Manulife Financial : News release q1 2023

News Release C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 May 10, 2023

Manulife reports 1Q23 net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion, core earnings of $1.5 billion, strong core EPS growth and core ROE, and Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows of $4.4 billion

Today, Manulife announced its first quarter of 2023 ("1Q23") results. This marks the first quarter of reporting under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 and the transition impacts on our results are consistent with the guidance that we provided previously.

Key highlights of 1Q23 include:
Net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion in 1Q23, up $0.1 billion compared with transitional net income attributed to shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 ("1Q22"), and up $2.6 billion compared with 1Q22 net income attributed to shareholders

Core earnings of $1.5 billion in 1Q23, up 6% on a constant exchange rate basis from 1Q22

Core EPS of $0.79 in 1Q23, up 11% compared with 1Q22, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.73 in 1Q23, up 4% compared with transitional EPS of $0.66 in 1Q22, and up $1.39 compared with EPS of -$0.66 in 1Q22

Core ROE of 14.8% and ROE of 13.6% in 1Q23

APE sales of $1.6 billion in 1Q23, down 3% from 1Q22

NBV of $509 million in 1Q23, down 5% from 1Q22

New business contractual service margin ("CSM") of $442 million in 1Q23, down 13% from 1Q22

CSM balance net of NCI of $17.5 billion and post-tax CSM net of NCI of $14.9 billion as at March 31, 2023

Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") net inflows 1 of $4.4 billion in 1Q23, compared with net inflows of $6.8 billion in 1Q22

of $4.4 billion in 1Q23, compared with net inflows of $6.8 billion in 1Q22 LICAT ratio 2 of 138%

of 138% Purchased for cancellation 0.8% of common shares outstanding, or approximately 15.6 million common shares, for $0.4 billion in 1Q23 3

Adjusted book value per common share 4 of $30.04 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.51 from March 31, 2022, and book value per common share of $22.01 as at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.90 from March 31, 2022

of $30.04 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.51 from March 31, 2022, and book value per common share of $22.01 as at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.90 from March 31, 2022 Embedded value 1 of $63.9 billion or $34.29 per common share, as of December 31, 2022, compared with $64.8 billion or $33.35 per common share as of December 31, 2021 "We reported strong operating results in the first quarter of 2023 despite continued market volatility, delivering core earnings of $1.5 billion, net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion and core return on equity of 14.8%," said Roy Gori, Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered core EPS growth of 11%, reflecting strong core earnings and the impact of our share buyback actions over the past year. The strength and global diversity of our franchise was again demonstrated this quarter with year-over-year core earnings growth in our North America insurance businesses. In Asia, we are encouraged by the sales momentum building progressively through the first quarter as the region continues to rebound from the global pandemic, which contributed to double- digit APE sales growth in Hong Kong compared with 1Q22. Global WAM generated net inflows of $4.4 billion with positive contributions from all business lines and geographies." "As we report our first quarter of financial results under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9, I am pleased to confirm that the transition impacts are consistent with the guidance we provided previously," said Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer. "Adjusted book value per common share, which reflects the intrinsic value of our insurance businesses, demonstrated stable growth throughout 2022 and increased 9% in 1Q23 compared with the first quarter of 2022. Our capital position remains strong with a LICAT ratio of 138%. We continue to execute on our share buyback program and repurchased 0.8% of our outstanding common shares for $0.4 billion in 1Q23. An important metric under IFRS 17 is the contractual service margin, or CSM. For the first quarter we reported $14.9 billion of post-tax CSM, reflecting $0.4 billion of CSM generated from new business in the quarter. While the pace of growth was impacted by lower sales volumes in an operating environment that continued to be challenging, we continue to view our target of growing CSM by eight to ten percent per year to be appropriate.5 I am optimistic about the momentum we are seeing in our Asia business, and am confident that we are well positioned for the future as insurance markets across Asia continue to grow." "Our financial strength, robust risk management and diversified business portfolio continue to drive the performance for our global franchise," added Mr. Gori. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS: In Asia, we continued to leverage our health and wellness platform, ManulifeMOVE, to drive incremental sales, with over 50% of our in-force eligible customers having activated the ManulifeMOVE app, of which 38% have made a subsequent insurance purchase. In Canada, we partnered with Cleveland Clinic Canada using their global healthcare expertise to enhance product offerings and services to our five million group benefits customers by providing industry research, thought leadership, and education materials. In the U.S., we continued to innovate our customer wellness offerings by expanding access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to all eligible life insurance customers who have registered with the John Hancock Vitality PLUS program. This For more information on net flows and embedded value, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below. Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI"). LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. 8.7 million shares were repurchased under the current Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") commenced on February 23, 2023, and 6.9 million shares were repurchased under the previous NCIB that expired on February 2, 2023. Adjusted book value per common share is a non-GAAP ratio. See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below. May 10, 2023 - Press Release Reporting First Quarter Results 2

expanded access comes after a successful initial pilot when we became the first life insurance carrier to make the test available in September 2022. In Global WAM, our Hong Kong retirement business won a total of 19 awards in "The 2023 MPF Awards" organized by MPF Ratings, including the "MPF Gold Rating", "Best Employer Experience", "Environmentally Responsible", "People's Choice" and 15 Consistent Performer awards. Among these, we have been voted the "People's Choice" for five consecutive years. In addition, we continued to make progress on our digital journey in 1Q23. In Asia, we further accelerated user adoption of our customer website in Vietnam by implementing additional servicing features and user interface improvements to enhance the customer experience, with the proportion of active users increasing 29 percentage points from 1Q22 to 37% at the end of 1Q23, materially contributing to an increase of 10 percentage points in servicing straight-through-processing for the segment. In Canada, we enhanced our Manulife Vitality program with continued expansion of compatible devices and apps, enabling members to now earn points for activities recorded on additional wearable devices and mobile applications. In the U.S., we optimized the customer registration experience across our life and long-term-care insurance customer websites at the end of 2022 resulting in a 35% increase in online registrations in 1Q23 compared with 1Q22, contributing to a 13% improvement in unique website traffic. In Global WAM, we announced a strategic agreement with Fidelity Clearing Canada which will provide access to a leading advisory technology platform for our Canadian retail wealth channel. The agreement will bring a robust digital experience and powerful technology directly to advisors and clients as we continue to enhance and broaden our wealth planning and advice business. May 10, 2023 - Press Release Reporting First Quarter Results 3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Quarterly Results 1Q22 ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 1Q23 Transitional Profitability: Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders(1) $ 1,406 $ 1,325 Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE")(1) 13.6% 13.3% Diluted earnings (loss) per common share ($)(1) $ 0.73 $ 0.66 Quarterly Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 1Q23 1Q22 Profitability: Net income (loss) attributed to shareholders $ 1,406 $ (1,220) Core earnings $ 1,531 $ 1,393 Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") ($) $ 0.73 $ (0.66) Diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") ($)(3) $ 0.79 $ 0.69 Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") 13.6% (13.3)% Core ROE 14.8% 14.0% Expense efficiency ratio(3) 47.1% 46.4% Expenditure efficiency ratio(3) 54.0% 53.4% General expenses $ 1,086 $ 931 Core expenses(2) $ 1,605 $ 1,416 Core expenditures(2) $ 2,112 $ 1,872 Business performance: Asia APE sales $ 1,173 $ 1,087 Canada APE sales $ 293 $ 363 U.S. APE sales $ 134 $ 160 Total APE sales $ 1,600 $ 1,610 Asia new business value $ 372 $ 369 Canada new business value $ 92 $ 104 U.S. new business value $ 45 $ 41 Total new business value $ 509 $ 514 Asia new business CSM $ 301 $ 317 Canada new business CSM $ 46 $ 61 U.S. new business CSM $ 95 $ 112 Total new business CSM $ 442 $ 490 Asia CSM net of NCI $ 9,678 $ 9,045 Canada CSM $ 3,659 $ 3,903 U.S. CSM $ 4,080 $ 3,892 Corporate and Other CSM $ 50 $ 27 Total CSM net of NCI $ 17,467 $ 16,867 Post-tax CSM net of NCI(2) $ 14,850 $ 14,320 Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 4.4 $ 6.8 Global WAM gross flows ($ billions)(4) $ 38.8 $ 38.4 Global WAM assets under management and administration ($ billions)(2) $ 814.5 $ 810.2 Global WAM total invested assets ($ billions) $ 5.6 $ 5.8 Global WAM net segregated funds net assets ($ billions) $ 235.6 $ 236.6 Financial strength: MLI's LICAT ratio 138% 140% Financial leverage ratio(3) 26.0% 24.9% Book value per common share ($) $ 22.01 $ 20.11 Adjusted book value per common share ($)(3) $ 30.04 $ 27.53 2022 results for transitional net income attributed to shareholders, transitional EPS and transitional ROE, a non-GAAP ratio, are adjusted to include IFRS 9 hedge accounting and expected credit loss principles ("IFRS 9 transitional impacts"). See 1Q23 MD&A for more information. For 2023, there are no IFRS 9 transitional adjustments as ECL and hedge accounting is effective January 1, 2023 and therefore the impact is included in net income attributed to shareholders. This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 1Q23 MD&A for additional information. This item is a non-GAAP ratio. For more information on gross flows, see "Non-GAAP and other financial measures" below and in our 1Q23 MD&A. May 10, 2023 - Press Release Reporting First Quarter Results 4