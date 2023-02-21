Advanced search
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
27.07 CAD   -0.18%
09:12aManulife Gets Green Light for Share-Repurchase Program
DJ
09:05aManulife Financial Gets TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08:49aManulife Brief: Announcing Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
Manulife Gets Green Light for Share-Repurchase Program

02/21/2023 | 09:12am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Manulife Financial Corp. said Tuesday that it plans to launch a share-repurchase program to buy back up to 3% of its issued and outstanding common shares over the course of a one-year period.

The Canadian insurer said that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to buy back up to 55.7 million shares by way of a normal course issuer bid.

Shares have risen about 12% higher since the beginning of the year, closing on Friday, the last trading day, at 27.07 Canadian dollars (US$20.12). Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen about 0.6%.

At that price, shares would be worth about C$1.51 billion.

Manulife said that it would begin buying back shares on Feb. 23 and would continue until Feb. 22 of next year.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0912ET

Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 72 369 M 53 774 M 53 774 M
Net income 2023 6 059 M 4 502 M 4 502 M
Net cash 2023 20 732 M 15 405 M 15 405 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,20x
Yield 2023 5,45%
Capitalization 50 483 M 37 511 M 37 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,07 CAD
Average target price 28,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager
Donald R. Lindsay Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.09%37 511
AXA8.58%72 161
METLIFE, INC.0.23%56 516
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.03%42 717
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.57%42 680
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.2.08%37 160