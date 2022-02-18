Manulife Financial : Sustainable Bond Framework

Investment Philosophy in support of Sustainability
Manulife is a long-term investor that deploys capital to support the transition to the low carbon economy. As of 2020, C$39.8 billion1 or 9.7% of the total C$411 billion General Account was invested in long-duration, carbon emission‑efficient assets2.
Manulife Green
Holdings at
Description
Investments
31/12/2020
[Canadian dollar billion]
Green Buildings
$16.9
Direct equity investments and commercial mortgages backed by green building
certifications Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Buildings Owners
and Managers Association (BOMA Best), and Energy Star
Renewable Energy
$9.8
Private debt and equity financing of solar/wind/geothermal/waste
biomass/hydro energy
Sustainably-managed
$4.0
Assets operated by Manulife subsidiary Hancock Timber Resource Group and private
Timberland
placements certified to Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Programme for the
Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) standards
Energy Efficiency
$3.9
Private debt financing of energy efficiency upgrades at US government sites
Clean Transportation
$2.7
Private debt financing of electrified transport and mass public transit
Sustainably-managed
$1.3
Investments operated by Manulife subsidiary Hancock Agricultural Investment Group and
Agriculture
certified to the Leading Harvest Standard
Sustainable Management
$0.6
Private debt financing of water recycling and purification businesses
of Water Resources
Green Bond Investments
$0.7
Public and private green bond investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean
transport, sustainably-managed forests
Total
$39.8
General Account investments only, no third-party funds
Private debt and equity investments, no public securities,
except for several green bond investments
Percent of total
9.7%
Total General Account assets: $411 billion
General Account
All amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated, and for the year ending 31 December 2020
Manulife's net zero transition is driven by the Executive Sustainability Council, which includes the Chief Sustainability Officer and nine members of the Executive Leadership Team, including the Chief Executive Officer. The Council is overseen by the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.
The transition plan is managed by the General Account's climate team, which reports to the Chief Investment Officer. The climate team consists of members of the credit and portfolio management teams, and senior investment officers, who lead this climate team and head ESG (environmental, social, governance) integration.
Manulife is a member of global collaborations that advance the integration of sustainability in financial decisions:
Accounting for Sustainabilityis a network of financial leaders that inspire action to shift towards resilient business models and a sustainable economy. In 2017, the Manulife Chief Financial Officer became the founding Co-Chair of the A4S's Canadian Chapter of the CFO Leadership Network.
Equator Principlesare a set of voluntary guidelines that help financial institutions identify and manage environmental and social risks in project finance. Manulife committed to the principles in 2005.
This Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework") is a component of Manulife's sustainability objectives. It aligns the financing and investment activities to continue funding sustainable economic development.
From a timing perspective, the Framework applies to Sustainable Bonds issued by Manulife on or after February 2022. The Manulife's Green Bond Framework published in 2017 continues to govern the two historical green bond issuances. This new Framework sets out the guidelines for Manulife's issuances in accordance with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association's 2021 Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines4: (i) use of proceeds; (ii) process for project evaluation and selection; (iii) management of proceeds; and (iv) reporting.
4
Use of proceeds
Manulife's "Sustainable Bonds" - such as Green Bonds, Social Bonds, and Sustainability Bonds are fixed income instruments, where the net proceeds or amount equivalent to the net new proceeds are allocated towards General Account assets that support environmentally-/ and socially-sustainable economy:
Green Bonds' proceeds are allocated to environmentally‑sustainable assets
Social Bonds' proceeds are allocated to socially‑sustainable assets
Sustainability Bonds' proceeds are allocated to the combination of environmentally-/ and socially-sustainable assets
An amount equal to the net proceeds from a Sustainable Bond issuance will be:
used to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing green and/or social assets (known) as Eligible Assets that meet the Eligibility Criteria outlined on pages 5-6 (the "Eligible Assets") Manulife's Sustainable bonds may be senior or subordinated green/social and/or sustainable bonds
Look-Back and Look-Forward Dates
proceeds will be allocated to the existing Eligible Assets that have been funded by us within the 24 months preceding the date of the Sustainable Bond issuance and/or new Eligible Assets acquired post issuance
proceeds will be fully allocated within 18 months of issuance.
Exclusionary Criteria
Manulife Sustainable Bonds will not knowingly be allocated in support of the following excluded activities: petroleum, tobacco, alcohol, weapons, gambling, adult entertainment
