Manutan International : Collectivités, #Meublezvousfrançais partner

For the second year in a row, Manutan Collectivités is teaming up with french furniture as part of its #Meublezvousfrançais campaign. Through this partnership, the major player in B2B e-commerce would like to give meaning to its business by promoting furniture made with care in France, while raising awareness of this responsible sector in its ecosystem.

The French furniture sector accounts for over 14,000 companies and nearly 40,000 men and women who are committed, every day, to making high-quality products for a sustainable future.

Echoing its corporate social responsibility approach, Manutan Collectivités is honouring this responsible sector and its values: respect for the environment, short circuits, sustainable design and a passion for know-how.

As part of this approach, Manutan Collectivités has created an online store presenting its collection of 100% French furniture. There are over 21,000 products 'Made in France' ready to equip town halls, schools and medical-social centres.

Choosing French furniture means making an informed choice that responds to ecological and social challenges. Manutan Collectivités is proud to pursue its ambition 'Entrepreneurship for a Better World' by highlighting French production and know-how.

