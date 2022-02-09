Manulife core profit beats estimates as asset management, new business grow

Canada's biggest life insurer reported core earnings of C$1.7 billion ($1.34 billion), or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$1.47 billion, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 82 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reported net income attributable to shareholders climbed to C$2.1 billion from C$1.78 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2670 Canadian dollars)

