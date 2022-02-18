Log in
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Manulife Financial : Sustainable Bond Framework

02/18/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Manulife

Sustainable

Bond Framework

February 2022

Contents

Investment philosophy in

3

support of sustainability

Use of proceeds

5

Eligibility criteria

6

Process for project

8

evaluation and selection

Management of proceeds

9

Reporting

10

Contact

10

2

Investment Philosophy in support of Sustainability

Manulife is a long-term investor that deploys capital to support the transition to the low carbon economy. As of 2020, C$39.8 billion1 or 9.7% of the total C$411 billion General Account was invested in long-duration, carbon emission‑efficient assets2.

Manulife Green

Holdings at

Description

Investments

31/12/2020

[Canadian dollar billion]

Green Buildings

$16.9

Direct equity investments and commercial mortgages backed by green building

certifications Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Buildings Owners

and Managers Association (BOMA Best), and Energy Star

Renewable Energy

$9.8

Private debt and equity financing of solar/wind/geothermal/waste

biomass/hydro energy

Sustainably-managed

$4.0

Assets operated by Manulife subsidiary Hancock Timber Resource Group and private

Timberland

placements certified to Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Programme for the

Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) standards

Energy Efficiency

$3.9

Private debt financing of energy efficiency upgrades at US government sites

Clean Transportation

$2.7

Private debt financing of electrified transport and mass public transit

Sustainably-managed

$1.3

Investments operated by Manulife subsidiary Hancock Agricultural Investment Group and

Agriculture

certified to the Leading Harvest Standard

Sustainable Management

$0.6

Private debt financing of water recycling and purification businesses

of Water Resources

Green Bond Investments

$0.7

Public and private green bond investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean

transport, sustainably-managed forests

Total

$39.8

General Account investments only, no third-party funds

Private debt and equity investments, no public securities,

except for several green bond investments

Percent of total

9.7%

Total General Account assets: $411 billion

General Account

  1. All amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated, and for the year ending 31 December 2020
  2. Per definitions established by the International Capital Market Association: "Green Bond Principles", June 2021, Green-Bond-Principles-June-2021-140621.pdf
  3. For more information on the Climate Action Plan and overall sustainability performance, please see Annual Sustainability Report

3

Manulife is committed to setting the interim emission reduction targets on a path to net zero.

This is aligned with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Manulife began this process with the release of the interim target for the carbon-intensive portion of the investment portfolio in 2022.

Further, Manulife's Climate Action Plan3 established in May 2021 commits to steering the investment portfolio to net zero by 2050:

  • Manulife is committed to setting the interim emission reduction targets on a path to net zero. This is aligned with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Manulife began this process with the release of the interim target for the carbon-intensiveportion of the investment portfolio in 2022
  • Manulife's net zero transition is driven by the Executive Sustainability Council, which includes the Chief Sustainability Officer and nine members of the Executive Leadership Team, including the Chief Executive Officer. The Council is overseen by the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.
  • The transition plan is managed by the General Account's climate team, which reports to the Chief Investment Officer. The climate team consists of members of the credit and portfolio management teams, and senior investment officers, who lead this climate team and head ESG (environmental, social, governance) integration.

Manulife is a member of global collaborations that advance the integration of sustainability in financial decisions:

  • Accounting for Sustainabilityis a network of financial leaders that inspire action to shift towards resilient business models and a sustainable economy. In 2017, the Manulife Chief Financial Officer became the founding Co-Chair of the A4S's Canadian Chapter of the CFO Leadership Network.
  • United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEPFI)is a partnership between United Nations Environment and the global financial sector that promotes sustainable finance.
  • Equator Principlesare a set of voluntary guidelines that help financial institutions identify and manage environmental and social risks in project finance. Manulife committed to the principles in 2005.

This Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework") is a component of Manulife's sustainability objectives. It aligns the financing and investment activities to continue funding sustainable economic development.

From a timing perspective, the Framework applies to Sustainable Bonds issued by Manulife on or after February 2022. The Manulife's Green Bond Framework published in 2017 continues to govern the two historical green bond issuances. This new Framework sets out the guidelines for Manulife's issuances in accordance with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association's 2021 Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines4: (i) use of proceeds; (ii) process for project evaluation and selection; (iii) management of proceeds; and (iv) reporting.

4

Use of proceeds

Manulife's "Sustainable Bonds" - such as Green Bonds, Social Bonds, and Sustainability Bonds are fixed income instruments, where the net proceeds or amount equivalent to the net new proceeds are allocated towards General Account assets that support environmentally-/ and socially-sustainable economy:

  • Green Bonds' proceeds are allocated to environmentally‑sustainable assets
  • Social Bonds' proceeds are allocated to socially‑sustainable assets
  • Sustainability Bonds' proceeds are allocated to the combination of environmentally-/ and socially-sustainable assets

An amount equal to the net proceeds from a Sustainable Bond issuance will be:

  • used to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing green and/or social assets (known) as Eligible Assets that meet the Eligibility Criteria outlined on pages 5-6 (the "Eligible Assets") Manulife's Sustainable bonds may be senior or subordinated green/social and/or sustainable bonds

Look-Back and Look-Forward Dates

  • proceeds will be allocated to the existing Eligible Assets that have been funded by us within the 24 months preceding the date of the Sustainable Bond issuance and/or new Eligible Assets acquired post issuance
  • proceeds will be fully allocated within 18 months of issuance.

Exclusionary Criteria

  • Manulife Sustainable Bonds will not knowingly be allocated in support of the following excluded activities: petroleum, tobacco, alcohol, weapons, gambling, adult entertainment

4 International Capital Market Association: "Green Bond Principles", June 2021, Green‑Bond-Principles-June-2021-140621.pdf; "Social Bond Principles", June 2021, Social-Bond-Principles-June-2021-140621.pdf; "Sustainability Bond Guidelines", June 2021, Sustainability-Bond-Guidelines-June-2021-140621.pdf

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 21:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
