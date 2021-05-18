Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Internal mobility: opportunities between local subsidiaries and Group departments

05/18/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employee development is one of the cornerstones of the Manutan group. In this context, internal mobility is a widespread driver to reward talent and enable employees to find professional fulfilment. The company often uses mobility, even remotely for roles with a Group scope. Read the profiles of two employees, Dimitra Koutsochera and Peter Bastock, who have had this experience.

Dimitra Koutsochera, from an internship program to the Group Operations Quality Department

Seven years ago, I finished my graduate internship programme at Ironmongery Direct. I was then promoted to Stock Planning and Logistics Chain Manager before taking charge of the contact centre to eventually become Head of Supply and Customer Service in the Tradespeople Division.

While I was in discussions with my manager and human resources about my development opportunities, this position opened up. Naturally, I applied because I wanted to learn more about Group operations and more specifically about product quality and our no.1 customer commitment: 'We always respect our promise to deliver'. Today, I continue to work from the United Kingdom, with regular trips to the headquarters in France. I'm delighted to be able to work with colleagues from different subsidiaries while improving the experience for all our customers from an operational perspective.

In each role, I've been able to grow in both personal and professional terms and gain fulfilment from working hard while benefiting from the support of my teams and advice from my managers. I owe these opportunities to the Manutan group.

Peter Bastock, from a local scope to a Group vision

After having spent ten years in a variety of roles surrounding e-commerce at Manutan UK, I was approached within the framework of a reshuffle to become Group Webmaster. I saw it as a wonderful opportunity to learn new things and extend my vision of web operations at Group level.

This is how I began this new stage in my career, from the United Kingdom. I was able to count on a warm welcome and precious help from my new colleagues, especially my manager. My former managers also supported me a lot in this transition.

Today, I'm working with new people with very varied backgrounds who are from all over Europe and it's very refreshing. I also especially like the fact that part of my work consists in helping local webmasters, making their life easier and ensuring no work is done in duplicate - I liked doing it in the past and it's now in my roadmap! After six months in the role, I'm still as delighted: I like what I do and I feel like I'm making a difference and am really useful - which is very important to me. I can't wait to see what future surprises the Manutan adventure holds in store.

If you would like to join a company that places trust in its employees and offers great career prospects, see our job openings!

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
11:06aINTERNAL MOBILITY : opportunities between local subsidiaries and Group departmen..
PU
05/12SOMMET DES ENTREPRISES DE CROISSANCE : Special Award for Manutan!
PU
05/12MANUTAN FRANCE : "The diversity of our employees' profiles is our strength"
PU
05/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Logistics is at the heart of the debates on 'SMART@WORK..
PU
05/07MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : launches 'Moov'with ', a programme in partnership with ..
PU
05/06MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Four Manutan group subsidiaries are certified as a 'Gre..
PU
05/05MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : Jean-Christophe Gac, Manutan Group Purchasing and Sourc..
PU
05/04THE MANUTAN INTERIOR DESIGN DEPARTME : real added value for our clients
PU
04/28NATIONAL KEY ACCOUNT MANAGERS : the coordinators of the sales relationship
PU
04/27MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL  : The Manutan group promotes internal mobility across its..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 813 M 994 M 994 M
Net income 2021 43,4 M 53,1 M 53,1 M
Net cash 2021 28,9 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 543 M 659 M 664 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 88,00 €
Last Close Price 71,40 €
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-1.65%659
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.40%36 983
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.33%22 331
LG CORP.44.57%19 493
BUREAU VERITAS SA14.29%13 581
EDENRED-2.50%13 520