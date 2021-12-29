Manutan International : Kruizinga invests in its logistics

To support its business growth, Kruizinga (Manutan group specialist subsidiary) recently made significant investments in its warehouse to gain storage space and efficiency. Through two major improvements, the specialist in the online distribution of storage and transport equipment in Europe wants to go further to delight its customers.

In October, Kruizinga increased its storage capacity on its current site. With the construction of a 5,000 m2 extension, its warehouse now has a total surface area of 45,000 m2. This will enable the specialist subsidiary to store even more items and thus increase its availability rate.

Soon, the company will remplace the current scanner with a state-of-the-art improved scanner. By examining the package dimensions and the planned delivery address, the machine will optimise the transport of each order. Facing a rise in activity, this is the ideal solution to ensure logistics chain continuity, while increasing efficiency.

Kruizinga is mobilising its resources to continually improve its logistics, with one ambition: to guarantee an optimal customer experience.