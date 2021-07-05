Manulife Financial : Hong Kong takes home five industry awards at Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards 2021

July 5, 2021





Recognition of Manulife's outstanding efforts to provide innovative solutions

that enhance strength and resilience during pandemic





Hong Kong - Manulife Hong Kong has been honored with five industry awards at the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Awards 2021. The company received three awards for its products and services, and another two for its impactful marketing and corporate social responsibility initiatives. On top of these, Manulife's two Senior Executive Regional Directors scooped the Extraordinary Leader in Insurance Industry Award in the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area Insurance Practitioners Awards 2021.

These recognitions highlight Manulife Hong Kong's long-standing leadership position in health and retirement solutions, and reflect the company's strong commitment to providing innovative products and driving positive change across the community.

Commenting on the achievements, Mr. Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, said, 'These awards are testament to the strength of the Manulife team, and our ability to adapt and tailor solutions to meet the ever-changing health and retirement needs of our customers in Hong Kong, Macau and the rest of the Greater Bay Area. Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for over 120 years, and I have no doubt that we will continue to flourish hand-in-hand with our customers, providing solutions that help them live every day better.'

'Our team's winning mindset is an attribute that permeates through every layer of our organization, so we are particularly proud to have two of our most senior agency leaders, George Lung and Johnny Chan, rewarded for their professional leadership and dedication to the industry. Since 2020, Manulife Hong Kong has managed to achieve remarkable successes amid the challenges posed by the pandemic. I'm confident that our highly professional agency force will continue to demonstrate remarkable agility and resilience in delivering outstanding performance going forward. We will also keep growing our agency force to better serve our customers in the region.'

Manulife Hong Kong received the following awards from the Metro Finance Greater Bay Area (GBA) Insurance Award 2021 (Hong Kong Region):

Product/ Services Category:

Outstanding Deferred Annuity Product Award

Outstanding Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Award

Outstanding MPF/Employees' Benefit Product/Service

Marketing Category:

Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies

Sustainable Corporate Development Category:

Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award

Two Manulife agency leaders were also honored with Metro Finance Greater Bay Area (GBA) Insurance Practitioners Award 2021 (Hong Kong Region), recognizing their personal achievements and contributions to the wider industry and community:

Extraordinary Leader in Insurance Industry Award - Lung Chee Ming, George

Extraordinary Leader in Insurance Industry Award - Chan Chi Kin, Johnny

The triple win in the 'product/services category' acknowledges the company's efforts to identify and address unfulfilled demand for retirement planning and medical protection through Manulife Supreme Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme Flexi Plan, ManuLeisure Deferred Annuity and all-encompassing MPF offerings.

Additionally, Manulife Hong Kong received the Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategy Award with its successful marketing strategy for the company's updated critical illness product ManuBright Care 2 (MBC 2). Through printed ads and online content, the marketing campaign was able to transform people's perspective towards critical illness by turning fear into optimism and hope. The award underscores the campaign's effectiveness in raising public awareness, engaging customers, and eventually driving behavioral change.

The Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award recognized the impact of Manulife Hong Kong's CSR initiatives. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Hong Kong, Manulife launched a series of thoughtful campaigns to help the community in the face of unprecedented challenges. The company donated hygiene supplies to the underprivileged, launched workshops to help children adjust to learning from home, and gave away iPads to under-resourced students.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. As a member of the Manulife group of companies, Manulife Hong Kong offers a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to individual and corporate customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had C$1.3 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made C$31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Jacqueline Kam / Steve Lee

Manulife (International) Limited

Tel: (852) 2202 1284 / 2919-3159

Jacqueline_tm_kam@manulife.com/ Steve_th_lee@manulife.com