Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust : FY 2022 Factsheet
02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
About Manulife US REIT
As of 31 Dec 2022
Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust ("Manulife US REIT") is a Singapore listed REIT established with the investment strategy principally to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio ofincome-producingoffice real estate in key markets in the United States ("U.S."), as well as realestate-relatedassets. Manulife US REIT's portfolio comprises 12 freehold office properties in Arizona, California, Georgia, New Jersey, Oregon, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
The Sponsor - The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company is part of a leading Canada-based financial services group with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States. The Sponsor operates as John Hancock in the U.S. and as Manulife in other parts of the world, providing a wide range of financial protection and wealth management products, such as life and health insurance, group retirement products, mutual funds and banking products. The Sponsor also provides asset management services to institutional customers. Manulife Financial Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Based on gross borrowings as percentage of total assets.
Computed by dividing the trailing 12 months earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (excluding effects of any fair value changes of derivatives and investment properties, and foreign exchange translation), by the trailing 12 months interest expense and borrowing-related fees as set out in the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Lease expiry profile
Lease expiry profile as at 31 Dec 2022 (%)
Gross rental income by trade sector
Trade sector by gross rental income (GRI) (%)
Portfolio overview
Figueroa
Michelson
Peachtree
Plaza
Exchange
Penn
Phipps
Centerpointe
Capitol
Diablo
Park Place
Tanasbourne
Location
Los Angeles
Irvine
Atlanta
Secaucus
Jersey City
Washington,
Atlanta
Virginia
Sacramento
Tempe
Chandler
Hillsboro
D.C.
Property Type
Class A
Trophy
Class A
Class A
Class A
Class A
Trophy
Class A
Class A
Class B
Class A
Class B
Completion
1991
2007
1991
1985
1988
1964
2010
1987/1989
1992
1980 -
2019
1986 - 1995
Year
1998
Property
211.0
292.0
205.0
92.0
290.0
156.0
210.0
101.0
190.0
63.5
103.0
33.5
Value (US$ m)
Occupancy (%)
76.3
90.7
84.7
91.1
86.2
90.9
94.5
88.1
85.4
91.1
100.0
100.0
NLA (sq ft)
715,024
534,435
559,102
466,496
737,598
278,063
475,778
422,559
501,436
354,434
274,700
132,851
WALE by NLA
3.3
4.6
4.6
5.8
4.7
4.0
5.9
4.4
5.0
3.5
6.9
3.8
(years)
Manulife US REIT's submarkets performance
Leasing volume and lease terms
sf)
6.0
5.0
(million
3.0
volume
4.0
2.0
Leasing
1.0
0.0
2019
2020
2021
2022
Leasing Volume
Lease term
75
(mths)
70
65
term
60
Lease
55
50
Base and net effective rents
$35
$30
$25
$20
2019
2020
2021
2022
Base rents
Net effective rents
Source: JLL Research as at 4Q 2022
Note: Data includes all transactions, including deals <20,000 sf. Net effective rents (NERs) are calculated based on net average rental rates over the course of the lease term, and account for both escalations and concessions. Pre-pandemic, concessions were relatively small, so the impact of escalations drove NERs higher than base rent.
