  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
26.24 CAD   -1.54%
Manulife Financial : Investment fact sheet 2023 q1

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer

Q1 2023 Investment Fact Sheet

Our Investment Portfolio: High Quality and Diversified

Our investment philosophy employs a bottom-up approach, which combines our strong asset management skills with an in- depth understanding of the characteristics of each investment. We are not limited to fixed income investments but rather hold a diversified blend of assets, including a variety of alternative long-duration asset classes, which provides a distinctive positioning. We use a disciplined approach across all asset classes, and we do not chase yield in the riskier end of the fixed income or alternative asset markets. This philosophy has resulted in a well-diversified, high quality investment portfolio, with excellent credit experience.

Highly Diversified Asset Mix

C$412.5 billion, Carrying value as of March 31, 2023

High Quality Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt3

C$256.1 billion

Fixed Income & Other

Alternative Long-Duration Assets (ALDA)

Public Equities

Private Placement Debt 11%

Securitized MBS/ABS <1%

Government Bonds 19%

Mortgages 13%

Cash & Short-Term

Securities 5%

Loans to Bank Clients 1%

Corporate Bonds 32%

Other 1%

Real Estate Interests 1%

Real Estate 3%

Infrastructure 3%

Public Equities 6%

Private Equity & Other ALDA 4%

Timberland & Farmland 1%

Oil & Gas <1%

Fixed Income Assets2

  • Approximately 81% of the total portfolio

Alternative Long-Duration Assets

  • Diversified by asset class and geography
  • Historically generated enhanced investment portfolio yields without having to pursue riskier fixed income strategies
  • Equity like returns with significantly lower volatility than public equity

Public Equities

  • Diversified by industry and geography
  • Primarily backing participating or pass-through liabilities

Our invested assets total C$412.5 billion and include a variety of asset classes that are highly diversified by geography and sector. This diversification has historically produced superior risk-adjusted returns while reducing overall portfolio risk.

BB 2%

B & lower, and unrated 2%

AAA 14%

BBB 25%

AA 17%

A 40%

  • 96% of Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt are Investment Grade
  • 71% are rated A or higher
  • 23% of Below Investment Grade holdings are Asian sovereign holdings; these assets are held to match against liabilities in countries in which we conduct business

Our debt securities and private placement debt portfolio is of high quality with 71% rated A or higher and below investment grade holdings are limited to 4% of the portfolio. Our private placements benefit from covenants and collateral which typically provide better credit protection and higher potential recoveries.

"Our long term, through-the-cycle, disciplined investment approach has historically allowed us to derive superior long-termrisk-adjusted returns by using a diversified, high quality asset mix."

  1. Includes government insured mortgages (C$7.1B or 14% as at March 31, 2023).
  2. Includes debt securities, private placement debt, mortgages, cash & short-term securities, loans to bank clients, leveraged leases and other.
  3. The credit quality carrying values have been adjusted to reflect the credit quality of the

underlying issuers referenced in the credit default swaps ("CDS") sold by the Company. At

1 March 31, 2023, the Company had C$158 million notional outstanding of CDS protection sold.

High Quality Geographical Asset Mix

C$412.5 billion

Canada 29%

U.S. 45%

High Quality Securitized Holdings

C$2.4 billion, representing ~1% of Total Invested Assets

BB & Below <1%

BBB 6%

A 25%

AAA 67%

Hong Kong, rest of

Asia & Other 17%

Japan 4%

Europe 5%

Presented based on location of issuer

  • Assets in Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain limited to <0.3% of total invested assets
  • 33% of Asia & Other assets (including Japan) represent sovereign issuers

AA 1%

• 93% rated A or better, with 67% rated AAA

• 100% of the CMBS holdings rated AAA are in the most senior class

• ABS holdings highly rated and diversified by sector

We currency match our assets with our liabilities, so most of the Asian holdings are local currency bonds backing local currency liabilities.

Highly Diversified Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt

C$256.1 billion, representing 62% of Total Invested Assets

Our Structured Credit portfolio totals C$2.4 billion, or ~1% of total invested assets. Of this, approximately C$0.6 billion is commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), less than C$0.1 billion is residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and C$1.8 billion is other asset-backed securities (ABS). 99% of the portfolio is rated as investment grade, demonstrating the high quality of these holdings.

Utilities 18%

Energy 6%

Consumer (non- cyclical) 9%

Industrial 9%

Banks 5%

REITS & Real Estate Related 4% Other Financial Services 3%

Consumer (cyclical) 4%

Government & Agency 32%

Basic Materials 2%

Captive Finance Subs <1%

Telecommunications 2%

Insurance 2%

Securitized MBS/ABS 1%

Other 2%

"Our private placement debt portfolio helps further diversify the fixed income portfolio by name and by industry as it provides opportunities not available in the public markets. Private placements also typically contain protective covenants not generally available in the public bond market."

Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer

  • Diversified across 13 primary sectors
  • 52% of issuers are outside of the U.S.
  • No single position represents more than 1% of invested assets (excluding government holdings)

Our Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio is highly diversified by industry sector and geography. It includes private placements of C$43.7 billion, or 17% of our total Debt Securities and Private Placement Debt portfolio, which are a great source of diversification by name, industry and geography.

2

All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

High Quality Direct Mortgage Portfolio

C$52.1 billion, representing 13% of Total Invested Assets

High Quality Commercial Real Estate Holdings

Fair value of C$14.2 billion, representing 3% of Total Invested Assets on a fair value basis

By Property Type

Commercial Mortgages Other Mortgages

Fair Value, By Type

Canadian single-family residential - CMHC Insured 13%

Canadian single-family residential 29%

Agriculture <1%

Retail 16%

Office 16%

Industrial 9%

Multi-family residential 12%

Residential 15%

Industrial 19%

Other 5%

Retail 2%

Office-Downtown 30%

Office - Suburban 8%

Other commercial - CMHC1 Insured <1%

Other commercial 5%

Multi-family residential - CMHC 1Insured <1%

Company Own-Use 21%

  • Diversified by geography
  • 67% of portfolio is based in Canada, with remainder in the U.S.
  • C$7.1 billion or ~14% of total mortgage portfolio is insured, primarily by CMHC1

Non-CMHC Insured Commercial Mortgages

Conservatively underwritten with low loan-to-value and high debt-service coverage ratios.

CANADA4

U.S.

Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV)2

61%

56%

Debt-Service Coverage Ratio

1.55x

1.89x

(DSC)2

Average Duration (years)

4.18

6.11

Average Loan Size

C$21.4M

C$21.1M

Loans in Arrears3

0.00%

0.00%

We have C$30.1 billion in commercial mortgages which have been conservatively underwritten and continue to have low loan-to-value and high debt-service-coverage ratios. We are well diversified by property type and we avoid risky segments of the markets such as construction loans and bridge loans for transitional properties. Further, we currently have zero loans in arrears.

Our Canadian residential mortgage portfolio includes high quality residential mortgages issued by Manulife Bank of Canada, with 30.9% insured, primarily by CMHC1.

Our agriculture loans are well diversified by business type and geography.

  1. CMHC is Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada's AAA national housing agency, and is the primary provider of mortgage insurance.
  2. LTV and DSC are based on current loan review cash flows.
  3. Arrears defined as over 90 days past due in Canada and over 60 days past due in the U.S.
  4. Excludes CMHC insured loans and Manulife Bank commercial mortgage loans.
  5. Excludes assets slated for disposition / development.
  6. Excludes fair value of the land lease for Manulife Tower, Hong Kong which is classified as an
    3 operating lease for accounting purposes.
  • Virtually no leverage
  • Average occupancy rate of 88%
  • Average lease term remaining of 5.0 years5
  • Diversified by geography: 44% U.S., 39% Canada, 15% Asia and 2% Australia and Other

Holdings (C$ Millions)

FAIR VALUE

OCCUPANCY RATES

Toronto

3,275

85.0%

Los Angeles / San Diego

2,451

85.0%

Boston

1,804

89.6%

Ottawa / Montreal

1,010

91.3%

Singapore

952

98.0%

Vancouver

596

93.1%

Hong Kong

536

87.9%

San Francisco

496

77.7%

Other Asia

443

87.8%

Chicago

388

78.6%

Calgary

353

64.2%

Washington

340

75.0%

Atlanta

291

98.1%

Melbourne

284

20.1%

Other

280

100.0%

Japan

269

96.2%

Kitchener / Waterloo

148

87.1%

New York

126

62.7%

Edmonton

92

81.7%

Halifax

46

88.2%

The fair value of our commercial real estate portfolio is

C$14.2 billion and represents 3% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis. This is a high-quality portfolio, with virtually no leverage and mostly premium urban office towers, concentrated in cities with stable growth and highly diverse economies in North America and Asia. With an average occupancy rate of 88% and average lease term remaining of

5.0 years, we are well positioned to manage through challenging economic conditions.

All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Real Estate Holdings by Type and Geography

Fair Value (C$M)

U.S.

CANADA

ASIA1

TOTAL

Office

1,626

3,135

577

5,338

Company Own-Use

790

680

1,507

2,977

Industrial

1,685

548

400

2,633

Residential

1,671

501

-

2,172

Other

403

314

-

717

Retail

-

342

-

342

Total

6,175

5,520

2,484

14,179

Other Alternative Long-Duration Assets

C$39.5 billion, representing 10% of Total Invested Assets

The fair value of our other alternative long-duration assets is C$40.3 billion and represents 10% of our total invested assets on a fair value basis.

Other Notable Items

Financials fixed income net exposure2 of C$21.3 billion

is well diversified by geography, sub-sector and name

Gross unrealized losses were limited to C$26.5 billion of

our fixed income holdings

- Gross unrealized losses for debt securities trading

at less than 80% of amortized cost for more than 6

months is C$10.5 billion

- The potential future impact to shareholders' pre-tax

earnings for debt securities trading at less than

80% of cost for greater than 6 months is limited to

C$7.7 billion

Private Equity 37%

Timberland 11%

Oil and Gas 5%

Infrastructure 34%

Real Estate Interest 8%

Farmland 5%

Limited net exposure to European bank hybrids (C$15

million)3

Limited exposure to credit default swaps ("CDS"), with

C$158 million notional outstanding of CDS protection

sold

  • Real assets represent investments in varied sectors of the economy
  • A good match for long-duration liabilities
  • Alternative source of asset supply to long-term Corporate bonds
  • Majority of the assets are managed in-house; we have significant experience in managing and originating these assets

Our other alternative long-duration assets have a carrying value of C$39.5 billion representing 10% of our total invested assets.

These alternative long-duration assets have historically generated enhanced yields and diversification relative to traditional fixed income markets. The longer-term nature of these assets is a good match for our long-duration liabilities, and results in superior risk adjusted returns without having to pursue fixed income strategies.

"We have strong capabilities and experienced investment professionals in each of these alternative long-duration asset (ALDA) classes. We are both an ALDA investor and an ALDA manager which provides us with a deeper understanding of these asset classes."

Scott Hartz, Chief Investment Officer

  1. includes Australia.
  2. Excludes par and pass-thru and reflects the cumulative impact of downgrades on reserves.
  3. Presented based on location of issuer parent.

All figures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards "IFRS" carrying value; quoted as at March 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Investor Relations Contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Hung Ko

Cheryl Holmes

VP, Group Investor Relations

AVP, Global Corporate & Financial Communications

200 Bloor Street East, Toronto ON, Canada M4W 1E5

200 Bloor Street East, Toronto ON, Canada M4W 1E5

Tel: (416) 806-9921

Tel: (416) 557-0945

4

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 52 626 M 39 370 M 39 370 M
Net income 2023 6 009 M 4 495 M 4 495 M
Net cash 2023 20 732 M 15 510 M 15 510 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,23x
Yield 2023 5,47%
Capitalization 49 193 M 36 802 M 36 802 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager
Donald R. Lindsay Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.68%36 703
AXA5.72%71 361
AFLAC INCORPORATED-6.28%40 737
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.17%40 610
METLIFE, INC.-25.81%40 428
GENERALI14.20%31 375
