Manutan International : MerciYanis, winner of the “Moov'with Manutan” programme

A few months ago, the Manutan Group and Moovjee teamed up to launch the "Moov'with Manutan" programme which aims to support innovative start-ups in the B2B sphere in developing their offering. MerciYanis, a start-up specialising in the work environment, is one of the winners of this first 2021/2022 edition. Watch the video to hear Guillaume Blanc, the CEO, talk about his French start-up.

Founded in 2019 by three partners, MerciYanis aims to support all the stakeholders in the work environment in running services and managing premises.

As the programme's winner, the Toulouse start-up has offices available on Manutan's European campus and benefits from personalised support from its Manutan sponsors:Fabrice Gicquère, Customer Relationship Director in charge of Projects, Methods and Training, and Aurélie Bousseau, Process and Methods Project Manager.

At Manutan, we love exploring new opportunities. This is why the European leader in B2B e-commerce is proud to support an innovative company that aims to facilitate organisations' daily lives.