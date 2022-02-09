Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Manulife declares preferred share dividends

02/09/2022 | 05:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C$ unless otherwise stated                               TSX/NYSE/PSEMFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after March 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2022:

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.096965 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-declares-preferred-share-dividends-301479015.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:21pManulife core profit beats estimates as asset management, new business grow
RE
05:19pC$ UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED TSX/NYSE/ : MFC SEHK: 945 - Form 6-K
PU
05:07pMANULIFE BRIEF : Reports Q4 Diluted core EPS $0.84
MT
05:04pManulife declares preferred share dividends
PR
05:03pManulife declares common share dividend
PR
05:02pManulife reports strong 2021 results with record net income of $7.1 billion and core ea..
AQ
02/03Manulife Completes $22 Billion Reinsurance Deal with Venerable
MT
02/03Manulife Financial Has Cautioned Investors Regarding Obatan LLC Offer For Shares
MT
02/03MANULIFE FINANCIAL BRIEF : Has Cautioned Investors Regarding Obatan LLC Offer For Shares
MT
02/03Manulife cautions investors regarding Obatan LLC offer for shares
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations