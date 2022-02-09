Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Manulife, Sun Life post surge in earnings on asset management growth

02/09/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurers Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial reported a jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday, as they benefited from strong growth in assets under management.

Government stimulus and pandemic savings have over the past year sparked a boom in wealth and asset management businesses of Canadian insurers, helping offset claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manulife, the country's biggest life insurer, topped profit estimates as new businesses and strong growth in its global wealth and asset management division helped offset an overall decline in core earnings from its U.S. and Canadian units.

Core earnings of Manulife were C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion), or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the three months to Dec. 31 from C$1.47 billion, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 82 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Smaller rival Sun Life reported a profit that was largely in line with estimates, thanks to a 15% growth in its asset management unit to $382 million.

Underlying profit at Sun Life grew to C$898 million, or C$1.53 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from C$862 million, or C$1.47 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of C$1.52 per share.

In the United States, Sun Life's earnings fell 51% to $72 million, largely driven by mortalities related to COVID-19, while Asia earnings rose 12% as business grew and the insurer registered an investment impairment from the prior year.

Growth in Asia was partially offset by COVID-related mortalities of $12 million, mostly in the Philippines. ($1 = 1.2669 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE 1.94% 960.32 Delayed Quote.5.45%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.15% 26.9 Delayed Quote.10.12%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. 0.14% 73.81 Delayed Quote.4.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 57 468 M 45 350 M 45 350 M
Net income 2021 6 553 M 5 171 M 5 171 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 52 259 M 41 239 M 41 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float -
