manulife from the move to IFRS 17 earnings and LICAT capital for Canada, and to local statutory earnings and capital requirements for the U.S. Page 3 of 12

Embedded Value Results Embedded Value Summary As at December 31, 2022 2021 (C$ millions) Adjusted net worth excluding holding company activities (1) $ 53,515 $ 53,964 Present value of future profits $ 45,967 $ 49,502 Cost of capital (16,522) (20,420) Value of in-force business (2) $ 29,445 $ 29,082 Holding company activities Carrying value of debt, preferred shares, and other equity $ (19,016) $ (18,243) Embedded value $ 63,944 $ 64,803 Adjusted net worth excluding holding company activities ("adjusted net worth") reflects the equity for the Company, adjusted for the items listed under the "Summary of Adjusted Net Worth Excluding Holding Company Activities" table below. The value of in-force business excludes Global WAM, Bank and P&C Reinsurance businesses. As at December 31, 2022, Manulife's EV was $63.9 billion, a decrease of $0.9 billion from December 31, 2021. EV before non-operating variances contributed $7.6 billion. This increase in EV was primarily due to the interest on the prior year's EV, NBV, as well as current period earnings from the Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM"), Manulife Bank of Canada ("Bank") and Property and Casualty ("P&C") Reinsurance businesses. Investment variances, return of capital to shareholders, currency and other non-operating items amounted to a reduction of $8.5 billion. Of the $5.8 billion decrease in EV related to investment variances, $5.0 billion was due to increases in risk discount rates, with losses from equity market returns partially offset by the impact of higher interest rates. Embedded Value Movement For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021 (C$ millions) Embedded value as at January 1 $ 64,803 $ 61,082 Current period earnings from Global WAM, Bank and P&C Reinsurance businesses (1) 1,483 1,613 Interest on embedded value 5,195 4,906 New business value 2,063 2,243 Changes in operating assumptions and operating experience (879) (560) Unallocated overhead expenses (2) (254) (375) Embedded value before non-operating variances $ 72,411 $ 68,909 Changes in investment assumptions and investment experience (3) (5,808) (782) Other non-operating items and exchange rates (4) 1,738 (1,052) Embedded value before returns to shareholders $ 68,341 $ 67,075 Common shareholder dividends (2,513) (2,272) Share repurchases (1,884) - Embedded value as at December 31 $ 63,944 $ 64,803 The value of in-force business excludes Global WAM, Bank and P&C Reinsurance businesses. As a result, the current period earnings from Global WAM, Bank and P&C Reinsurance businesses contribute to the total embedded value movement. Unallocated overhead expenses include both Group unallocated expenses and Asia regional office unallocated expenses. Changes in investment assumptions and investment experience includes changes in the fair value adjustments made for the Company's long-term debt, preferred shares, other equity, and surplus assets. Includes a reduction in EV from reinsuring over 80% of our legacy US Variable Annuity block, which reflects the earnings impact of the transaction adjusted for the reduced future earnings, net of the Cost of Capital release, included in Embedded Value, as well as the impact to adjusted net worth in 2022 related to the Manulife TEDA acquisition. Also includes share issues, option exercises, preferred share dividends, as well as other equity distributions. Page 4 of 12