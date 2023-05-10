Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
26.24 CAD   -1.54%
05:09pManulife Financial : News release q1 2023
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Slides 2023 q1
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Investment fact sheet 2023 q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manulife Financial : Slides 2023 q1

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter

2023

Financial & Operating Results

May 11, 2023

1

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

From time to time, Manulife makes written and/or oral forward-looking statements, including in this presentation. In addition, our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally to analysts, investors, the media and others. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to possible share buybacks under our normal course issuer bid, the Company's strategic priorities and 2025 targets for its highest potential businesses, net promoter score, straight-through-processing, ongoing expense efficiency, portfolio optimization, employee engagement, its medium-term financial and operating targets and also relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "suspect", "outlook", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "objective", "seek", "aim", "continue", "goal", "restore", "embark" and "endeavour" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import, and include statements concerning possible or assumed future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and they should not be interpreted as confirming market or analysts' expectations in any way.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to the performance, volatility and correlation of equity markets, interest rates, credit and swap spreads, inflation rates, currency rates, investment losses and defaults, market liquidity and creditworthiness of guarantors, reinsurers and counterparties); the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19, including any variants, as well as actions that have been, or may be taken by governmental authorities in response to COVID-19, including the impact of any variants; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting standards applicable in any of the territories in which we operate; changes in regulatory capital requirements; our ability to obtain premium rate increases on in-force policies; our ability to execute strategic plans and changes to strategic plans; downgrades in our financial strength or credit ratings; our ability to maintain our reputation; impairments of goodwill or intangible assets or the establishment of provisions against future tax assets; the amount of contractual service margin recognized for service provided; the accuracy of estimates relating to morbidity, mortality and policyholder behaviour; the accuracy of other estimates used in applying accounting policies, actuarial methods and embedded value methods; our ability to implement effective hedging strategies and unforeseen consequences arising from such strategies; our ability to source appropriate assets to back our long-dated liabilities; level of competition and consolidation; our ability to market and distribute products through current and future distribution channels; unforeseen

liabilities or asset impairments arising from acquisitions and dispositions of businesses; the realization of losses arising from the sale of investments classified as fair value through other comprehensive income; our liquidity, including the availability of financing to satisfy existing financial liabilities on expected maturity dates when required; obligations to pledge additional collateral; the availability of letters of credit to provide capital management flexibility; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the availability, affordability and adequacy of reinsurance; legal and regulatory proceedings, including tax audits, tax litigation or similar proceedings; our ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; our ability to attract and retain key executives, employees and agents; the appropriate use and interpretation of complex models or deficiencies in models used; political, legal, operational and other risks associated with our non-North American operations; geopolitical uncertainty, including international conflicts, acquisitions or divestitures, and our ability to complete transactions; environmental concerns, including climate change; our ability to protect our intellectual property and exposure to claims of infringement; and our inability to withdraw cash from subsidiaries.

Additional information about material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in our 1Q23 Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management and Risk Factors Update" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies", in our 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" and "Critical Actuarial and Accounting Policies", and in the "Risk Management" note to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our most recent annual and interim reports and elsewhere in our filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are, unless otherwise indicated, stated as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding our financial position and results of operations, our future operations, as well as our objectives and strategic priorities, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

2

Conference call participants

Roy Gori,

Rahim Hirji

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Chief Risk Officer and Chief Auditor

Marc Costantini

Naveed Irshad

Global Head of Inforce Management

President & CEO, Manulife Canada

Steve Finch

Paul Lorentz

Chief Actuary

President & CEO, Global Wealth and Asset Management

Damien Green,

Brooks Tingle,

President & CEO, Manulife Asia

President & CEO, John Hancock

Scott Hartz

Phil Witherington

Chief Investment Officer

Chief Financial Officer

3

Agenda

Overview and strategic update

Roy Gori, President & Chief Executive Officer

Financial and operating results

Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer

Question & Answer session

4

Overview and strategic update

Roy Gori

President & Chief Executive Officer

5

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:09pManulife Financial : News release q1 2023
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Slides 2023 q1
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Investment fact sheet 2023 q1
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Evr 2022
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Slides - 2022 comparative results under IFRS 17 and IFRS 9
PU
05:09pManulife Financial : Slides - Conceptual overview of Manulife's adoption of IFRS 17 and IF..
PU
05:06pManulife Brief: Core EPS of $0.79 in 1Q23, up 11% compared with 1Q22, and..
MT
05:02pManulife reports 1Q23 net income attributed to shareholders of $1.4 billion, core earni..
AQ
05:02pManulife declares common share dividend
AQ
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 52 626 M 39 370 M 39 370 M
Net income 2023 6 009 M 4 495 M 4 495 M
Net cash 2023 20 732 M 15 510 M 15 510 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,23x
Yield 2023 5,47%
Capitalization 49 193 M 36 802 M 36 802 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,65 CAD
Average target price 29,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager
Donald R. Lindsay Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.68%36 703
AXA5.72%71 361
AFLAC INCORPORATED-6.28%40 737
PRUDENTIAL PLC4.17%40 610
METLIFE, INC.-25.81%40 428
GENERALI14.20%31 375
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer