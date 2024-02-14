By Ben Glickman

Manulife Financial raised its quarterly dividend 9.6%.

The Canadian financial services provider on Wednesday declared a dividend of 40 Canadian cents (30 cents) a share, compared with a previous payout of 36.5 Canadian cents.

The new payout, equal to C$1.60 a year, represents an annual payout of 5.2% on Toronto-traded shares, based on the Wednesday closing price of $30.67.

The dividend is payable March 19 to shareholders of record Feb. 28.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-24 1737ET