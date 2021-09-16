Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manulife Financial : How Cory became Manulife Vitality's top points earner

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 16, 2021

Waterloo, ON - While many people have struggled to stay on course with health and fitness through the pandemic, Cory George's desire to keep moving every day has only grown stronger. On Jan. 1, 2020, he vowed to run 5 km every day - with no rest days - for as long as possible, and he's never looked back.

As a result of his dedication, Cory has earned more than 18,000VitalityPoints™ so far this year - making him the top points earner in Canada in 2021. 'Truthfully, Manulife Vitality has been a huge motivating factor for me,' Cory said during a recent call from his home in Waterloo, ON.

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month, making Cory's feat even more relevant. Manulife Vitality behavioral insurance helps make customers' decisions easier and lives better by providing financial protection while rewarding them for making positive choices that support their health, like getting active and eating healthily.

Using the Manulife Vitality mobile app, customers can easily track healthy activities and then earn points toward some great rewards - such as Apple Watches, Garmin wearable devices, gift cards and more.

'By providing the opportunity to earn Points for making healthy choices and staying active, Manulife is not only helping to keep me healthy, both physically and mentally, for myself and my family - they're making leading a healthy lifestyle a lot of fun,' Cory said.

'Knowing the points that I earn by tracking my activities through the app can be put towards some great rewards keeps me feeling challenged and motivated. And I'm saving money on my insurance premiums[1] at the same time. It's a win all around - and a no-brainer.'

Sure, there are days when Cory doesn't feel like lacing up and pounding the pavement. But that's when he gets creative with his running routine.

'A few years ago, I transitioned to more project-based running - runs that give you tasks and challenges to complete as you go,' he explained. 'I follow several ultra-runners online who find fun ways to challenge themselves.

'One of them ran every single street in San Francisco. So, I decided to run every street in Waterloo. It took me a couple of months, but I did it - and I discovered new places and some really interesting facts about my city along the way.

'I've also set out to say hello to everyone I've passed on a run. Other days I've run my route backwards. They (challenges) definitely add more excitement to each outing.'

Having his wife and children lace up alongside him some days - following in his fitness footsteps - also helps Cory stay focused on his goals.

'My kids used to ride their bikes while I ran next to them; now they run with me,' he said. 'It's nice that we can get out and enjoy running together.'

Cory doesn't see an end to his 21-month running streak in sight. In fact, the thought of veering off course now only increases his determination.

'I understand the inertia some people feel about exercise; if it's a slog, you won't do it,' he said. 'You need to find something you enjoy. The key for me has been making it fun, interesting, and challenging - and Manulife Vitality has been there, literally every step of the way, keeping me inspired, on track and - above all else - healthy.'

Eligibility for rewards may vary or change over time and are not guaranteed over the full life of the insurance policy.

Insurance products are issued by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Vitality Group Inc., in association with The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, provides the Manulife Vitality program. The Manulife Vitality program is available with select policies. Please consult your financial representative to learn more and find out if you qualify for this product. Vitality is a trademark of Vitality Group International Inc., and is used by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and its affiliates under license. Vitality, Vitality Age, Vitality Points, Vitality Status, Vitality Active Rewards, Vitality Health Review, Vitality Squares and Vitality Check are trademarks of Vitality Group International, Inc., and are used by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and its affiliates under license. Manulife & Stylized M Design, and Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license. Garmin and Vivofit are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

[1] Savings opportunity applies to Individual Insurance customers only.

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
09:12aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : How Cory became Manulife Vitality's top points earner
PU
09/13MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investment Management Announces Three Smart ETF Segregated ..
AQ
09/10Canadian Liberals' promised hike in bank taxes could lead to job cuts, higher..
RE
09/09CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.18% to 20,705.27
RE
09/07CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.07% to 20,806.63
RE
09/07MANULIFE FINANCIAL : President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori to participa..
PR
09/02MANULIFE FINANCIAL : Investment Management Closes Transaction for 300,000 Acres ..
MT
09/01CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Completes $497 Million Texas Timberlands Sale for TexMa..
MT
09/01MANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
PR
08/31CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.06% to 20,582.94
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72 713 M 57 516 M 57 516 M
Net income 2021 5 969 M 4 722 M 4 722 M
Net cash 2021 20 518 M 16 230 M 16 230 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 48 304 M 38 196 M 38 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 24,87 CAD
Average target price 29,66 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.80%38 196
AXA19.21%65 633
METLIFE, INC.32.20%53 188
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.72%52 258
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.33.62%40 351
AFLAC INCORPORATED22.91%36 663