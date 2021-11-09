Manulife Hong Kong reports strong growth for third quarter and first nine months of 2021

November 9, 2021

Hong Kong - The Manulife group of companies operating in Hong Kong ("Manulife Hong Kong") today announced strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, reporting robust growth in core earnings, annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales and new business value (NBV).

Results overview:

Core earnings

Core earnings of HK$5.3 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 16% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.9 billion in 3Q 2021, up 16% from 3Q 2020

APE sales

APE sales of HK$4.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 10% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.7 billion in 3Q 2021, up 12% from 3Q 2020

NBV

NBV of HK$3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 34% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.2 billion in 3Q 2021, up 42% from 3Q 2020

Mandatory Provident Funds (MPF) market share

Manulife was the largest MPF provider with a market share of 26.5% based on assets under management as at September 30, 2021, up 1.9 percentage points from a year ago

Manulife was also the leader in terms of estimated net cash flows for the period from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 with a market share of 58.2%

Agency force

Record-high number of agents at 10,815, up 6% from the prior year quarter

Agency force remained the key contributor to insurance, annuity and MPF businesses

"We're pleased to report another quarter of strong results with core earnings growth year-on-year in every quarter of the last four years," said Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Both NBV and NBV margins have increased compared with the prior year quarter, reflecting the quality of our insurance business. All distribution channels contributed to the outstanding performance. Our agency force reached a record high in numbers and delivered strong performance in insurance and pension sales. Our other distribution channels also reported significant growth in APE sales as we see continuous demand for our wide range of product offerings across different customer segments."

Year-to-date core earnings grew by 16% to HK$5.3 billion from HK$4.5 billion in the same period last year. Third quarter 2021 core earnings hit a record high at HK$1.9 billion, up 16% from HK$1.6 billion in the previous year quarter. Drivers for the growth included strong in-force growth, higher new business volumes and favourable product mix.

Year-to-date APE sales were HK$4.9 billion, up 10% from HK$4.5 billion in the same period of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 APE sales rose 12% to HK$1.7 billion from HK$1.5 billion in the previous year quarter, reflecting strong growth in Manulife Hong Kong's bank channel, demand from mainland Chinese visitors through its Macau branch, and an expanded agency force.

In the first nine months of 2021, NBV rose 34% to HK$3.5 billion from HK$2.6 billion in the prior year period. Third-quarter 2021 NBV was HK$1.2 billion, an increase of 42% compared with HK$0.9 billion in the prior year quarter, due to higher sales volumes, favourable interest rates and product management actions. Hong Kong's NBV margin was 70.6% in the third quarter, an increase of 14.6 percentage points compared with the prior year quarter.

Manulife Hong Kong has enhanced its health solution offerings by joining hands with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to provide customers with access to a new and advanced day medical centre starting July 2021. Last month, it also announced the launch of Holistic Professional Medical Support Service and a strategic partnership with CUHK Medical Centre to give customers priority access to specialists in oncology.

In 3Q 2021, the company expanded its footprint in Hong Kong with the opening of the Manulife Prestige Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui to better serve its high-net-worth customers. It has also strengthened its brand presence by becoming a major sponsor of the recently opened Water World Ocean Park.

"Manulife is committed to continued growth and investment in Hong Kong. We recently launched a prominent harbourfront signage at the Great Eagle Centre, and some of our agents will soon move into the Manulife Place in Kowloon East. Next year, we'll celebrate our 125th anniversary in Hong Kong. We're excited to see our investment[s] in Hong Kong help our professional advisors grow their business and make our customers' lives every day better," added Mr. Green.