MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION    MFC

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Delayed Quote. Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 04:15:25 pm
21.44 CAD   -2.46%
05:47pMANULIFE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:43pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Leagh Turner Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors
PU
05:37pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : reports 3Q20 net income and core earnings
PU
Manulife Financial : Leagh Turner Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

11/11/2020 | 05:43pm EST

November 11, 2020

Toronto - Manulife today announced that Leagh Turner has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2020.

A seasoned global executive in the technology sector, Ms. Turner currently holds the position of President and Chief Operating Officer for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., a global human capital management software company. She is also a strong advocate for the advancement of women in leadership and has been recognized twice on the WXN (Women's Executive Network) Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women list.

'Leagh brings extensive leadership expertise leveraging people, process and technology to drive organizational transformation. This expertise will be exceptionally valuable in supporting Manulife's strategy and especially our focus on being a digital customer leader,' said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. 'We are delighted to welcome her to our Board.'

Ms. Turner joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources and Compensation Committee and Risk Committee.

Visit Manulife.com for more information on the Company's Board of Directors and Corporate Governance.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Media contact

Gillian Earle

Manulife

289-834-0862

gillian_earle@manulife.com

Adrienne O'Neill

Manulife

416-926-6997

adrienne_oneill@manulife.com

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 22:42:02 UTC
