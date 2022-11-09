Manulife Financial : Fiche de renseignements sur les placement (en anglais)

CMHC1 Insured <1% Multi-family residential - Other commercial 5% CMHC1 Insured <1%

Diversified by geography

65% of portfolio is based in Canada, with remainder in the U.S.

C$7.3 billion or ~13% of total mortgage portfolio is insured, primarily by CMHC 1

Non-CMHC Insured Commercial Mortgages

Conservatively underwritten with low loan-to-value and high debt-service coverage ratios.

CANADA4 U.S. Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV)2 60% 56% Debt-Service Coverage Ratio 1.57x 1.89x (DSC)2 Average Duration (years) 4.37 6.25 Average Loan Size C$21.1M C$21.3M Loans in Arrears3 0.00% 0.00%

We have C$32.9 billion in commercial mortgages which have been conservatively underwritten and continue to have low loan-to-value and high debt-service-coverage ratios. We are well diversified by property type and we avoid risky segments of the markets such as construction loans and second liens. Further, we currently have zero loans in arrears.

Our Canadian residential mortgage portfolio includes high quality residential mortgages issued by Manulife Bank of Canada, with 31.8% insured, primarily by CMHC1.

Our agriculture loans are well diversified by business type and geography.