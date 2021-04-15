Log in
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Manulife Financial : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

04/15/2021 | 09:24am EDT
April 15, 2021

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

12/F, Two Exchange Square

8 Connaught Place

Central

Hong Kong

Manulife Financial Corporation

Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

Please be advised that a board of directors meeting is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, on:

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (Toronto time)

Hong Kong time: Thursday, May 6, 2021

The financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be presented to the board for approval.

Yours truly,

Scott MacIntosh

Assistant Corporate Secretary

Manulife Financial Corporation

200 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4W 1E5

www.manulife.com

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
