    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Manulife Financial : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
Manulife Financial Corporation
Notice of Meeting and Record Date


Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, please be advised as follows:

Meeting Date
May 12, 2022
Record Date for Notice
March 16, 2022
Record Date for Voting
March 16, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date
March 16, 2022
Securities Entitled to Notice
Common Shares
Securities Entitled to Vote
Common Shares
Meeting Type
Annual
Notice-and-Access for registered holders
Yes
Notice-and-Access for beneficial owners
Yes
Direct sending of proxy-related materials to
NOBOs by issuer
No
Issuer to pay for sending proxy-related materials
to OBOs by proximate intermediary
Yes




/s/ Antonella Deo
Antonella Deo
Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary

February 11, 2022

200 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4W 1E5
Tel: 416-926-3000
www.manulife.com

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
