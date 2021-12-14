General Announcement::Entry into Loan Facility

MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 27 March 2015 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

ENTRY INTO LOAN FACILITY

Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd., as manager of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust ("Manulife US REIT", and as manager of Manulife US REIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that DBS Trustee Limited (in its capacity as trustee of Manulife US REIT, the "Trustee") has obtained a new unsecured sustainability-linked loan facility (the "Facility").

Pursuant to Rule 704(31) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Facility agreement includes several conditions (the "Relevant Conditions") that provide that it would be an event of default if:

the Manager is not or ceases to be (directly or indirectly) majority-owned by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company; the Trustee ceases for any reason to be the sole trustee of Manulife US REIT under the trust deed dated 27 March 2015 between the Manager and the Trustee (as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time) (the " Manulife US REIT Trust Deed ") and a replacement trustee is not immediately appointed for Manulife US REIT in accordance with the Manulife US REIT Trust Deed; or the Manager is removed pursuant to the terms of the Manulife US REIT Trust Deed, and the replacement or substitute manager of Manulife US REIT is not appointed in accordance with the terms of the Manulife US REIT Trust Deed within 60 days of the occurrence of such event.

The level of facilities of Manulife US REIT and its subsidiaries which may be affected by a breach (including facilities which will be affected as a result of cross defaults) of any of the Relevant Conditions is US$1,272.1 million 1 as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, the Relevant Conditions have not been breached.

1 Assuming that all of the existing drawn and undrawn facilities of Manulife US REIT and its subsidiaries (including the Facility) have been drawn down in full.