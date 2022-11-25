Advanced search
    MFC   CA56501R1064

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(MFC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:54 2022-11-25 pm EST
24.02 CAD   +0.25%
12:59pSector Update: Financial Stocks Set to Finish Post-Thanksgiving Session Higher
MT
12:42pNeuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business
RE
12:39pSector Update: Financial
MT
Neuberger Berman gets Chinese regulatory nod to conduct mutual fund business

11/25/2022 | 12:42pm EST
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman's Chinese unit said on Friday it had been granted a license by the Chinese securities regulator to conduct mutual fund business.

The announcement came days after Canada's Manulife Financial Corp received regulatory nod to take full control of its Chinese mutual fund venture, adding to signs that Beijing remains committed to opening-up.

The approvals could ease foreign concerns over China's policy direction after President Xi Jinping consolidated power during October's Communist Party Congress.

Neuberger Berman Fund Management (China) Ltd said on its official WeChat account that it had recently obtained the business licence from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

In doing so it has become the second newly-established, wholly foreign-owned fund management company allowed to conduct mutual fund business in China, the company said.

"We are honoured to now be able to broadly serve Chinese investors in local markets," Neuberger Berman said in an emailed statement.

"Our long-term investment performance and ESG leadership were at the core of our mutual fund company application," the company said, using the abbreviation for environmental, social, and governance.

BlackRock already operates a fully owned mutual fund business in China.

Several other global asset managers, including Fidelity International, Schroders Plc and VanEck, are also preparing for a wholly-owned business in China's $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry.

Neuberger Berman applied to set up a China mutual fund unit on April 1, 2020, when the Chinese government scrapped foreign ownership caps in the sector under a China-U.S. trade deal.

The U.S. asset manager got CSRC's nod to set up the fund unit in September, 2021. ($1 = 7.1642 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Ella Cao and Twinnie Siu, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.29% 738.24 Delayed Quote.-19.58%
GREECE ATHEX COMPOSITE -0.23% 917.64 Delayed Quote.2.96%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.25% 24.02 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
SCHRODERS PLC -0.65% 461.7 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.59% 7.20958 Delayed Quote.12.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 721 M 53 030 M 53 030 M
Net income 2022 6 726 M 5 043 M 5 043 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 5,46%
Capitalization 45 132 M 33 842 M 33 842 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 100,0%
