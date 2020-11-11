Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Manulife Financial Corporation    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 04:15:25 pm
21.44 CAD   -2.46%
05:47pMANULIFE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:43pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Leagh Turner Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors
PU
05:37pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : reports 3Q20 net income and core earnings
PU
Manulife beats estimates on Asia, asset management earnings growth


11/11/2020 | 05:41pm EST

(Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter core profit as earnings growth from its Asian and wealth and asset management businesses offset declines in Canada.

Manulife reported underlying profit, excluding one-time charges, of C$1.45 billion ($1.11 billion), or 73 Canadian cents a share, in the three months through September, from C$1.53 billion, or 76 cents, a year earlier. Analysts had expected 70 Canadian cents.

Net income attributed to shareholders rose to C$2.1 billion from C$723 million a year earlier as the company posted gains from investment-related experience versus losses in the prior period.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Financials
Sales 2020 66 738 M 51 035 M 51 035 M
Net income 2020 4 221 M 3 228 M 3 228 M
Net cash 2020 27 761 M 21 229 M 21 229 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 5,03%
Capitalization 42 637 M 32 640 M 32 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,50 CAD
Last Close Price 21,98 CAD
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Gori President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Cassaday Chairman
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Philip Witherington Chief Financial Officer
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-20.75%32 782
AXA-28.04%50 870
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.63%43 547
METLIFE, INC.-11.83%41 425
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-21.65%29 833
AFLAC INCORPORATED-21.57%29 397
