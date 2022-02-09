Manulife, Sun Life post surge in earnings on asset management growth

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canadian insurers Manulife Financial
and Sun Life Financial reported a jump in
quarterly earnings on Thursday, as they benefited from strong
growth in assets under management.
Government stimulus and pandemic savings have over the past
year sparked a boom in wealth and asset management businesses of
Canadian insurers, helping offset claims related to the COVID-19
pandemic.
Manulife, the country's biggest life insurer, topped profit
estimates as new businesses and strong growth in its global
wealth and asset management division helped offset an overall
decline in core earnings from its U.S. and Canadian units.
Core earnings of Manulife were C$1.7 billion ($1.34
billion), or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the three months to
Dec. 31 from C$1.47 billion, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 82 Canadian cents per
share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Smaller rival Sun Life reported a profit that was largely in
line with estimates, thanks to a 15% growth in its asset
management unit to $382 million.
Underlying profit at Sun Life grew to C$898 million, or
C$1.53 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from C$862
million, or C$1.47 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were
expecting a profit of C$1.52 per share.
In the United States, Sun Life's earnings fell 51% to $72
million, largely driven by mortalities related to COVID-19,
while Asia earnings rose 12% as business grew and the insurer
registered an investment impairment from the prior year.
Growth in Asia was partially offset by COVID-related
mortalities of $12 million, mostly in the Philippines.
($1 = 1.2669 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Nichola Saminather
in Toronto; Editing by Anil D'Silva)