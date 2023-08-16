About Manulife US REIT As at 30 Jun 2023

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US REIT) is a Singapore listed REIT established with the investment strategy principally to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio ofincome-producingoffice real estate in key markets in the United States (U.S.), as well as realestate-relatedassets. Manulife US REIT's portfolio comprises of 11 freehold office properties strategically located in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The Sponsor - The Manager of Manulife US REIT is wholly owned by the Sponsor, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife), part of the Manulife Group. The Sponsor's parent company, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), is a leading international financial services group providing forward-thinking solutions to help people with big financial decisions. It operates as John Hancock in the U.S., and Manulife elsewhere providing financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions.