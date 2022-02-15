Log in
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
  Report
Manutan International : MerciYanis, winner of the “Moov'with Manutan” programme

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
A few months ago, the Manutan Group and Moovjee teamed up to launch the "Moov'with Manutan" programme which aims to support innovative start-ups in the B2B sphere in developing their offering. MerciYanis, a start-up specialising in the work environment, is one of the winners of this first 2021/2022 edition. Watch the video to hear Guillaume Blanc, the CEO, talk about his French start-up.

Founded in 2019 by three partners, MerciYanis aims to support all the stakeholders in the work environment in running services and managing premises.

As the programme's winner, the Toulouse start-up has offices available on Manutan's European campus and benefits from personalised support from its Manutan sponsors:Fabrice Gicquère, Customer Relationship Director in charge of Projects, Methods and Training, and Aurélie Bousseau, Process and Methods Project Manager.

At Manutan, we love exploring new opportunities. This is why the European leader in B2B e-commerce is proud to support an innovative company that aims to facilitate organisations' daily lives.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 931 M 931 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 600 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 79,00 €
Average target price 99,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL10.03%679
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.40%38 433
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.27%21 271
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.00%12 527
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-8.28%11 249
EDENRED SE-5.45%10 802