Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : FY 2022 Factsheet

About Manulife US REIT As of 31 Dec 2022

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust ("Manulife US REIT") is a Singapore listed REIT established with the investment strategy principally to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producingoffice real estate in key markets in the United States ("U.S."), as well as real estate-relatedassets. Manulife US REIT's portfolio comprises 12 freehold office properties in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The Sponsor - The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company is part of a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Sponsor operates as John Hancock in the U.S. and as Manulife in other parts of the world, providing a wide range of financial protection and wealth management products, such as life and health insurance, group retirement products, mutual funds and banking products. The Sponsor also provides asset management services to institutional customers. Manulife Financial Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Philippine Stock Exchange.