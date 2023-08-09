Q2 2023 Investment Fact Sheet
Our Investment Portfolio: High Quality and Diversified
Our investment philosophy employs a bottom-up approach, which combines our strong asset management skills with an in- depth understanding of the characteristics of each investment. We are not limited to fixed income investments but rather hold a diversified blend of assets, including a variety of alternative long-duration asset classes, which provides a distinctive positioning. We use a disciplined approach across all asset classes, and we do not chase yield in the riskier end of the fixed income or alternative asset markets. This philosophy has resulted in a well-diversified, high quality investment portfolio, with
excellent credit experience.
Highly Diversified Asset Mix
C$403.4 billion, Carrying value as of June 30, 2023
High Quality Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt3
C$245.9 billion
Fixed Income & Other
Alternative Long-Duration Assets (ALDA)
Public Equities
Private Placement Debt 11%
Securitized MBS/ABS <1%
Government Bonds 19%
Mortgages113%
Cash & Short-Term
Securities 5%
Loans to Bank Clients 1%
Corporate Bonds 31%
Other 1%
Real Estate Interests 1%
Real Estate 3%
Infrastructure 3%
Public Equities 6%
Private Equity & Other ALDA 4%
Timberland & Farmland 1%
Energy <1%
Fixed Income Assets2
- Approximately 81% of the total portfolio.
Alternative Long-Duration Assets
- Diversified by asset class and geography.
- Historically generated enhanced investment portfolio yields without having to pursue riskier fixed income strategies.
- Equity like returns with significantly lower volatility than public equity.
Public Equities
- Diversified by industry and geography.
- Primarily backing participating or pass-through liabilities.
Our invested assets total C$403.4 billion and include a variety of asset classes that are highly diversified by geography and sector. This diversification has historically produced superior risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio risk.
BB 2%
B & lower, and unrated 2%
AAA 15%
BBB 25%
AA 17%
A 39%
- 96% of Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt are Investment Grade.
- 71% are rated A or higher.
- 25% of Below Investment Grade holdings are Asian sovereign holdings; these assets are held to match against liabilities in countries in which we conduct business.
Our debt securities and private placement debt portfolio is of high quality with 71% rated A or higher and below investment grade holdings are limited to 4% of the portfolio. Our private placements benefit from covenants and collateral which typically provide better credit protection and higher potential recoveries.
"Our long term, through-the-cycle, disciplined investment approach has historically allowed us to derive superior long-termrisk-adjusted returns by using a diversified, high quality asset
mix."
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer
- Includes government insured mortgages (C$7.2B or 14% as at June 30, 2023).
- Includes debt securities, private placement debt, mortgages, cash & short-term securities, loans to bank clients, leveraged leases and other.
- The credit quality carrying values have been adjusted to reflect the credit quality of the
underlying issuers referenced in the credit default swaps ("CDS") sold by the Company. At June
1 30, 2023, the Company had C$128 million notional outstanding of CDS protection sold.
All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
High Quality Geographical Asset Mix
C$403.4 billion
Canada 29%
U.S. 45%
High Quality Securitized Holdings
C$2.2 billion, representing ~1% of Total Invested Assets
BB & Below <1%
BBB 6%
A 25%
AAA 68%
Hong Kong, rest of
Asia & Other 17%
Japan 3%
Europe 6%
Presented based on location of issuer
- Assets in Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain limited to 0.3% of total invested assets.
- 34% of Asia & Other assets (including Japan) represent sovereign issuers.
AA 1%
- 94% rated A or better, with 68% rated AAA.
- 100% of the CMBS holdings rated AAA are in the most senior class.
- ABS holdings highly rated and diversified by sector.
We currency match our assets with our liabilities, so most of the Asian holdings are local currency bonds backing local currency liabilities.
Highly Diversified Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt
C$245.9 billion, representing 61% of Total Invested Assets
Our Structured Credit portfolio totals C$2.2 billion, or ~1% of total invested assets. Of this, approximately C$0.5 billion is commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), less than C$0.01 billion is residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and C$1.7 billion is other asset-backed securities (ABS). 99% of the portfolio is rated as investment grade, demonstrating the high quality of these holdings.
Utilities 18%
Energy 6%
Consumer (non- cyclical) 9%
Industrial 9%
Banks 5%
REITS & Real Estate Related 4%
Other Financial Services 3%
Consumer (cyclical) 4%
Other1%
Government &
Agency 33%
Basic Materials 2%
Captive Finance Subs <1%
Telecommunications 2%
Insurance 2%
Securitized MBS/ABS 1%
"Our private placement debt portfolio helps further diversify the fixed income portfolio by name and by industry as it provides opportunities not available in the public markets. Private placements also typically contain protective covenants not generally available in the public bond market."
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer
- Diversified across 13 primary sectors.
- 52% of issuers are outside of the U.S.
- No single position represents more than 1% of invested assets (excluding government holdings).
Our Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio is highly diversified by industry sector and geography. It includes private placements of C$42.6 billion, or 17% of our total Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio, which are a great source of diversification by name, industry and geography.
2
All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
High Quality Direct Mortgage Portfolio
C$51.5 billion, representing 13% of Total Invested Assets
High Quality Commercial Real Estate Holdings5
Fair value of C$16.8 billion, representing 4% of Total Invested Assets on a fair value basis
By Property Type
Canadian single-family residential - CMHC Insured 13%
Canadian single-family residential 29%
Agriculture 1%
Other commercial -
CMHC1 Insured <1%
Other commercial 5%
Commercial Mortgages Other Mortgages
Retail 15%
Office 15%
Industrial 9%
Multi-family residential 12%
Multi-family residential -
CMHC1 Insured <1%
Fair Value, By Type
Real Estate Interests 19%
Multi-Family 13%
Industrial 15%
Other 4%
Retail 2%
Office-Downtown 24%
Office - Suburban 6%
Company Own-Use 17%
- Diversified by geography.
- 68% of portfolio is based in Canada, with remainder in the U.S.
- C$7.2 billion or ~14% of total mortgage portfolio is insured, primarily by CMHC1.
Non-CMHC Insured Commercial Mortgages
Conservatively underwritten with low loan-to-value and high debt-service coverage ratios.
CANADA4
U.S.
Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV)2
62%
57%
Debt-Service Coverage Ratio
1.56x
1.89x
(DSC)2
Average Duration (years)
4.16
6.13
Average Loan Size
C$21.6M
C$20.8M
Loans in Arrears3
0.00%
0.00%
We have C$29.1 billion in commercial mortgages which have been conservatively underwritten and continue to have low loan-to-value and high debt-service-coverage ratios. We are well diversified by property type, and we avoid risky segments of the markets such as construction loans and bridge loans for transitional properties. Further, we currently have zero loans in arrears.
Our Canadian multi-family residential mortgage portfolio includes high quality multi-family residential mortgages issued by Manulife Bank of Canada, with 31.1% insured, primarily by CMHC1.
Our agriculture loans are well diversified by business type and geography.
- CMHC is Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada's AAA national housing agency, and is the primary provider of mortgage insurance.
- LTV and DSC are based on current loan review cash flows.
- Arrears defined as over 90 days past due in Canada and over 60 days past due in the U.S.
- Excludes CMHC insured loans and Manulife Bank commercial mortgage loans.
- Includes Real Estate Interests.
- Excludes assets slated for disposition / development.
37 Excludes fair value of the land lease for Manulife Tower, Hong Kong which is classified as an operating lease for accounting purposes.
- Virtually no leverage.
- Average occupancy rate of 87%.
- Average lease term remaining of 5.0 years6.
- Diversified by geography: 38% U.S., 47% Canada, 13% Asia and 2% Australia and Other.
Holdings (C$ Millions)
FAIR VALUE
OCCUPANCY RATES
Toronto
3,210
85.2%
Los Angeles / San Diego
2,258
76.4%
Boston
1,675
87.7%
Ottawa / Montreal
967
90.7%
Singapore
914
98.0%
Vancouver
568
92.8%
Hong Kong7
525
87.9%
San Francisco
473
77.7%
Other Asia
411
88.1%
Chicago
372
74.2%
Calgary
351
64.4%
Washington
322
77.1%
Atlanta
299
99.0%
Melbourne
263
20.1%
Other
337
100.0%
Japan
228
99.4%
Kitchener / Waterloo
147
87.1%
New York
109
61.8%
Edmonton
86
81.7%
Halifax
43
88.2%
The fair value of our commercial real estate portfolio is C$16.8 billion and represents 4% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis. This is a high-quality portfolio, with virtually no leverage and mostly premium urban office towers, concentrated in cities with stable growth and highly diverse economies in North America and Asia. With an average occupancy rate of 87% and average lease term remaining of
5.0 years, we are well positioned to manage through challenging economic conditions.
All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Real Estate Holdings by Type and Geography
Fair Value (C$M)
U.S.
CANADA
ASIA1
TOTAL
Office
1,479
3,033
514
5,026
Company Own-Use
712
673
1,458
2,843
Industrial
1,606
542
370
2,518
Multi-Family
1,619
492
-
2,111
Other
428
312
-
740
Retail
-
320
-
320
Real Estate Interests
483
296
2,432
3,211
Total
6,327
5,668
4,774
16,769
Other Alternative Long-Duration Assets
C$36.4 billion, representing 9% of Total Invested Assets
Infrastructure 38%
Private Equity 40%
Timberland 11%
Farmland 5%
Energy 6%
The fair value of our other alternative long-duration assets is C$37.3 billion and represents 9% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis.
Other Notable Items
- Financials fixed income net exposure2 of C$19.0 billion is well diversified by geography, sub-sector and name.
- Gross unrealized losses were limited to C$26.9 billion of our fixed income holdings
- Gross unrealized losses for debt securities trading at less than 80% of amortized cost for more than 6 months is C$10.3 billion.
- The potential future impact to shareholders' pre-tax earnings for debt securities trading at less than 80% of cost for greater than 6 months is limited to C$7.7 billion.
- Limited net exposure to European bank hybrids (C$18 million)3.
- Limited exposure to credit default swaps ("CDS"), with C$128 million notional outstanding of CDS protection sold.
- Real assets represent investments in varied sectors of the economy.
- A good match for long-duration liabilities
- Alternative source of asset supply to long-term Corporate bonds.
- Majority of the assets are managed in-house; we have significant experience in managing and originating these assets.
Our other alternative long-duration assets have a carrying value of C$36.4 billion representing 9% of our total invested assets.
These alternative long-duration assets have historically generated enhanced yields and diversification relative to traditional fixed income markets. The longer-term nature of these assets is a good match for our long-duration liabilities, and results in superior risk adjusted returns without having to pursue fixed income strategies.
"We have strong capabilities and experienced investment professionals in each of these alternative long-duration asset (ALDA) classes. We are both an ALDA investor and an ALDA manager which provides us with a deeper understanding of these asset classes."
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer
- includes Australia.
- Excludes par and pass-thru and reflects the cumulative impact of downgrades on reserves.
- Presented based on location of issuer parent.
All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at June 30, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
