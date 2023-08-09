Diversified by geography.

68% of portfolio is based in Canada, with remainder in the U.S.

C$7.2 billion or ~14% of total mortgage portfolio is insured, primarily by CMHC 1 .

Non-CMHC Insured Commercial Mortgages

Conservatively underwritten with low loan-to-value and high debt-service coverage ratios.

CANADA4 U.S. Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV)2 62% 57% Debt-Service Coverage Ratio 1.56x 1.89x (DSC)2 Average Duration (years) 4.16 6.13 Average Loan Size C$21.6M C$20.8M Loans in Arrears3 0.00% 0.00%

We have C$29.1 billion in commercial mortgages which have been conservatively underwritten and continue to have low loan-to-value and high debt-service-coverage ratios. We are well diversified by property type, and we avoid risky segments of the markets such as construction loans and bridge loans for transitional properties. Further, we currently have zero loans in arrears.

Our Canadian multi-family residential mortgage portfolio includes high quality multi-family residential mortgages issued by Manulife Bank of Canada, with 31.1% insured, primarily by CMHC1.

Our agriculture loans are well diversified by business type and geography.

CMHC is Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada's AAA national housing agency, and is the primary provider of mortgage insurance. LTV and DSC are based on current loan review cash flows. Arrears defined as over 90 days past due in Canada and over 60 days past due in the U.S. Excludes CMHC insured loans and Manulife Bank commercial mortgage loans. Includes Real Estate Interests. Excludes assets slated for disposition / development.

37 Excludes fair value of the land lease for Manulife Tower, Hong Kong which is classified as an operating lease for accounting purposes.