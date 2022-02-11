Manulife Financial : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Financials CAD USD Sales 2021 57 468 M 45 433 M 45 433 M Net income 2021 6 553 M 5 181 M 5 181 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 8,15x Yield 2021 4,14% Capitalization 54 182 M 42 835 M 42 835 M Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x Nbr of Employees 37 000 Free-Float 92,6% Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 27,89 CAD Average target price 31,30 CAD Spread / Average Target 12,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager John M. Cassaday Chairman Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 11.57% 42 835 AXA SA 9.26% 78 546 METLIFE, INC. 12.82% 58 198 PRUDENTIAL PLC -2.39% 46 385 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 12.14% 45 675 AFLAC INCORPORATED 12.26% 42 747