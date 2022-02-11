Manulife Financial : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Manulife Financial Corporation
Notice of Meeting and Record Date
Pursuant to National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer, please be advised as follows:
|
Meeting Date
|
May 12, 2022
|
Record Date for Notice
|
March 16, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting
|
March 16, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date
|
March 16, 2022
|
Securities Entitled to Notice
|
Common Shares
|
Securities Entitled to Vote
|
Common Shares
|
Meeting Type
|
Annual
|
Notice-and-Access for registered holders
|
Yes
|
Notice-and-Access for beneficial owners
|
Yes
|
Direct sending of proxy-related materials to
NOBOs by issuer
|
No
|
Issuer to pay for sending proxy-related materials
to OBOs by proximate intermediary
|
Yes
/s/ Antonella Deo
Antonella Deo
Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary
February 11, 2022
|
200 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4W 1E5
Tel: 416-926-3000
|
www.manulife.com
|
Disclaimer
Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:03 UTC.