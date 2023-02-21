Manulife Gets Green Light for Share-Repurchase Program

By Adriano Marchese

Manulife Financial Corp. said Tuesday that it plans to launch a share-repurchase program to buy back up to 3% of its issued and outstanding common shares over the course of a one-year period.

The Canadian insurer said that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to buy back up to 55.7 million shares by way of a normal course issuer bid.

Shares have risen about 12% higher since the beginning of the year, closing on Friday, the last trading day, at 27.07 Canadian dollars (US$20.12). Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen about 0.6%.

At that price, shares would be worth about C$1.51 billion.

Manulife said that it would begin buying back shares on Feb. 23 and would continue until Feb. 22 of next year.

