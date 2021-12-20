Log in
Manutan International : Ramon Kok appointed Managing Director of the Manutan group Enterprise Division

12/20/2021 | 08:50am EST
Gonesse, 20 December 2021 - Manutan, the European leader in B2B e-commerce specialising in the distribution of equipment and supplies to businesses and local authorities, has appointed Ramon Kok as Managing Director of the Group Enterprise Division.

A graduate in international management from the Erasmus School of Economics in Rotterdam with a Masters in Management Science from the Nyenrode Business School, Ramon Kok spent a year in the Royal Netherlands Army as a Sergeant.

In 1990, he joined Trust as Sales Manager where he oversaw the sales and operational activities.

In 1991, he joined Veenman -now part of Xerox- where he worked in several management positions. After 8 years in the company, he was promoted to Director of Customer Operations as a member of the executive board. He then managed the sales back-office and the supply chain organisation while guaranteeing the best customer experience possible.

From 2002 to 2005, Ramon Kok joined Lyrecoas Sales Director Benelux and member of the executive board. He managed the sales organisation for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

From 2005 to 2014, he remained in the paper and printing industry then joined Office Depot as Managing Director for Benelux. In the years after, he headed up the International Accounts organisation across Europe and the Middle-East as well as assumed responsibility over the DACH (German speaking) region on top of Benelux.

In April 2015, Ramon Kokjoined the Manutan group as Managing Director Benelux. In 2018, his scope was extended and he was entrusted with the management of the United Kingdom and German subsidiaries.

In 2020, the Scandinavian countries and Eastern Europe were added to his scope. In 2019, Ramon Kok also followed a leadership programme in terms of digital transformation and innovation at INSEAD.

A wealth of international and commercial expertise for the benefit of the Manutan group!

With nearly 30 years' experience in B2B companies in the field of work environment products and services, Ramon Kokhas been appointed Managing Director of the Manutan Enterprise Division from October. The division groups together 21 subsidiaries spread across 17 countries in Europe.

In addition to his recent appointment, he keeps his role as Managing Director for Benelux and German for the time being. He is also on the Group Board of Directors, taking part in development of the strategy at a European level.

"From my beginnings at Manutan, my geographical scope has expanded to the United Kingdom, the Scandinavian countries, Eastern Europe and now all markets. Today, this appointment is perfectly consistent with my career and I'm delighted because it confirms the trust I've formed with the Group!" comments Ramon Kok.

To carry out his duties, Ramon Kok is supported by a team of over 900 employees across Europe.

His role is essentially to:

  • strengthen the position of the Enterprise division in its market by pursuing synergies, setting up more cross-departmental projects and establishing more efficient practices;
  • strengthen the position of the brand by capitalising on 'Well-working' (a way of working that contributes to the development of both people and companies'). This also involves an optimal customer experience with advanced digital solutions, a close relationship and real expertise in the sector;
  • implementing new services such as leasing, rental, subscription models and strengthening the CSR approach.

Ramon Kok now reports to Pierre-Olivier Brial, Deputy ChiefExecutive Officer of the Manutan Group.

"Developing and strengthening the position of the Enterprise Division, which accounts for around 70% of the Group's turnover, will be one of the priorities of my roadmap at Manutan! Our range selected by experts to meet the requirements of B2B aims to offer companies in the private sector solutions to optimise their long-term procurement and their warehouse and office fit-out projects. The division also includes three specialist companies: Kruizinga in the Netherlands (storage and internal transport solutions), Rapid Racking in the United Kingdom (Racking and shelving), and Ikaros Cleantech in the Scandinavian countries and Finland (environmental protection products)," concludes Ramon Kok.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
