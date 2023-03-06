Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Manulife Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
27.38 CAD   +0.85%
03:27aManulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity
RE
03/03Manulife : John Hancock President, CEO Marianne Harrison to Retire
DJ
03/03Manulife Brief: Marianne Harrison to Retire After 20 Years at Manulife and Five as President and CEO of John Hancock
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity

03/06/2023 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said.

After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and a new general manager.

It is now hiring for two new roles - a deputy general manager for fixed income and a chief operating officer - which it hopes to fill before the end of March.

Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.

"There's a massive retirement funding gap (in China), particularly relative to other developed markets," said Lorentz. "I think we have an opportunity to really help the government, the regulator, shape the industry."

A declining and rapidly ageing population in China is raising alarm about a looming pension crisis in the country, with one state-run academic institution warning that the public pension system will run out of money by 2035.

China's 1.4 billion population shrank last year for the first time in 61 years. Its National Health Commission expects the cohort of people aged 60 and over to rise from 280 million to more than 400 million by 2035 - equal to the entire current populations of Britain and the U.S. combined.

According to Lorentz, the ratio of China's pension assets against its gross domestic product is 10%, in sharp contrast to 171% for the U.S.

In a bid to address some of the shortcomings of the public and corporate safety nets, China rolled out a private pension system in November across 36 cities, allowing individuals to open retirement accounts at banks to buy pension products ranging from deposits to mutual funds.

A flurry of foreign financial firms have qualified to participate in the scheme, and several of them, including Chinese ventures of JPMorgan, Warburg Pincus and UBS, are gearing up to expand their retirement offerings in the country's $3.94 trillion funds market.

China was already a bright spot for Manulife, with mutual fund assets run by the joint venture growing by nearly 30% last year. Globally, its assets under management shrank by 8% in 2022 to $745 billion due to volatile markets.

To grow private pension assets is "a primary focus" for the firm in China, and "the growth of that will be enormous", said Michael Dommermuth, the company's head of wealth and asset management in Asia.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREECE ATHEX COMPOSITE -2.07% 1091.62 Delayed Quote.19.89%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.85% 27.38 Delayed Quote.13.37%
All news about MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:27aManulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity
RE
03/03Manulife : John Hancock President, CEO Marianne Harrison to Retire
DJ
03/03Manulife Brief: Marianne Harrison to Retire After 20 Years at Manulife an..
MT
03/03Manulife Brief: Brooks Tingle Appointed President and CEO of John Hancock..
MT
03/03Brooks Tingle Appointed President and CEO of John Hancock in Leadership Succession Plan
PR
03/03Brooks Tingle to Join Manulife's Executive Leadership Team
CI
02/27MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Prudential's New CEO to Take Office on Saturday
MT
02/21Manulife Gets Green Light for Share-Repurchase Program
DJ
02/21Manulife Financial Gets TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 54 421 M 39 956 M 39 956 M
Net income 2023 6 059 M 4 449 M 4 449 M
Net cash 2023 20 732 M 15 221 M 15 221 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,29x
Yield 2023 5,32%
Capitalization 50 854 M 37 337 M 37 337 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Manulife Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,38 CAD
Average target price 28,78 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Gori President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Philip Witherington Executive Vice President & General Manager
Donald R. Lindsay Chairman
Shamus Edward Weiland Chief Information Officer
Rahul M. Joshi Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.37%37 337
AXA14.72%78 789
METLIFE, INC.-2.82%54 461
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.87%41 900
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.33%41 519
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-0.38%36 263