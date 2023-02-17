Advanced search
    BTOU   SG1CI1000004

MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(BTOU)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03:12:16 2023-02-17 am EST
0.2800 USD    0.00%
03:16aManulife Us Real Estate Investment Trust : FY 2022 Factsheet
PU
02/10CGS-CIMB Adjusts Manulife US REIT's Price Target to $0.55 From $0.69, Keeps at Add
MT
02/09Singapore Shares Track US Losses to Close in Red; Manulife US REIT Slips 9% as H2 DPU Drops 18.6%
MT
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : FY 2022 Factsheet

02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
About Manulife US REIT

As of 31 Dec 2022

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust ("Manulife US REIT") is a Singapore listed REIT established with the investment strategy principally to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income-producingoffice real estate in key markets in the United States ("U.S."), as well as real estate-relatedassets. Manulife US REIT's portfolio comprises 12 freehold office properties in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The Sponsor - The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company is part of a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Sponsor operates as John Hancock in the U.S. and as Manulife in other parts of the world, providing a wide range of financial protection and wealth management products, such as life and health insurance, group retirement products, mutual funds and banking products. The Sponsor also provides asset management services to institutional customers. Manulife Financial Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Quality portfolio across the U.S.

92% green-certified(1) portfolio by NLA

AUM:

Scan or click

US$1.9 b

for videos

Portfolio summary

Net Lettable Area (NLA)

: 5.5 m sq ft

WALE (by NLA)

: 4.7 years

Occupancy

: 88.0%

Land Tenure

: 100% freehold

'AA' rating

5 star, score of 92

  1. Green certifications include Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEEDTM), ENERGY STAR®, WiredScore, Fitwel® and BOMA 360. Includes properties not managed by Manulife US REIT.

Stock information(1) as at 31 Dec 2022

SGX Code

: BTOU

Bloomberg Code

: MUST:SP

Market Capitalisation

: US$530 m

Free Float

: 90.87%

Avg Daily Trading Volume

: 2,775,946

(Units)(2)

Unit Price (Closing)

: US$0.30

  1. Source: Bloomberg
  2. For the period 1 Jan 2022 to 31 Dec 2022

Peachtree, Atlanta

Exchange, Jersey City

Figueroa, Los Angeles

Diablo, Tempe

Michelson, Irvine

Plaza, Secaucus

Tanasbourne, Hillsboro

Penn, Washington, D.C.

Centerpointe, Virginia

Park Place, Chandler

Phipps, Atlanta

Capitol, Sacramento

This factsheet shall be read in conjunction with Manulife US REIT's latest financial results presentation. For any enquiries, please email usreitinquiry@manulifeusreit.sg.

Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd. (Reg. No. 201503253R)

8 Cross Street, #16-03, Manulife Tower, Singapore 048424

https://www.manulifeusreit.sg

Debt profile

Weighted Avg Interest Rate

3.74%

Weighted Avg Debt Maturity

2.8 years

Portfolio Unencumbered(1)

89.2%

Gearing(2)

48.8%

Green or Sustainability-Linked Loans

64.4%

Interest Coverage(3)

3.1 times

  1. Based on latest fair values as at 31 Dec 2022.
  2. Based on gross borrowings as percentage of total assets.
  3. Computed by dividing the trailing 12 months earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (excluding effects of any fair value changes of derivatives and investment properties, and foreign exchange translation), by the trailing 12 months interest expense and borrowing-related fees as set out in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Lease expiry profile

Lease expiry profile as at 31 Dec 2022 (%)

Gross rental income by trade sector

Trade sector by gross rental income (GRI) (%)

Portfolio overview

Figueroa

Michelson

Peachtree

Plaza

Exchange

Penn

Phipps

Centerpointe

Capitol

Diablo

Park Place

Tanasbourne

Location

Los Angeles

Irvine

Atlanta

Secaucus

Jersey City

Washington,

Atlanta

Virginia

Sacramento

Tempe

Chandler

Hillsboro

D.C.

Property Type

Class A

Trophy

Class A

Class A

Class A

Class A

Trophy

Class A

Class A

Class B

Class A

Class B

Completion

1991

2007

1991

1985

1988

1964

2010

1987/1989

1992

1980 -

2019

1986 - 1995

Year

1998

Property

211.0

292.0

205.0

92.0

290.0

156.0

210.0

101.0

190.0

63.5

103.0

33.5

Value (US$ m)

Occupancy (%)

76.3

90.7

84.7

91.1

86.2

90.9

94.5

88.1

85.4

91.1

100.0

100.0

NLA (sq ft)

715,024

534,435

559,102

466,496

737,598

278,063

475,778

422,559

501,436

354,434

274,700

132,851

WALE by NLA

3.3

4.6

4.6

5.8

4.7

4.0

5.9

4.4

5.0

3.5

6.9

3.8

(years)

Manulife US REIT's submarkets performance

Leasing volume and lease terms

sf)

6.0

5.0

(million

3.0

volume

4.0

2.0

Leasing

1.0

0.0

2019

2020

2021

2022

Leasing Volume

Lease term

75

(mths)

70

65

term

60

Lease

55

50

Base and net effective rents

$35

$30

$25

$20

2019

2020

2021

2022

Base rents

Net effective rents

Source: JLL Research as at 4Q 2022

Note: Data includes all transactions, including deals <20,000 sf. Net effective rents (NERs) are calculated based on net average rental rates over the course of the lease term, and account for both escalations and concessions. Pre-pandemic, concessions were relatively small, so the impact of escalations drove NERs higher than base rent.

Disclaimer

Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 204 M - -
Net income 2022 83,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 18,0%
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,93x
EV / Sales 2023 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Average target price 0,55 $
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William David Gantt Chief Executive Officer
Teck Ling Wong Chief Financial Officer
Stephen James Blewitt Chairman
Daphne Chua Chief Compliance Officer
Patrick Browne Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.67%497
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.8.30%11 473
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.08%7 144
DEXUS10.84%6 360
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.47%5 746
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION1.03%4 660