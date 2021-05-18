Log in
Manulife Financial : Asia's legal team named In-House Legal Department of the Year

05/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
May 17, 2021

Hong Kong - The Manulife Asia legal team has been named Asia's In-House Legal Department of the Year at the Asia Legal Awards 2021. The honour recognises the team's commitment, professionalism, and achievement in helping Manulife to meet its customers' protection, health, wealth, and retirement needs across Asia.

The Manulife Asia in-house legal team was shortlisted along with four other companies from various business sectors, including asset management, insurance, property and land management, and travel.

'We are very proud to have been named Best Asian In-House Legal Department at the Asia Legal Awards 2021. It's testament to the team's commitment and passion,' said Steven Yeo, General Counsel, Manulife Asia. 'This recognition is especially meaningful given the difficulties and challenges experienced over the last year. We would like to sincerely thank the Asia Legal Awards for this honour and congratulate all our fellow nominees and winners.'

Manulife Asia's legal team comprises more than 80 lawyers operating across 12 jurisdictions in Asia, as well as 230 professionals across the region covering regulatory, compliance, and corporate governance functions.

The Asia Legal Awards honour the best legal work in the region. This year's awards received more than 700 nominations by law firms and in-house legal teams throughout the region. The awards were organised by The Asian Lawyer, China Law & Practice, Legal Week and The American Lawyer publications, and hosted by Law.com International.

For more information, visit law.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Media contact

Augustine Kwan
Manulife
+852-6772-8037

Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
