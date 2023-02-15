Manulife Financial : Rapport de gestion (en angalis)
Caution regarding forward-looking statements
From time to time, Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this document. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to possible share buybacks under our normal course issuer bid, expected expense savings in 2023 related to actions taken in 2021, the Company's strategic priorities and 2025 targets for its highest potential businesses, net promoter score, straight-through-processing, ongoing expense efficiency, portfolio optimization, employee engagement, its medium-term financial and operating targets, its ability to achieve our financed emissions and absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions targets, its ability to manage its long-term care and variable annuity blocks of business to maturity and its ability to secure future premium rate increases in respect of its long-term care policies and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.
Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impacts of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified as available-for-sale; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts; acquisitions and our ability to complete acquisitions including the availability of equity and debt financing for this purpose; the disruption of or changes to key elements of the Company's or public infrastructure systems; environmental concerns including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.
Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in this document under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies" and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements as well as elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. The forward-looking statements in this document are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Management's Discussion
and Analysis
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is current as of February 15, 2023.
1. Manulife Financial Corporation
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Asia, Canada, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. At the end of 2022, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration1, including total invested assets of $0.4 trillion (US$0.3 trillion), and segregated funds net assets of $0.3 trillion (US$0.3 trillion). We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.
Our reporting segments are:
Asia - providing insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia.
Canada - providing insurance products, insurance-based wealth accumulation products, and banking services in Canada and has an in-force variable annuity business.
U.S. - providing life insurance products and insurance-based wealth accumulation products and has an in-forcelong-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business.
Global Wealth and Asset Management ("Global WAM") - providing investment advice and innovative solutions to our retail, retirement and institutional clients around the world under the Manulife Investment Management ("MIM") brand.
Corporate and Other - comprised of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments; financing costs; costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities (not allocated to operating segments); our Property and Casualty ("P&C") Reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance business lines.
In this document, the terms "Company", "Manulife", "we" and "our" mean Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") and its subsidiaries. The term "MLI" means The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries.
Profitability
Profitability
As at and for the years ended December 31,
($ millions, unless otherwise stated)
2022
2021
Net income attributed to shareholders
$
7,294
$
7,105
Core earnings(1)
$
6,182
$
6,536
Diluted earnings per common share ($)
$
3.68
$
3.54
Diluted core earnings per common share ($)(2)
$
3.10
$
3.25
Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE")
14.1%
14.2%
Core ROE(2)
11.9%
13.0%
Expense efficiency ratio(2)
50.9%
48.9%
General expenses
$
7,782
$
7,828
This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.
This item is a non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.
Our net income attributed to shareholders was $7.3 billion in 2022 compared with $7.1 billion in 2021. Net income attributed to shareholders is comprised of core earnings (consisting of items we believe reflect the underlying earnings capacity of the business), which amounted to $6.2 billion in 2022 compared with $6.5 billion in 2021, and items excluded from core earnings of $1.1 billion of net gains in 2022 compared with $0.6 billion of net gains in 2021.
This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.
10 | 2022 Annual Report | Management's Discussion and Analysis
The $0.2 billion increase in net income attributed to shareholders in 2022 compared with 2021 was driven by gains related to the two U.S. variable annuity reinsurance transactions and the favourable impact of an increase in the Canadian corporate tax rate, partially offset by lower gains from investment-related experience and lower core earnings. Investment-related experience gains in 2022 reflected the favourable impact of fixed income reinvestment activities, strong credit experience and higher-than-expected returns (including fair value changes) on alternative long duration assets ("ALDA") primarily driven by private equity, infrastructure, and timberland, partially offset by real estate. The net charge from the direct impact of markets in 2022 was primarily driven by the impact of unfavourable equity market performance and losses from the sale of available-for-sale ("AFS") bonds, partially offset by gains due to flattening of the yield curve in the U.S. and Canada.
The $0.4 billion or 7%1 decrease in core earnings on a constant exchange rate basis compared with 2021 was driven by lower new business gains in Asia and the U.S., losses from the unfavourable impact of markets on seed money investments in new and segregated mutual funds of $159 million in 2022 (compared with gains of $27 million in 2021) and lower net gains on the sale of AFS equities in Corporate and Other, lower net fee income from lower average assets under management and administration2 ("average AUMA") in Global WAM, lower in-force earnings in U.S. Annuities of $191 million due to the variable annuity reinsurance transactions and higher charges in our P&C Reinsurance business in 2022. These items were partially offset by higher yields on fixed income investments and lower expenses in Corporate and Other, in-force business growth in Asia and Canada and experience gains in Canada compared with losses in 2021. Lower expenses in Corporate and Other were primarily driven by lower supplemental pension expense due to market impacts. In 2022, core earnings included a net charge of $143 million ($152 million pre-tax) related to policyholder insurance and annuity experience compared with a net charge of $110 million ($127 million pre-tax) in 2021.3 Actions to improve the capital efficiency of our legacy business resulted in $191 million lower core earnings in 2022 compared with 2021. Excluding these actions, in-force business increased 6%4 compared with 2021.
Core earnings by segment is presented in the following table. See Asia, Canada, U.S., and Global WAM sections below.
For the years ended December 31,
% change(1)
($ millions)
2022
2021
2022 vs 2021
Core earnings by segment
Asia
$ 2,132
$
2,176
(2)%
Canada
1,359
1,179
15%
U.S.
1,700
1,936
(15)%
Global Wealth and Asset Management
1,241
1,406
(14)%
Corporate and Other (excluding core investment gains)
(650)
(561)
(16)%
Core investment gains(2)
400
400
-
Total core earnings
$ 6,182
$
6,536
(7)%
Percentage change in core earnings on a constant exchange rate basis is a non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.
See note (2) in the table below. This item is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's ("OSFI's") Source of Earnings Disclosure (Life Insurance Companies) guideline.
Percentage growth / declines in core earnings, core general expenses, pre-tax core earnings, assets under management and administration, assets under management, core EBITDA, general expenses, Manulife Bank average net lending assets and Global Wealth and Asset Management revenue are stated on a constant exchange rate basis, a non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below for more information.
For more information on this metric, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below.
Policyholder experience includes gains of $20 million post-tax in 2022 (2021 - gains of $29 million post-tax) from the release of margins on medical policies in Hong Kong that have lapsed for customers who have opted to change their existing policies to the new Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme ("VHIS") products. These gains did not have a material impact on core earnings as they were mostly offset by new business strain.
Excludes $243 million (pre-tax) in 2022 of lost expected profit on in-force relating to the U.S. variable annuity reinsurance transaction. Percentage growth is based on the pre-tax impact of these actions, and is stated on a constant exchange rate basis.
11
