Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:25:32 2023-02-15 pm EST
26.13 CAD   +0.08%
05:44pManulife files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A
PR
05:39pManulife Financial : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
05:29pManulife Financial : Rapport de gestion (en angalis)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manulife files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A

02/15/2023 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation has filed its 2022 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related MD&A with securities regulators, including with the Canadian Securities Administrators and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F. This information is available on the Company's website at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company's website.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-files-2022-audited-annual-financial-statements-and-related-mda-301748195.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:44pManulife files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A
PR
05:39pManulife Financial : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
05:29pManulife Financial : Rapport de gestion (en angalis)
PU
05:12pManulife Financial Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 11%
MT
05:05pManulife reports 2022 net income of $7.3 billion, core earnings of $6.2 billion, remitt..
AQ
05:04pManulife announces intention to launch Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
05:03pManulife declares preferred share dividends
PR
05:02pManulife increases common shareholders' dividend by 11%
PR
02/13Warburg Pincus moves closer to buying a stake in Chinese fund Zhong Ou
RE
02/10Manulife Financial : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations