    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
24.32 CAD   +0.54%
Manulife Brief: Named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index
MT
Manulife named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index
PR
John Hancock Investment Management announces three-year anniversary of flagship model portfolios and availability of new U.S. and international equity and income portfolios
PR
Manulife named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

12/13/2022 | 09:01am EST
C$ unless otherwise stated                                         TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has once again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America and was one of only [seven] insurers across North America to be included in the index, recognizing the organization's continued and strengthening commitment to sustainability performance. Manulife was placed in the 89th percentile of its industry group with its score benefiting from sustainability progress including ongoing improvements to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and disclosures.

Manulife named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

The DJSI North America is comprised of sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global and represents the top 20% of the largest 600 Canadian and U.S. companies. The index is a well-recognized standard that measures corporate ESG progress across industries.

"As a global insurer and asset manager, sustainability is at the core of Manulife's goal to build a better business to better the world," said Sarah Chapman, Manulife's Global Chief Sustainability Officer. "With the launch of our Impact Agenda this year, we're committed to creating long-term value for our people and the planet by playing an active role in supporting global social and environmental goals."

The organization continues to progress its ESG efforts, recently announcing a few notable initiatives:

Earlier this year, Manulife launched its Impact Agenda which serves as a lens to guide business decisions and efforts, anchored in three interconnected pillars: empowering sustained health and well-being, driving inclusive economic opportunities, and accelerating a sustainable future.

Manulife recently became the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. The Galleri® test is a first-of-its-kind multi-cancer early detection blood test, which will enable customers to take proactive steps to better understand and make informed decisions about their health.

Through its partnership with the World Economic Forum's Trillion Trees initiative, Manulife has made a pledge to 1t.org to accelerate and scale nature-based solutions in an effort to mitigate climate change. As part of the pledge, Manulife has committed to scale Manulife Investment Management's carbon-focused forestry investments and sequestration of CO2 from the atmosphere through the forests it manages over a period of 5 years. 

To learn more about sustainability at Manulife, visit manulife.com/sustainability.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.   

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
