Manulife Financial : Slides - Conceptual overview of Manulife's adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9
05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
A conceptual overview of Manulife's adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9
May 10, 2023
Note: The application of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 involves significant changes compared with IFRS 4. This presentation intends to provide a simplified education of the key changes and the implications on our financial results, and is not comprehensive or exhaustive
IFRS 17/9 do not impact the fundamental economics of our
business, and are expected to improve the stability of earnings,
book value and capital
IFRS 17/9do not impact the fundamental economics of our business. They impact where, when and how specific items are recognized on the financial statements
The adoption of IFRS 17/9 isexpected to improve the stability of Manulife's core earnings1, net income, book value and capital (LICAT ratio)
New business gains are capitalized in theContractual Service Margin (CSM)2 and will emerge into earnings over the life of the insurance contract
Fixed income asset reinvestment activities will be recognized into earnings over the life of the asset
Changes in return assumptions for ALDA & public equities are no longer recognized immediately in net income at the time of change, going forward they will flow through core earnings over time
Manulife elected the Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) accounting choice; as a result, much of the interest rate impacts are recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
New drivers of earnings (DOE) analysis is an important tool to understand financial results and replaces the Source of Earnings
Core earningsmetric continues under IFRS 17 and reflects underlying business performance and earnings generation capacity
The CSM, including the movement analysis, is a key component of assessing the value of our insurance businesses and our new business generation capacity
Note: See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" above. 1 Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. 2 Contractual Service Margin (CSM) represents the unearned profits for a group of insurance contracts. The CSM is a liability which offsets
new business profits at issue and amortizes into core earnings as insurance services are provided.
Fair value through OCI choice arising from interest rates
reduces variability in net income
An illustration of hedge accounting impact with fair value through OCI1
Core earnings and net income attributed to shareholders reflect thebook yield of assets and liabilities, which is aligned with thelong-termnature of our insurance business
The impact of interest rate movements on our fixed income (FI) assets and liabilities is initially recorded directly on the balance sheet, mostly in OCI, and then reflected in core earnings and net income over time
Manulife uses derivatives for economic hedging purposes. The mark-to-market on the derivatives is recorded outside of core
earnings, in net income (see slide 8 for more detail). Manulife
applies IFRS 9 hedge accounting to align the presentation of interest rate impacts for fixed income assets, liabilities and derivatives
However, the application of hedge accounting could result in some noise in net income. We expect thisnoise to decrease over time as we continue to enhance our hedge accounting programs
Without
Application of
Hedge Accounting
Hedge Accounting2
Impact of interest rate
movements on
derivatives in net income
Impact of interest rate
A portion of the
movements on liability in
liability impact
OCI
goes to net income
Impact of interest rate movements on FI assets in OCI
With
Hedge Accounting
Impact of interest rate
movements on
derivatives in net income
A portion is transferred to
net income to offset impact on derivatives
The residual portion
remains in OCI
Impact of interest rate movements on FI assets in OCI
Legend
1 The size of the boxes in the illustration above are not to scale and do not represent the magnitude
Net income impact
of impacts. 2 Hedge accounting ineffectiveness remains in net income.
OCI impact
IFRS 17 is expected to improve the medium-term stability of core
earnings, net income, book value and capital (LICAT ratio)
IFRS 41
Current period net income
New business gains
Insurance experience gains (losses)
Investing activities
Change in insurance assumptions
Change in return assumptions - ALDA & public equities
Interest rate impacts
Expected credit losses (ECL)
Other market impacts:
ALDA and public equities
Realized gains (losses) on FVOCI fixed income assets
Hedge ineffectiveness
Impact on stability2:
Core earnings
Net income
Book value LICAT ratio
≈
/
/
/
≈
≈ ≈
≈
≈
/
/
≈
≈
≈
/
/
/
Recognition
Recognized in CSM and capital initially and amortized into core earnings over contract life
Variance in claims (current period) recognized in core earnings and variance in reserves (future impact) recognized in CSM 10
Recognized in net income and capital over life of asset
Recognized in CSM and capital and amortized into core earnings over contract life, or immediately into net income if no CSM3
No longer recognized immediately in net income and capital at the time of change, flows through core earnings over time
Elected fair value through OCI, therefore most of the impact is recorded in OCI and CSM.4 Capital sensitivity is expected to reduce
Recognized in core earnings and offset in OCI for most of our FVOCI assets, reflecting change in macro economic environment 11
Overall variability from quarter to quarter is expected to be similar in magnitude as under IFRS 4
Note: See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" above. 1 This is a simplified view of key components. 2 The impact on stability is directional and there may be variation in the actual results. 3 Change in economic assumptions will be reported through OCI
5
or CSM, depending on the type of contracts. For contracts where the change is recorded in CSM, if there is no CSM, it will be recognized immediately into net income. 4
For some products the impact will flow through the CSM and into earnings if there is no CSM.
