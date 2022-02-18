Manulife Financial : Sustainable Bond Framework

Manulife is committed to setting the interim emission reduction targets on a path to net zero.

Further, Manulife's Climate Action Plan3 established in May 2021 commits to steering the investment portfolio to net zero by 2050:

Manulife is committed to setting the interim emission reduction targets on a path to net zero. This is aligned with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Manulife began this process with the release of the interim target for the carbon-intensive portion of the investment portfolio in 2022

Manulife's net zero transition is driven by the Executive Sustainability Council, which includes the Chief Sustainability Officer and nine members of the Executive Leadership Team, including the Chief Executive Officer. The Council is overseen by the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

The transition plan is managed by the General Account's climate team, which reports to the Chief Investment Officer. The climate team consists of members of the credit and portfolio management teams, and senior investment officers, who lead this climate team and head ESG (environmental, social, governance) integration.

Manulife is a member of global collaborations that advance the integration of sustainability in financial decisions:

This Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework") is a component of Manulife's sustainability objectives. It aligns the financing and investment activities to continue funding sustainable economic development.

From a timing perspective, the Framework applies to Sustainable Bonds issued by Manulife on or after February 2022. The Manulife's Green Bond Framework published in 2017 continues to govern the two historical green bond issuances. This new Framework sets out the guidelines for Manulife's issuances in accordance with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association's 2021 Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines4: (i) use of proceeds; (ii) process for project evaluation and selection; (iii) management of proceeds; and (iv) reporting.