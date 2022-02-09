Manulife Financial : reports 4Q21 net income and core earnings

February 9, 2022 - Press Release Reporting Fourth Quarter Results "Our ability to adapt and serve clients across the globe who are navigating a very uncertain environment continues to drive our operating results with record net income of $7.1 billion and core earnings of $6.5 billion in 2021 driven by our insurance businesses delivering double-digit growth in APE sales and NBV and Global WAM delivering strong net inflows of $27.9 billion," said Manulife President & Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori. News Release C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945 February 9, 2022 This earnings news release for Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and the quarter ended December 31, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), which are available on our website at www.manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. The MD&A and additional information relating to the Company is available on the SEDAR website at http://www.sedar.comand on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at http://www.sec.gov. Manulife reports strong 2021 results with record net income of $7.1 billion and core earnings of $6.5 billion, with double-digit growth in APE sales and new business value; Global Wealth and Asset Management net inflows tripled to $27.9 billion Today, Manulife announced its 2021 and fourth quarter of 2021 ("4Q21") results. Key highlights include: Net income attributed to shareholders of $7.1 billion in 2021, up $1.2 billion from 2020, and $2.1 billion in 4Q21, up $304 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 ("4Q20")

Launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") that permits repurchase of up to 5% of outstanding common shares

Core earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on non-GAAP and other financial measures, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below and that section in our 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("2021 MD&A"), which is incorporated by reference. Percentage growth / declines in core earnings stated on a constant exchange rate basis is a non-GAAP ratio. Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("LICAT") ratio of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI"). LICAT ratio is disclosed under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada's ("OSFI's") Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test Public Disclosure Requirements guideline. Core return on common shareholders' equity ("Core ROE") is a non-GAAP ratio. For more information on new business value ("NBV"), annualized premium equivalent ("APE") sales, net flows, average assets under management and administration ("average AUMA") and remittances, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below. In this news release, percentage growth / declines in NBV, APE sales, gross flows and average AUMA are stated on a constant exchange rate basis.

"I am incredibly proud of the way our colleagues around the world have continued to make decisions easier and lives better for our customers. We are delivering on our strategic priorities, enhancing our organizational culture and ESG capabilities, and achieving top quartile employee engagement scores," Mr. Gori continued. "We are scaling our business to grow across the diverse markets in Asia and in 2021 commenced a 16-year bancassurance partnership with VietinBank, one of the largest financial institutions in Vietnam, that enables a full suite of insurance, wealth and retirement solutions to be made available to customers in Vietnam. We also continued to make significant progress on our portfolio optimization commitments, as evidenced by the announcement of our U.S. variable annuity reinsurance transaction with Venerable Holdings Inc., which closed in early February." "We are pleased to have delivered strong financial performance in 2021 including Core ROE of 13% and ROE of 14.2%," said Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer. "We progressed our capital deployment priorities by investing in our highest potential businesses, including an exclusive bancassurance transaction in Vietnam, and a common share dividend increase of 18%. We will also be buying back shares in 2022 to generate shareholder value and to neutralize the dilution impact on core EPS from the highly successful U.S. VA transaction. In addition, remittances increased by $2.8 billion to total $4.4 billion in 2021 with positive contributions across geographies including Asia, the U.S. and Canada," Mr. Witherington continued. "We take pride in our products and services, such as insurance protection, well-being offerings, and retirement and wealth management solutions, which positions us well to continue helping our customers live better, happier and healthier lives," said Mr. Gori. 2021 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS: In Asia, we continued to grow the scale of our business across the diverse markets in Asia. We completed the acquisition of Aviva Vietnam, along with the beginning of a 16-year bancassurance partnership with VietinBank that enables a full suite of insurance, wealth and retirement solutions to be made available to VietinBank customers.

16-year bancassurance partnership with VietinBank that enables a full suite of insurance, wealth and retirement solutions to be made available to VietinBank customers. We increased the number of contracted agents to over 117,000 and our number of Million Dollar Round Table agents grew by 64% compared with 2020.

We continued to expand the reach of our agency force in China with the opening of our newest branch in Shaanxi province. We now operate in 52 cities across 15 provinces, providing access to over 60% of China's population and which represents over 70% of GDP. In Canada, we continued to offer a differentiated customer experience through our products. We introduced Personalized Medicine, which provides access to advanced pharmacogenetics to help group benefit members and their health team find the most effective medication for their condition.

We expanded our Manulife Vitality program to reward customers who received their COVID-19 vaccine.

program to reward customers who received their COVID-19 vaccine. We launched the Manulife Vitality HealthyMind reward program to help our individual insurance customers improve their mental and emotional wellbeing. In the U.S., we continued to execute on our portfolio optimization and made gains in behavioural insurance. We entered into an agreement to reinsure over 75% of the legacy variable annuity block, consisting primarily of policies with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits riders. The transaction, which closed on February 1, 2022, is estimated to release approximately $2.0 billion of additional capital reflecting approximately $1.3 billion of net LICAT required capital, and a one-timeafter-tax gain of approximately $750 million to net income attributed to shareholders. 1 1 See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements" below. Projected capital release and gain based on September 30, 2021. February 9, 2022 - Press Release Reporting Fourth Quarter Results 2

We experienced sales momentum with sales ahead of the prior year in almost every major category and reported record sales in our international business. We achieved record full year sales of US$295 million, an increase of 34% compared with 2020, from products with the John Hancock Vitality PLUS feature. We believe our John Hancock Vitality feature is proving to be the right solution for these times as there is a heightened awareness around wellbeing highlighted by COVID-19.

COVID-19. We also launched a preferred partnership with Allstate, which provides insurance to approximately 15 million customers, to be one of three carrier partners for its more than 11,000 agents and 1,000 life specialists. In time we expect this relationship, enabled by our digital submission capabilities, will drive significant life insurance sales. 1 In Global WAM, we continued to diversify our offerings. We expanded our sustainable investing products with the launch of investment strategies in Sustainable Asia Bond, Global Climate, and ESG Asian Multi-Asset Income. Additionally, Manulife Investment Management was accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, which is recognized globally as a best practice benchmark in investment stewardship. Nearly 200 asset managers, pension funds and others applied but only 123 were accepted after a rigorous review by the Financial Reporting Council 2 .

Multi-Asset Income. Additionally, Manulife Investment Management was accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, which is recognized globally as a best practice benchmark in investment stewardship. Nearly 200 asset managers, pension funds and others applied but only 123 were accepted after a rigorous review by the Financial Reporting Council . We also secured an Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFM") license to offer European Union ("EU") private market funds in our key European markets, positioning us to drive the expansion and offering of our private market investment capabilities within the EU.

We expanded our retail product line-up beyond traditional mutual funds with new actively managed Exchange Traded Funds in both Canada and the U.S. and we furthered Separately Managed Accounts offerings in the U.S., with each category generating over $1 billion in net inflows in 2021. Additionally, we continued to enhance our digital capabilities and rolled out numerous initiatives to advance our strategy to become a digital, customer leader. In Asia, ePOS, our digital onboarding app, is enabling our agents with faster, error-free submissions with 82% of applications digitally submitted, representing a 22% year over year increase. 79% of submitted cases are auto-underwritten.

error-free submissions with 82% of applications digitally submitted, representing a 22% year over year increase. 79% of submitted cases are auto-underwritten. In the U.S., we completed the iPipeline integration with the JH brokerage eApp. This integration provides 66% of our regular distribution partners with access to next-generation sales tools and decreases the overall cycle time for applications submitted via this preferred channel by 49% year over year. It also enabled access to over 250 firms, including a new partnership with Allstate and its more than 11,000 agents.

next-generation sales tools and decreases the overall cycle time for applications submitted via this preferred channel by 49% year over year. It also enabled access to over 250 firms, including a new partnership with Allstate and its more than 11,000 agents. Aided by the above initiatives, overall new business applications submitted digitally increased by 15 percentage points in 2021 to 71%.

In Canada, we became the first Canadian company to use artificial intelligence ("AI") in underwriting mortgage creditor insurance in our individual insurance business. Since its introduction, one-third of our applications have been approved using AI, resulting in auto adjudication of more than $1 billion of face amount in 2021.

one-third of our applications have been approved using AI, resulting in auto adjudication of more than $1 billion of face amount in 2021. In Global WAM, Asia Retail's online investment platform, Manulife iFUNDS continued to show strong momentum in 2021 compared with 2020, with a 39% increase in gross flows 3 , a 29% increase in new accounts opened, and a 198% increase in monthly investment plans.

, a 29% increase in new accounts opened, and a 198% increase in monthly investment plans. In U.S. Retirement, 88% of plan enrollees adopted our new digital express enrollment capability, that delivers a simple, fast and seamless way to enroll in their plan and benefit from access to personalized guidance. This resulted in an 11% increase in participation and six times the managed accounts conversion rate when compared to the previous enrollment process. See "Caution regarding forward-looking statements below. The Financial Reporting Council regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries, and sets the UK's Corporate Governance and Stewardship Code. It promotes transparency and integrity in business. For more information on gross flows, see "Performance and Non-GAAP Measures" below and in our 2021 MD&A. February 9, 2022 - Press Release Reporting Fourth Quarter Results 3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Quarterly Results Full Year Results ($ millions, unless otherwise stated) 4Q21 4Q20 2021 2020 Profitability: Net income attributed to shareholders $ 2,084 $ 1,780 $ 7,105 $ 5,871 Core earnings $ 1,708 $ 1,474 $ 6,536 $ 5,516 Diluted earnings per common share ($) $ 1.03 $ 0.89 $ 3.54 $ 2.93 Diluted core earnings per common share ("Core EPS") ($)(1) $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 3.25 $ 2.75 Return on common shareholders' equity ("ROE") 15.6% 14.1% 14.2% 11.6% Core ROE 12.7% 11.6% 13.0% 10.9% Expense efficiency ratio(1) 49.0% 52.7% 48.9% 52.9% General expenses $ 2,000 $ 1,968 $ 7,828 $ 7,510 Business Performance: Asia new business value $ 391 $ 368 $ 1,666 $ 1,387 Canada new business value $ 82 $ 65 $ 307 $ 255 U.S. new business value $ 82 $ 56 $ 270 $ 160 Total new business value $ 555 $ 489 $ 2,243 $ 1,802 Asia APE sales $ 890 $ 996 $ 4,050 $ 3,869 Canada APE sales $ 295 $ 245 $ 1,227 $ 1,148 U.S. APE sales $ 244 $ 178 $ 788 $ 609 Total APE sales $ 1,429 $ 1,419 $ 6,065 $ 5,626 Global WAM net flows ($ billions) $ 8.1 $ 2.8 $ 27.9 $ 8.9 Global WAM gross flows ($ billions) $ 36.0 $ 31.5 $ 144.7 $ 130.2 Global WAM assets under management and administration ($ billions)(2) $ 855.9 $ 753.6 $ 855.9 $ 753.6 Global WAM total invested assets ($ billions) $ 4.5 $ 4.8 $ 4.5 $ 4.8 Global WAM net segregated funds net assets ($ billions) $ 252.6 $ 229.8 $ 252.6 $ 229.8 Financial Strength: MLI's LICAT ratio 142% 149% 142% 149% Financial leverage ratio 25.8% 26.6% 25.8% 26.6% Book value per common share ($) $ 26.78 $ 25.00 $ 26.78 $ 25.00 Book value per common share excluding AOCI ($) $ 24.12 $ 21.74 $ 24.12 $ 21.74 This item is a non-GAAP ratio. This item is a non-GAAP financial measure. PROFITABILITY: Reported net income attributed to shareholders of $7.1 billion in 2021, up $1.2 billion from 2020, and $2.1 billion in 4Q21, up $304 million from 4Q20 The $1.2 billion increase in net income attributed to shareholders in 2021 was driven by gains from investment- related experience (compared with losses in the prior year) and growth in core earnings. Investment-related experience gains reflected higher-than-expected returns (including fair value changes) on alternative long duration assets ("ALDA") primarily driven by gains on private equity and infrastructure, strong credit experience and the favourable impact of fixed income reinvestment activities. Partially offsetting the gains was a net charge from the direct impacts of markets (compared with gains in the prior year). The net charge was primarily driven by a $532 million charge relating to the impact of updated ultimate reinvestment rate assumptions issued by the Canadian Actuarial Standards Board. The $304 million increase in net income attributed to shareholders in 4Q21 compared with the prior year quarter was driven by growth in core earnings and gains from fixed income reinvestment rates assumed in the valuation of policy liabilities, a component of the direct impact of markets, compared with losses in the prior year quarter. Fixed income reinvestment rate gains were driven by the flattening of the yield curve in Canada and the U.S. and, to a lesser extent, widening corporate spreads in the U.S. These items were partially offset by lower investment-related experience gains in 4Q21. Investment-related experience in 4Q21 reflected higher-than-expected returns February 9, 2022 - Press Release Reporting Fourth Quarter Results 4