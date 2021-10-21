Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Manutan International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAN   FR0000032302

MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL

(MAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Manutan International : SMART@WORK addresses the new challenges facing the supply chain

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
Broadcast on the BSMART television channel, the programme SMART@WORK analyses the current challenges facing the supply chain: acceleration of technological investments, occupations in shortage, environmental problems, etc. All these fascinating subjects are addressed in Aurélie Planeix's studio.

Three guests took part in the debate:

  • Grégoire Koudrine, Manutan Group Supply Chain Director
  • Franck Journo, BT Immo Group E-commerce Strategy & Urban Logistics Officer
  • Richard Viot Coster, CEO and Co-founder of Snext

Despite the tensions still present in global logistics chains, the three experts describe a frenetic race for delivery times. For Grégoire Koudrine, this challenges involves not only delivering as quickly as possible to his customers, but above all keeping his delivery promise. In this dynamic, we can see an urban logistics phenomenon developing (having stocks near to cities). Frank Journo explained how the joint-venture Castignac (BT IMMO GROUP and Brookfield) plans to renovate stadiums to use the basements for logistics needs.

Customers also have more and more expectations in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). In this respect, the Manutan group, for example, has invested in a machine that automatically adapts the size of cardboard boxes to the products they contain. This enables more packages to be loaded in lorries and reduces the number of lorries on the road.

After the health crisis that re-established the sector's prestige, supply chain stakeholders are now turning to the future. They envision a circular supply chain that works in networks as well as robotised warehouses that improve quality of life at work.

Disclaimer

Manutan International SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 824 M 960 M 960 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
Net cash 2021 48,7 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 529 M 616 M 616 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Manutan International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 69,60 €
Average target price 97,50 €
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Emmanuel Guichard Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yassine Soumari Head-Corporate Finance & IR Contact
Jean-Pierre Guichard Non-Executive Chairman
Carlo d'Asaro Biondo Independent Director
Jérôme Lescure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL-4.13%616
CINTAS CORPORATION19.87%43 814
TELEPERFORMANCE SE30.37%24 189
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.72%14 279
EDENRED SE3.88%13 986
LG CORP.-0.82%12 907