Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manulife Hong Kong reports strong growth for third quarter and first nine months of 2021

11/09/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 9, 2021

Hong Kong - The Manulife group of companies operating in Hong Kong ("Manulife Hong Kong") today announced strong financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, reporting robust growth in core earnings, annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales and new business value (NBV).

Results overview:

Core earnings

  • Core earnings of HK$5.3 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 16% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.9 billion in 3Q 2021, up 16% from 3Q 2020

APE sales

  • APE sales of HK$4.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 10% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.7 billion in 3Q 2021, up 12% from 3Q 2020

NBV

  • NBV of HK$3.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021, up 34% from the same period of 2020, and HK$1.2 billion in 3Q 2021, up 42% from 3Q 2020

Mandatory Provident Funds (MPF) market share

  • Manulife was the largest MPF provider with a market share of 26.5% based on assets under management as at September 30, 2021, up 1.9 percentage points from a year ago
  • Manulife was also the leader in terms of estimated net cash flows for the period from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 with a market share of 58.2%

Agency force

  • Record-high number of agents at 10,815, up 6% from the prior year quarter
  • Agency force remained the key contributor to insurance, annuity and MPF businesses

"We're pleased to report another quarter of strong results with core earnings growth year-on-year in every quarter of the last four years," said Damien Green, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Both NBV and NBV margins have increased compared with the prior year quarter, reflecting the quality of our insurance business. All distribution channels contributed to the outstanding performance. Our agency force reached a record high in numbers and delivered strong performance in insurance and pension sales. Our other distribution channels also reported significant growth in APE sales as we see continuous demand for our wide range of product offerings across different customer segments."

Year-to-date core earnings grew by 16% to HK$5.3 billion from HK$4.5 billion in the same period last year. Third quarter 2021 core earnings hit a record high at HK$1.9 billion, up 16% from HK$1.6 billion in the previous year quarter. Drivers for the growth included strong in-force growth, higher new business volumes and favourable product mix.

Year-to-date APE sales were HK$4.9 billion, up 10% from HK$4.5 billion in the same period of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 APE sales rose 12% to HK$1.7 billion from HK$1.5 billion in the previous year quarter, reflecting strong growth in Manulife Hong Kong's bank channel, demand from mainland Chinese visitors through its Macau branch, and an expanded agency force.

In the first nine months of 2021, NBV rose 34% to HK$3.5 billion from HK$2.6 billion in the prior year period. Third-quarter 2021 NBV was HK$1.2 billion, an increase of 42% compared with HK$0.9 billion in the prior year quarter, due to higher sales volumes, favourable interest rates and product management actions. Hong Kong's NBV margin was 70.6% in the third quarter, an increase of 14.6 percentage points compared with the prior year quarter.

Manulife Hong Kong has enhanced its health solution offerings by joining hands with Hong Kong Baptist Hospital to provide customers with access to a new and advanced day medical centre starting July 2021. Last month, it also announced the launch of Holistic Professional Medical Support Service and a strategic partnership with CUHK Medical Centre to give customers priority access to specialists in oncology.

In 3Q 2021, the company expanded its footprint in Hong Kong with the opening of the Manulife Prestige Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui to better serve its high-net-worth customers. It has also strengthened its brand presence by becoming a major sponsor of the recently opened Water World Ocean Park.

"Manulife is committed to continued growth and investment in Hong Kong. We recently launched a prominent harbourfront signage at the Great Eagle Centre, and some of our agents will soon move into the Manulife Place in Kowloon East. Next year, we'll celebrate our 125th anniversary in Hong Kong. We're excited to see our investment[s] in Hong Kong help our professional advisors grow their business and make our customers' lives every day better," added Mr. Green.

Disclaimer

Manulife Financial Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 20:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:05pManulife Hong Kong reports strong growth for third quarter and first nine months of 202..
PU
10:40aFitch Assigns Rating to Manulife Financial; Down 0.6%
MT
11/08Canadian insurer Sun Life raises dividend after curbs eased
RE
11/08PHOTO/VIDEO OPPORTUNITY : Manulife Displays more than 12,000 Canadian Flags to Remember Ou..
AQ
11/07Manulife Raising $963 Million from Issue of Capital Bonds Due 2082
MT
11/07Press Release
PU
11/07Declaration of Cash Dividends
PU
11/05Manulife announces Limited Recourse Capital Notes issue - Form 6-K
PU
11/05Multiple tailwinds help lift Toronto market to record high
RE
11/05Manulife Financial to Issue C$1.2 Billion of Limited Recourse Capital Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 60 593 M 48 638 M 48 638 M
Net income 2021 6 130 M 4 921 M 4 921 M
Net cash 2021 22 556 M 18 106 M 18 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,52x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 48 562 M 38 950 M 38 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,00 CAD
Average target price 29,19 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.38%39 019
AXA31.15%70 826
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.54%55 174
METLIFE, INC.35.76%53 828
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.42.27%41 984
AFLAC INCORPORATED27.61%37 542