Manulife Financial : Fiche de renseignements sur les placement (en anglais)

All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at September 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted.
Scott Hartz,Chief Investment Officer
Q3 2022 Investment Fact Sheet
Our Investment Portfolio: High Quality and Diversified
Our investment philosophy employs a bottom-up approach, which combines our strong asset management skills with an in- depth understanding of the characteristics of each investment. We are not limited to fixed income investments but rather hold a diversified blend of assets, including a variety of alternative long-duration asset classes, which provides a distinctive positioning. We use a disciplined approach across all asset classes, and we do not chase yield in the riskier end of the fixed income or alternative asset markets. This philosophy has resulted in a well-diversified, high quality investment portfolio, with excellent credit experience.
Highly Diversified Asset Mix
C$411.3 billion, Carrying value as of September 30, 2022
Fixed Income & Other
Alternative Long-Duration Assets (ALDA)
Public Equities
Private Placement Debt 11%
Government Bonds 18%
Securitized MBS/ABS 1%
Mortgages 13%
Cash & Short-Term
Securities 5%
Policy Loans and Loans to
Corporate Bonds 31%
Bank Clients 2%
Other 1%
Real Estate Interests 1%
Real Estate 3%
Public Equities 5%
Infrastructure 3%
Oil & Gas 1%
Private Equity & Other ALDA 3%
Timberland & Farmland 2%
High Quality Debt Securities and
Private Placement Debt3
C$248.0 billion
BB 2%
B & lower, and unrated 1%
AAA 15%
BBB 25%
AA 17%
A 40%
Fixed Income Assets2
Approximately 82% of the total portfolio
Alternative Long-Duration Assets
Diversified by asset class and geography
Historically generated enhanced investment portfolio yields without having to pursue riskier fixed income strategies
Equity like returns with significantly lower volatility than public equity
Public Equities
Diversified by industry and geography
Primarily backing participating or pass-through liabilities
Our invested assets total C$411.3 billion and include a variety of asset classes that are highly diversified by geography and sector. This diversification has historically produced superior risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio risk.
97% of Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt are Investment Grade
72% are rated A or higher
21% of Below Investment Grade holdings are Asian sovereign holdings; these assets are held to match against liabilities in countries in which we conduct business
Our debt securities and private placement debt portfolio is of high quality with 72% rated A or higher and below investment grade holdings are limited to 3% of the portfolio. Our private placements benefit from covenants and collateral which typically provide better credit protection and higher potential recoveries.
"Our long term, through-the-cycle, disciplined investment approach has historically allowed us to derive superior long-termrisk-adjusted returns by using a diversified, high quality asset mix."
Includes government insured mortgages (C$7.3B or 13% as at September 30, 2022).
Includes debt securities, private placement debt, mortgages, cash & short-term securities, policy loans, loans to bank clients, leveraged leases and other.
The credit quality carrying values have been adjusted to reflect the credit quality of the underlying issuers referenced in the credit default swaps ("CDS") sold by the Company. At
September 30, 2022, the Company had C$138 million notional outstanding of CDS protection
1 sold.
High Quality Geographical Asset Mix
C$411.3 billion
Canada 30%
U.S. 45%
Hong Kong, rest of
Asia & Other 17%
Japan 3%
Europe 5%
Presented based on location of issuer
Assets in Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain limited to <0.3% of total invested assets
30% of Asia & Other assets (including Japan) represent sovereign issuers
High Quality Securitized Holdings
C$2.8 billion, representing ~1% of Total Invested Assets
BBB 9%
BB & Below <1%
AAA 70%
A 21%
AA <1%
91% rated A or better, with 70% rated AAA
100% of the CMBS holdings rated AAA are in the most senior class
ABS holdings highly rated and diversified by sector
We currency match our assets with our liabilities, so most of the Asian holdings are local currency bonds backing local currency liabilities.
Highly Diversified Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt
C$248.0 billion, representing 60% of Total Invested Assets
Our Structured Credit portfolio totals C$2.8 billion, or ~1% of total invested assets. Of this, approximately C$0.9 billion is commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), less than C$0.1 billion is residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and C$1.9 billion is other asset-backed securities (ABS). 99% of the portfolio is rated as investment grade, demonstrating the high quality of these holdings.
Utilities 18%
Energy 7%
Consumer (non- cyclical) 9%
Industrial 9%
Banks 5%
REITS & Real Estate Related 5%
Other Financial Services 3%
Consumer (cyclical) 4%
Government & Agency 31%
Basic Materials 2%
Captive Finance Subs <1%
Telecommunications 2%
Insurance 2%
Securitized MBS/ABS 1%
Other 2%
"Our private placement debt portfolio helps further diversify the fixed income portfolio by name and by industry as it provides opportunities not available in the public markets. Private placements also typically contain protective covenants not generally available in the public bond market."
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer
Diversified across 13 primary sectors
52% of issuers are outside of the U.S.
No single position represents more than 1% of invested assets (excluding government holdings)
Our Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio is highly diversified by industry sector and geography. It includes private placements of C$46.7 billion, or 19% of our total Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio, which are a great source of diversification by name, industry and geography.
2
High Quality Direct Mortgage Portfolio
C$54.7 billion, representing 13% of Total Invested Assets
By Property Type
Commercial Mortgages
Other Mortgages
Canadian single-family residential -
High Quality Commercial Real Estate Holdings
Fair value of C$15.3 billion, representing 4% of Total Invested Assets on a fair value basis
Fair Value, By Type
CMHC1 Insured 12%
Retail 16%
Office 17%
Canadian single-family
residential 27%
Industrial 8%
Agriculture 1%
Multi-family
Other commercial -
residential 13%
Company Own-Use 20%
Office - Suburban 9%
Residential 16%
Office-Downtown 30%
Retail 3%
CMHC1 Insured <1%
Multi-family residential -
Other commercial 5%
CMHC1 Insured <1%
Diversified by geography
65% of portfolio is based in Canada, with remainder in the U.S.
C$7.3 billion or ~13% of total mortgage portfolio is insured, primarily by CMHC1
Non-CMHC Insured Commercial Mortgages
Conservatively underwritten with low loan-to-value and high debt-service coverage ratios.
CANADA4
U.S.
Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV)2
60%
56%
Debt-Service Coverage Ratio
1.57x
1.89x
(DSC)2
Average Duration (years)
4.37
6.25
Average Loan Size
C$21.1M
C$21.3M
Loans in Arrears3
0.00%
0.00%
We have C$32.9 billion in commercial mortgages which have been conservatively underwritten and continue to have low loan-to-value and high debt-service-coverage ratios. We are well diversified by property type and we avoid risky segments of the markets such as construction loans and second liens. Further, we currently have zero loans in arrears.
Our Canadian residential mortgage portfolio includes high quality residential mortgages issued by Manulife Bank of Canada, with 31.8% insured, primarily by CMHC1.
Our agriculture loans are well diversified by business type and geography.
CMHC is Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada's AAA national housing agency, and is the primary provider of mortgage insurance.
LTV and DSC are based on current loan review cash flows.
Arrears defined as over 90 days past due in Canada and over 60 days past due in the U.S.
Excludes CMHC insured loans and Manulife Bank commercial mortgage loans.
Excludes assets slated for disposition / development.
Excludes fair value of the land lease for Manulife Tower, Hong Kong which is classified as an 3 operating lease for accounting purposes.
Industrial 18%
Other 4%
Virtually no leverage
Average occupancy rate of 89%
Average lease term remaining of 5.1 years5
Diversified by geography: 45% U.S., 39% Canada, 14% Asia and 2% Australia and Other
Holdings (C$ Millions)
FAIR VALUE
OCCUPANCY RATES
Toronto
3,529
88.2%
Los Angeles / San Diego
2,591
84.7%
Boston
2,053
88.1%
Ottawa / Montreal
1,153
93.8%
Singapore
895
88.5%
Vancouver
639
91.8%
San Francisco
556
76.9%
Hong Kong6
534
90.4%
Chicago
471
79.4%
Other Asia
430
99.3%
Calgary
403
61.8%
Washington
391
73.3%
Atlanta
339
94.3%
Other
264
100.0%
Melbourne
258
30.4%
Japan
245
89.90%
New York
194
68.20%
Kitchener / Waterloo
150
78.80%
Edmonton
135
80.80%
Halifax
45
88.20%
The fair value of our commercial real estate portfolio is
C$15.3 billion and represents 4% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis. This is a high-quality portfolio, with virtually no leverage and mostly premium urban office towers, concentrated in cities with stable growth and highly diverse economies in North America and Asia. With an average occupancy rate of 89% and average lease term remaining of
5.1 years, we are well positioned to manage through challenging economic conditions.
Other Alternative Long-Duration Assets
C$37.0 billion, representing 9% of Total Invested Assets
Other Notable Items
•
Financials fixed income net exposure1 of C$20.6 billion
is well diversified by geography, sub-sector and name
•
Gross unrealized losses were limited to C$35.0 billion of
Private Equity 37%
Timberland 11%
Oil and Gas 6%
Infrastructure 33%
Real Estate
Interests 8%
Farmland 5%
our fixed income holdings
- Gross unrealized losses for debt securities trading
at less than 80% of amortized cost for more than 6
months is C$1.3 billion
- The potential future impact to shareholders' pre-tax
earnings for debt securities trading at less than
80% of cost for greater than 6 months is limited to
C$822 million
• Limited net exposure to European bank hybrids (C$18
million)2
Real assets represent investments in varied sectors of the economy
A good match for long-duration liabilities
Alternative source of asset supply to long-term Corporate bonds
Majority of the assets are managed in-house; we have significant experience in managing and originating these assets
• Limited exposure to credit default swaps ("CDS"), with
C$138 million notional outstanding of CDS protection
sold
Our other alternative long-duration assets have a carrying value of C$37.0 billion representing 9% of our total invested assets.
These alternative long-duration assets have historically generated enhanced yields and diversification relative to traditional fixed income markets. The longer-term nature of these assets is a good match for our long-duration liabilities, and results in superior risk adjusted returns without having to pursue fixed income strategies.
The fair value of our other alternative long-duration assets is C$37.7 billion and represents 9% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis.
"We have strong capabilities and experienced investment professionals in each of these alternative long-duration asset (ALDA) classes. We are both an ALDA investor and an ALDA manager which provides us with a deeper understanding of these asset classes."
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer
Excludes par and pass-thru and reflects the cumulative impact of downgrades on reserves.
Presented based on location of issuer parent.
