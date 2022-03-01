Manutan International : France is awarded the EcoVadis silver medal once more

Manutan France has once again been awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, a platform that assesses the CSR performance of over 85,000 organisations worldwide. Achieving this award along with the improved results emphasises the efforts made by the European leader in B2B e-commerce in this field.

This year, Manutan France approached EcoVadis once again to assess its CSR performance. It retained its silver medal with an overallscore of 66/100 - a 5-point increase on the previous year. This result positions the company in the top 25% of organisations assessed by EcoVadis.

Manutan France's results have increased by 10 points in the 'environment' and 'responsible purchasing' categories. This progress is the fruit of structuring its CSR policy, and investment from all its stakeholders.

It re-affirms the Manutan group's CSR commitments, echoing its company mission: "Entrepreneurship for a Better World by building a sustainable B2B model in which each person can develop and progress.