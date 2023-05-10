Manulife Financial : Investment fact sheet 2023 q1

All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer

Our investment philosophy employs a bottom-up approach, which combines our strong asset management skills with an in- depth understanding of the characteristics of each investment. We are not limited to fixed income investments but rather hold a diversified blend of assets, including a variety of alternative long-duration asset classes, which provides a distinctive positioning. We use a disciplined approach across all asset classes, and we do not chase yield in the riskier end of the fixed income or alternative asset markets. This philosophy has resulted in a well-diversified, high quality investment portfolio, with excellent credit experience.

Our Investment Portfolio: High Quality and Diversified

C$412.5 billion, Carrying value as of March 31, 2023

Our debt securities and private placement debt portfolio is of high quality with 71% rated A or higher and below investment grade holdings are limited to 4% of the portfolio. Our private placements benefit from covenants and collateral which typically provide better credit protection and higher potential recoveries.

23% of Below Investment Grade holdings are Asian sovereign holdings; these assets are held to match against liabilities in countries in which we conduct business

71% are rated A or higher

96% of Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt are Investment Grade

Our invested assets total C$412.5 billion and include a variety of asset classes that are highly diversified by geography and sector. This diversification has historically produced superior risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio risk.

Diversified by industry and geography

Equity like returns with significantly lower volatility than public equity

Historically generated enhanced investment portfolio yields without having to pursue riskier fixed income strategies

Diversified by asset class and geography

Approximately 81% of the total portfolio

"Our long term, through-the-cycle, disciplined investment approach has historically allowed us to derive superior long-termrisk-adjusted returns by using a diversified, high quality asset mix."

Includes government insured mortgages (C$7.1B or 14% as at March 31, 2023). Includes debt securities, private placement debt, mortgages, cash & short-term securities, loans to bank clients, leveraged leases and other. The credit quality carrying values have been adjusted to reflect the credit quality of the

underlying issuers referenced in the credit default swaps ("CDS") sold by the Company. At

1 March 31, 2023, the Company had C$158 million notional outstanding of CDS protection sold.