    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Manutan International : Collectivités, #Meublezvousfrançais partner

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
For the second year in a row, Manutan Collectivités is teaming up with french furniture as part of its #Meublezvousfrançais campaign. Through this partnership, the major player in B2B e-commerce would like to give meaning to its business by promoting furniture made with care in France, while raising awareness of this responsible sector in its ecosystem.

The French furniture sector accounts for over 14,000 companies and nearly 40,000 men and women who are committed, every day, to making high-quality products for a sustainable future.

Echoing its corporate social responsibility approach, Manutan Collectivités is honouring this responsible sector and its values: respect for the environment, short circuits, sustainable design and a passion for know-how.

As part of this approach, Manutan Collectivités has created an online store presenting its collection of 100% French furniture. There are over 21,000 products 'Made in France' ready to equip town halls, schools and medical-social centres.

Choosing French furniture means making an informed choice that responds to ecological and social challenges. Manutan Collectivités is proud to pursue its ambition 'Entrepreneurship for a Better World' by highlighting French production and know-how.

Choosing French furniture means making an informed choice that responds to ecological and social challenges. Manutan Collectivités is proud to pursue its ambition 'Entrepreneurship for a Better World' by highlighting French production and know-how.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 15:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 927 M 927 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 555 M 626 M 624 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,00 €
Average target price 97,50 €
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
