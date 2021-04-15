Manulife Financial : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

April 15, 2021
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
12/F, Two Exchange Square
8 Connaught Place
Central
Hong Kong
Manulife Financial Corporation
Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
Please be advised that a board of directors meeting is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada, on:
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (Toronto time)
Hong Kong time: Thursday, May 6, 2021
The financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be presented to the board for approval.
Yours truly,
Scott MacIntosh
Assistant Corporate Secretary
Manulife Financial Corporation
Disclaimer
