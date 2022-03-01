Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manutan International : France is awarded the EcoVadis silver medal once more

03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Manutan France has once again been awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, a platform that assesses the CSR performance of over 85,000 organisations worldwide. Achieving this award along with the improved results emphasises the efforts made by the European leader in B2B e-commerce in this field.

This year, Manutan France approached EcoVadis once again to assess its CSR performance. It retained its silver medal with an overallscore of 66/100 - a 5-point increase on the previous year. This result positions the company in the top 25% of organisations assessed by EcoVadis.

Manutan France's results have increased by 10 points in the 'environment' and 'responsible purchasing' categories. This progress is the fruit of structuring its CSR policy, and investment from all its stakeholders.

It re-affirms the Manutan group's CSR commitments, echoing its company mission: "Entrepreneurship for a Better World by building a sustainable B2B model in which each person can develop and progress.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
04:48aMANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : France is awarded the EcoVadis silver medal once more
PU
02/28MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Rapid Racking completely renovates its premises
PU
02/25MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Solidarity end of year
PU
02/22EMPLOYEE PROFILE : Romain Mellone, logistics manager at Casal
PU
02/18MANUTAN : Assemblée Générale Mixte du 11 Mars 2022 : Modalités de Mise a Disposition Des D..
GL
02/18MANUTAN : Assemblée Générale Mixte du 11 Mars 2022 : Modalités de Mise a Disposition Des D..
AQ
02/15MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : MerciYanis, winner of the “Moov'with Manutan” programm..
PU
02/10MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL : Antoine Compin, Managing Director of Manutan France, tells us abou..
PU
02/09Manutan acquires a majority interest in startup ZACK as part of its ambitions to make t..
AQ
02/09Manutan International S.A. signed an agreement to acquire a 80% stake in Zack SAS.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 925 M 925 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 550 M 618 M 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 72,40 €
Average target price 99,00 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL0.84%618
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.31%38 933
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.33%21 891
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.06%13 030
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.37%11 633
EDENRED SE0.79%11 440